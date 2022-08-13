ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

WCJB

Gainesville District 3: Three candidates compete for one seat

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Patrick Ingle isn’t letting one strike take him out of the game. Last fall he was defeated when he ran for the at-large Gainesville City Commission seat, but now he’s giving it another go. “My platform issues are still the same, but they have...
GAINESVILLE, FL
tornadopix.com

Gainesville RTS must install green bus shelters

In Gainesville, issues with faulty storm drainage systems, urban development and diminishing green space have exacerbated existing environmental problems and prompted the need for innovative solutions. One such solution is the implementation of green roofs at all Regional Transit System (RTS) bus stations in Gainesville. Green roofs consist of living...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Early voting underway in Marion County for 2022 Primary Election

Registered voters in Marion County have until 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 20 to cast their early votes for the 2022 Primary Election. Early voting will be available to all registered voters from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:. Marion County Election Center (981 NE 16th Street...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville mayoral candidate Harvey Ward says action over words reflects his campaign in one-on-one interview

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Harvey Ward is a familiar face. He has been the district two Gainesville city commissioner since 2017 plus, he’s a Gainesville native. Ward’s campaign and tenure as a commissioner, has focused on increasing RTS ridership, roadway safety and affordable housing. Although, with eight other candidates in the mayoral race, a run-off is likely.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Letter: State Attorney Brian Kramer is weak on crime

Thank you for removing Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren. Closer to home, please be aware that State Attorney of the Eighth Judicial Circuit is weak on crime and failing law abiding citizens. Anyone who reads the crime reports in the Alachua Chronicle should be deeply concerned that the State...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

City of Gainesville ordered to pay $765k to man after Segway crash

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The City of Gainesville has been ordered to pay Doug Haugen $765,000, including $675,000 for pain and suffering, after he sued following a scooter crash on a Gainesville sidewalk. Haugen’s attorneys, Morgan and Morgan, stated in the complaint that Haugen was riding a Segway scooter at...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Ocala gas station offers gas at reduced price for one hour

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Drivers lined up to get gas at a reduced price at one gas station in Ocala on Tuesday morning. The Marathon Gas Station on South Pine Avenue in Ocala partnered with Americans for Prosperity to offer the reduced price of $2.38 per gallon, which is the approximate national average for mid-January 2021.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man attempts to run over another man following an argument

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville has been arrested for nearly hitting another man with his car. According to reports from the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Jimmy Smith, 39, was arrested Saturday night after an argument with the victim over disputed property. The victim says Smith threatened...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Where we’re from

Joyce Maschinot responds quickly when asked why she and husband, Corky, migrated in 2009 to their home in the Village of St. Charles from a lifetime of raising a family in Miami. Her story offers some insight into why around 140,000 residents relocated over the past four decades to The...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Man arrested for threatening Gainesville homeowner with a knife

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers arrested a man accused of entering a home wielding a knife and threatening the resident inside. On Sunday night just before midnight, Richard Sweat, 59, walked up to a home in Gainesville and started banging on the door according to the arrest report.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Countdown To Kickoff: Bradford Tornadoes

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As hurricane season approaches its peak, high school football teams in North Central Florida are preparing for the mother of all twisters. The Bradford Tornadoes are blaring the sirens for their opponents. “This year we gonna bring a lot to the table this year just by...
STARKE, FL

