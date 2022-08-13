ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 5

Sam ford
4d ago

and this is surprising why. most of these criminals are related to law enforcement so they know if they get stopped they never charged.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWL-TV

Man in carjacked vehicle killed running from police on I-10

NEW ORLEANS — A man was killed running across I-10 late Monday, according to NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson. The man was running from police in a short police chase that started when officers spotted an SUV that was stolen in a carjacking two weeks ago, NOPD said. "It's just...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Two suspects still wanted in robbery of off-duty NOPD officer

NEW ORLEANS — A police report obtained by WWL-TV reveals new details in the case that started as the jumping of an off-duty NOPD officer and turned into a brawl between multiple people in the French Quarter. The off-duty NOPD officer was riding a rented electric bike on the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#Driving#Jeep#Jefferson Parish
wgno.com

Latest ‘In Your Grill’ car theft caught on cam

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify and arrest the person responsible for a car theft on August 8. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice. According to police, the crime happened at 8:40 that night at...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Metro Crime Commission reports a total of 596 violent felons at Orleans jail

NEW ORLEANS — Metro Crime Commission has reported that 597 out of the 993 inmates in the Orleans Parish Justice Center are in custody for violent felonies. Two-hundred-fifteen of the inmates are in custody for homicide, and 54 inmates are in custody for attempted murder. One-hundred-forty-two inmates are in custody for battery, and 58 are in there for sex crimes.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KTAL

Mother, boyfriend accused of murdering 2-year-old Ezekiel Harry indicted

HOUMA, La. (WGNO)— A Louisiana couple has been indicted in connection to the death of two-year-old Ezekiel Harry, the Houma toddler who was found dead in a trash can last month. According to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, Harry’s mother, Maya Jones, and her boyfriend Jermaine Robinson, have both...
HOUMA, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NOLA.com

Pedestrian killed on I-10 at Bullard Avenue, New Orleans police say

A pedestrian was killed Monday night on Interstate 10 at Bullard Avenue, New Orleans police said. Update: Man was killed while running from police, NOPD chief says. They said the death was reported to them at 10:22 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-10. A man entered the interstate on foot, crossed the barriers and was hit by a vehicle, according to preliminary information.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS 42

EXCLUSIVE: A closer look into a New Orleans jail after inmate protest ends

Flashbangs were heard and seen coming for Pod 2E at the Orleans Justice Center Sunday night — a protest in one of the inmate living areas coming to a close when deputies stormed into the jail. Nearly 24 hours after, new details have been released and we're given an exclusive look inside the pod by WGNO's LBJ and Britney Dixon.
fox8live.com

Charges pending after pedestrian struck, killed in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle and killed early Monday morning (Aug. 15) in New Orleans, according to police. The NOPD says the crash happened at the intersection of N. Robertson and Music streets around 2:17 a.m. A man was walking in the eastbound lanes when he was struck.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate after man struck, killed in hit-and-run

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened Monday morning in St. Roch. The crash happened at the intersection of North Robertson and Music streets, killing one person. According to police, around 2 a.m., officers were flagged down by witnesses who...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in St. Roch, New Orleans police say

A pedestrian was killed early Monday in a hit-and-run crash in the St. Roch area, New Orleans police said. The man's name and age have not been released. The man was walking in the eastbound lanes of North Robertson Street near Music Street (map) when police said a man driving a vehicle hit him. The pedestrian was found lying in the road and died at the scene, authorities said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy