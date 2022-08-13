Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Do you believe there's a "Garden of Evil" in Williston, Florida?Evie M.Williston, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersStarke, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
WCJB
Gainesville District 3: Three candidates compete for one seat
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Patrick Ingle isn’t letting one strike take him out of the game. Last fall he was defeated when he ran for the at-large Gainesville City Commission seat, but now he’s giving it another go. “My platform issues are still the same, but they have...
alachuachronicle.com
Business Leadership Institute for Early Learning Alachua County Masterclass 1 Graduation
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Children’s Trust of Alachua County joined the Greater Gainesville Chamber of Commerce and the Business Leadership Institute for Early Learning to celebrate the graduation of the first Early Learning cohort on August 13, 2022. Members included owners and directors of Early Learning Centers and...
tornadopix.com
Gainesville RTS must install green bus shelters
In Gainesville, issues with faulty storm drainage systems, urban development and diminishing green space have exacerbated existing environmental problems and prompted the need for innovative solutions. One such solution is the implementation of green roofs at all Regional Transit System (RTS) bus stations in Gainesville. Green roofs consist of living...
ocala-news.com
Early voting underway in Marion County for 2022 Primary Election
Registered voters in Marion County have until 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 20 to cast their early votes for the 2022 Primary Election. Early voting will be available to all registered voters from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:. Marion County Election Center (981 NE 16th Street...
WCJB
Gainesville mayoral candidate Harvey Ward says action over words reflects his campaign in one-on-one interview
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Harvey Ward is a familiar face. He has been the district two Gainesville city commissioner since 2017 plus, he’s a Gainesville native. Ward’s campaign and tenure as a commissioner, has focused on increasing RTS ridership, roadway safety and affordable housing. Although, with eight other candidates in the mayoral race, a run-off is likely.
WCJB
Old Mount Carmel Baptist Church added to Florida’s “11 to save” list
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Old Mount Carmel Baptist Church, located in Gainesville’s historic pleasant street, was built in 1944. It served as both a meeting place and a church for African Americans during the Civil Rights Movement. The “11 to Save” list is a list of some of the...
tornadopix.com
Landlords raise their arms over Gainesville’s comprehensive rental inspection program
Inspection records show that the City of Gainesville’s program that is designed to screen rental properties for safety and energy efficiency standards cites landlords for many decorative details such as door and landscaping paint. The owners are so unhappy that they hire a lawyer to sue the city. Some...
alachuachronicle.com
Letter: State Attorney Brian Kramer is weak on crime
Thank you for removing Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren. Closer to home, please be aware that State Attorney of the Eighth Judicial Circuit is weak on crime and failing law abiding citizens. Anyone who reads the crime reports in the Alachua Chronicle should be deeply concerned that the State...
WCJB
Marion County Commission will meet to consider a permit for a permanent spot for Rashad Jones’ Big Lee’s BBQ Truck
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County commissioners will meet and consider a permit to provide a permanent spot for Rashad Jones’ Big Lee’s BBQ Truck. The meeting will start at 9 a.m. They would like to place Rashad Jones’ Big Lee’s BBQ Truck on N US Highway 441/301....
alachuachronicle.com
City of Gainesville ordered to pay $765k to man after Segway crash
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The City of Gainesville has been ordered to pay Doug Haugen $765,000, including $675,000 for pain and suffering, after he sued following a scooter crash on a Gainesville sidewalk. Haugen’s attorneys, Morgan and Morgan, stated in the complaint that Haugen was riding a Segway scooter at...
WCJB
Ocala gas station offers gas at reduced price for one hour
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Drivers lined up to get gas at a reduced price at one gas station in Ocala on Tuesday morning. The Marathon Gas Station on South Pine Avenue in Ocala partnered with Americans for Prosperity to offer the reduced price of $2.38 per gallon, which is the approximate national average for mid-January 2021.
WCJB
Gainesville man attempts to run over another man following an argument
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville has been arrested for nearly hitting another man with his car. According to reports from the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Jimmy Smith, 39, was arrested Saturday night after an argument with the victim over disputed property. The victim says Smith threatened...
WCJB
Americans for Prosperity will have a cheap gas event at a Marathon gas station in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marathon gas station on S Pine Ave in Ocala is selling gas for $2.38 per gallon. The cheap gas is available on a first-come, first-served basis from 11 a.m. to noon. The event is organized by Americans for Prosperity, a political advocacy group founded by...
Villages Daily Sun
Where we’re from
Joyce Maschinot responds quickly when asked why she and husband, Corky, migrated in 2009 to their home in the Village of St. Charles from a lifetime of raising a family in Miami. Her story offers some insight into why around 140,000 residents relocated over the past four decades to The...
WCJB
Camp Crystal Lake director sues school board, former superintendent for defamation
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The director of a summer camp run by Alachua County Public Schools is suing the school board, the former superintendent, and a school board candidate. Scott Burton and his wife Holly Burton, principal of Shell Elementary School, say former Superintendent Carlee Simon began a vendetta against...
WCJB
Levy County Commission will meet to give an update on a proposal to provide Cedar Key water service
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County commissioners get an update on a proposal by Bronson town leaders to provide Cedar Key with water service. The meeting will be at 9 a.m. They will discuss the proposal along with other planning and zoning petitions. The public comments will be limited to...
WCJB
Gainesville Police opens further investigation into handling of Terrell Bradley arrest
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police have now hired an external company to investigate the arrest and mauling of Terrell Bradley. . Chief Lonnie Scott told TV20 that V2 Global, an investigative and strategic advisory service out of South Florida, will review the circumstances behind the arrest. . Copyright 2022...
WCJB
‘Dyal-ed in’: Interim Lake City Manager promoted to permanent position
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - After over a year-long search, the Lake City city council is again closing in on filling their city manager position and this time the are working it out in house. During Monday night’s council meeting the body unanimously approved Council Member Jake Hill Jr’s motion...
WCJB
Man arrested for threatening Gainesville homeowner with a knife
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers arrested a man accused of entering a home wielding a knife and threatening the resident inside. On Sunday night just before midnight, Richard Sweat, 59, walked up to a home in Gainesville and started banging on the door according to the arrest report.
WCJB
Countdown To Kickoff: Bradford Tornadoes
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As hurricane season approaches its peak, high school football teams in North Central Florida are preparing for the mother of all twisters. The Bradford Tornadoes are blaring the sirens for their opponents. “This year we gonna bring a lot to the table this year just by...
