Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula
At 9 a.m. on August 1, the residents of the encampment in the parking lot of First United Methodist Church in Great Falls were asked to evacuate the premises. By 10:30 a.m., nearly everyone had cleared out. “Many were understandably emotional,” Giovanna Minardi of nonprofit Housed Great Falls said in a text that morning. “A […] The post Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula appeared first on Daily Montanan.
theelectricgf.com
Downtown group requesting TIF funds for operations, mural festival
During their Aug. 16 meeting, City Commissioners will be asked to consider approving up to $154,509 in downtown tax increment financing funds toward operating costs for the Downtown Development Partnership. Staff is recommending approval of the request. The DDP is a partnership of downtown organizations to include the Great Falls...
theelectricgf.com
FWP hosting raptor program in Great Falls
The Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks education staff and educational ambassador birds will be in Great Falls presenting public programs in cooperation with the Great Falls Flower Growers Garden Club and the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center. Attendees will learn about some of Montana’s most powerful predators, the raptor family,...
montanarightnow.com
Program coming to Great Falls to teach people more about the raptor family
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The raptor family has some of Montana’s most powerful predators, and a program to teach people more about them is coming to the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center. On Aug. 29, three programs will be offered by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Park’s education staff and...
Delta is expanding capacity at Great Falls airport
Delta Airlines will transition their three daily flights to Salt Lake City (SLC) to 76-seat aircraft starting in October.
theelectricgf.com
Delta expanding capacity to Salt Lake City this fall
Delta Airlines is expanding service to Salt Lake City, according to the Great Falls International Airport. Delta uploaded a new schedule over the weekend that transitions their three daily flights to Salt Lake to 76-seat aircraft beginning in October, according to a release from the airport. One flight on Tuesday,...
theelectricgf.com
Business Bites: 2Ks Kafe closing; Missouri River Diner moving; 10th Street Bridge trail connection open; Digital Karma Tattoo open; Coffee Republic opening; Nautilus building sold
The owners of 2k’s Kafe posted on Aug. 11 that “we will be closing our doors for good at the end of September. We have been extremely lucky to have loyal customers like you guys! We have appreciated all your business over the years and know you will be greatly missed.”
Two-vehicle crash in Great Falls on Tuesday
Emergency crews responded to a crash involving two vehicles in Great Falls on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.
Emergency crews at the scene of a fire in Black Eagle
Emergency crews are at the scene of a fire on the north side Black Eagle, in the vicinity of 32nd Avenue NE off of Old Havre Highway.
theelectricgf.com
City fire rating drops; officials discussing need for firefighters, stations
The city’s rating from the Insurance Service Office has dropped in the most recent audit. The ISO is an independent company that collects and evaluates information from communities on their structure fire suppression capabilities and most insurance companies use those ratings to set insurance premiums. The rating is based...
No injuries in vehicle fire in Great Falls
It happened at the Loaf 'N Jug convenience store located at 1225 Central Avenue West shortly before 5 p.m.
Sugar Loaf Fire burning west of Augusta in steep terrain
The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest is reporting a wildfire burning in steep terrain west of Augusta, north of the Willow Creek Falls Trailhead.
Sheriff releases details of 3 deadly crashes in Great Falls
Cascade County Sheriff/Coroner Jesse Slaughter released information about three deadly crashes that happened in Great Falls
cascadenewspaper.com
On Thursday, August 11, there was a vehicle crash at Central Avenue West and Vaughn Road.
Monday, July 11, 2022 a single vehicle motorcycle crash near the intersection of River Drive North and 25th Street. Shane Tuttle was riding a motorcycle driving West Bound on River Drive North when he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway which resulted in a crash. Shane suffered from (cause of death) several blunt force trauma injuries as a result of the crash. The manner of death was an accident.
mycouriertribune.com
People charged in connection to fish killed at Giant Springs Fish Hatchery
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Two people have been charged for killing several fish in the display pond at Giant Springs. Last August, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) asked the public for information after a knife was used to spear and slash many large trout in the circular display pond.
montanarightnow.com
Cascade County Sheriff IDs victims in 3 recent motorcycle crashes
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Cascade County Sheriff's Office is identifying victims Monday in three separate fatal motorcycle crashes that happened recently. The first crash happened July 11 near the intersection of River Drive North and 25th Street. Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said in a release a man identified...
Two Montana Men Arrested for Poaching Trophy Elk and Stabbing Hatchery Trout
Two Montana men have been arrested for committing a slew of disturbing wildlife crimes that date back more than a year. According to the Great Falls Tribune, Ty Robert Lewis, 18, and Richard Van Meter, 20, were detained after investigators linked them to multiple poaching incidents involving trophy bull elk and a trout stabbing incident at a hatchery near Great Falls, Montana.
Great Falls woman charged with biting off part of a person's ear
Haley Marann Pepion is facing several charges after she reportedly bit off the ear of a woman in Great Falls.
