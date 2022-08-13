Effective: 2022-08-14 18:30:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-14 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Maricopa; Yuma The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Yuma County in southwestern Arizona Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 715 PM MST. * At 630 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of Dateland, or 42 miles northwest of Ajo, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Sentinel, Paloma and Dateland. This includes AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 66 and 92. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO