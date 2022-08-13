Read full article on original website
Dust Advisory issued for Yuma by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-16 18:40:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-16 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Yuma THE DUST ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN YUMA AND SOUTHEASTERN IMPERIAL COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 645 PM MST/645 PM PDT/ The blowing dust that prompted the advisory has dissipated and exited the area. Therefore, the dust advisory will be allowed to expire.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Yuma by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-16 20:10:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-16 20:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Yuma FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 815 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL YUMA COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Maricopa, Yuma by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-14 18:30:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-14 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Maricopa; Yuma The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Yuma County in southwestern Arizona Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 715 PM MST. * At 630 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of Dateland, or 42 miles northwest of Ajo, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Sentinel, Paloma and Dateland. This includes AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 66 and 92. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Yuma getting a break from storms while Imperial Valley can expect them for the week
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA,KECY) - The first part of this week will see temperatures climb back to or even slightly above normal, while daily showers and thunderstorms. become fairly isolated. Starting Thursday, ample monsoonal moisture will return to the region leading to much better chances for showers and thunderstorms, persisting through next weekend. Temperatures are also forecast to cool to below normal with highs across the lower deserts falling into the nineties.
Calmer start to the week
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Our weather conditions is much calmer and quieter today. However, still feels sticky as dew points remain in the mid and upper 60s. Temperatures will continue to stay warm through the evening and into our later nighttime hours with much clear skies. The first half...
Border container toppled in first weekend of use near Yuma
YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A set of shipping containers part of the state’s operation to secure gaps in border wall lasted just days on the Arizona-Mexico border before they were found toppled over Monday morning. Claudia Ramos, a journalist with Univision, was on the border early Monday morning...
Residents and businesses impacted by Yuma’s monsoon storms
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Walmart located in the Foothills is experiencing major water leaks throughout the store. Though employees couldn't speak on the matter, it didn't stop customers from shopping. Each aisle was filled with buckets catching the drops of water and customers say this is an ongoing issue...
Deadline looms for drought-stricken states to cut water use, heavy impact on Imperial and Yuma counties
(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - Cities and farms in seven U.S. states - including Arizona and California - are bracing for water cuts this week as officials stare down a deadline to propose unprecedented reductions to their use of the water. This is ultimately setting up what’s expected to be...
Victims of head-on crash identified￼
KINGMAN – Authorities have identified the two Mohave County residents killed in a wrong-way, head-on collision about 17 miles south of Kingman. The Department of Public Safety (DPS) said the crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 was reported just after 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 13. DPS...
Rural Metro responds to vehicle collision on First Street and Ave C
At approximately 10:00am on Sunday, Rural Metro Fire responded to a vehicle collision in the area of First Street and Ave C. The post Rural Metro responds to vehicle collision on First Street and Ave C appeared first on KYMA.
James Hinrichs reported missing in Yuma
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) says James Hinrichs was reported missing on August 11. 57-year-old James Hinrichs was last seen driving a dark blue Ford Focus with an Arizona license plate. He is described as being 5'8" with brown hair and hazel eyes. If...
Two safely evacuate from bedroom fire in Yuma
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) says two people were displaced after their bedroom was caught on fire, possibly due to an electrical cause. According to YFD, a house fire was reported at the area of east 25th Place on August 12 at about 11:15 p.m.
LHC woman killed in crash￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – A Lake Havasu City woman was fatally injured in a single vehicle traffic accident early Saturday, August 13. Lake Havasu City police responded to the incident at 4:00 a.m. “It was determined that a 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe was traveling southbound on Kiowa Boulevard South...
Marcus Pool closed for repair
Marcus Swimming Pool is temporarily closed due to unexpected work, according to the City of Yuma. As a result, Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) schools are sharing the Valley Aquatic Center. The post Marcus Pool closed for repair appeared first on KYMA.
Problem law enforcement dog transferred to Yuma police
The Pima County Sheriff's Department has decided to transfer a K-9 to Yuma police after the dog bit its handler.
Could shipping containers act as a complete border wall?
Providing the containers work in the small gap in Yuma, Arizona, many are wondering if this could be a solution for the rest of the southern border.
Red Cross responds to Strand Avenue house fire
Late Friday afternoon, Red Cross responded to a housefire on Strand Ave. The post Red Cross responds to Strand Avenue house fire appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma’s second hospital opened, after decades of monopoly
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Exceptional Community Hospital has officially opened it's doors, giving Yuma residents a second option for 24 hour healthcare. This Texas-based hospital group's focus is bringing healthcare to rural areas. This is their second location in the state of Arizona, with the first being in Maricopa.
Homeless family of eight loses RV in fire
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One family's worst nightmare, first evicted from their home and now dealing with losing their RV and all their belongings in a fire Thursday night. A local homeless family of eight says they lost it all in a matter of seconds. They escaped from the fire with just the clothes on their backs.
Yuma man convicted of manslaughter after killing brother sentenced to prison
An ongoing family feud that turned deadly has reached a major turning point, as the Yuma man accused of killing his own brother is headed to prison. The post Yuma man convicted of manslaughter after killing brother sentenced to prison appeared first on KYMA.
