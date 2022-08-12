ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Daily Montanan

Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula

At 9 a.m. on August 1, the residents of the encampment in the parking lot of First United Methodist Church in Great Falls were asked to evacuate the premises. By 10:30 a.m., nearly everyone had cleared out. “Many were understandably emotional,” Giovanna Minardi of nonprofit Housed Great Falls said in a text that morning. “A […] The post Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula appeared first on Daily Montanan.
GREAT FALLS, MT
theelectricgf.com

Downtown group requesting TIF funds for operations, mural festival

During their Aug. 16 meeting, City Commissioners will be asked to consider approving up to $154,509 in downtown tax increment financing funds toward operating costs for the Downtown Development Partnership. Staff is recommending approval of the request. The DDP is a partnership of downtown organizations to include the Great Falls...
GREAT FALLS, MT
theelectricgf.com

FWP hosting raptor program in Great Falls

The Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks education staff and educational ambassador birds will be in Great Falls presenting public programs in cooperation with the Great Falls Flower Growers Garden Club and the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center. Attendees will learn about some of Montana’s most powerful predators, the raptor family,...
GREAT FALLS, MT
theelectricgf.com

Delta expanding capacity to Salt Lake City this fall

Delta Airlines is expanding service to Salt Lake City, according to the Great Falls International Airport. Delta uploaded a new schedule over the weekend that transitions their three daily flights to Salt Lake to 76-seat aircraft beginning in October, according to a release from the airport. One flight on Tuesday,...
GREAT FALLS, MT
theelectricgf.com

Business Bites: 2Ks Kafe closing; Missouri River Diner moving; 10th Street Bridge trail connection open; Digital Karma Tattoo open; Coffee Republic opening; Nautilus building sold

The owners of 2k’s Kafe posted on Aug. 11 that “we will be closing our doors for good at the end of September. We have been extremely lucky to have loyal customers like you guys! We have appreciated all your business over the years and know you will be greatly missed.”
GREAT FALLS, MT
theelectricgf.com

City fire rating drops; officials discussing need for firefighters, stations

The city’s rating from the Insurance Service Office has dropped in the most recent audit. The ISO is an independent company that collects and evaluates information from communities on their structure fire suppression capabilities and most insurance companies use those ratings to set insurance premiums. The rating is based...
GREAT FALLS, MT
cascadenewspaper.com

On Thursday, August 11, there was a vehicle crash at Central Avenue West and Vaughn Road.

Monday, July 11, 2022 a single vehicle motorcycle crash near the intersection of River Drive North and 25th Street. Shane Tuttle was riding a motorcycle driving West Bound on River Drive North when he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway which resulted in a crash. Shane suffered from (cause of death) several blunt force trauma injuries as a result of the crash. The manner of death was an accident.
GREAT FALLS, MT
montanarightnow.com

Cascade County Sheriff IDs victims in 3 recent motorcycle crashes

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Cascade County Sheriff's Office is identifying victims Monday in three separate fatal motorcycle crashes that happened recently. The first crash happened July 11 near the intersection of River Drive North and 25th Street. Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said in a release a man identified...
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
Field & Stream

Two Montana Men Arrested for Poaching Trophy Elk and Stabbing Hatchery Trout

Two Montana men have been arrested for committing a slew of disturbing wildlife crimes that date back more than a year. According to the Great Falls Tribune, Ty Robert Lewis, 18, and Richard Van Meter, 20, were detained after investigators linked them to multiple poaching incidents involving trophy bull elk and a trout stabbing incident at a hatchery near Great Falls, Montana.

