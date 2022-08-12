ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braves Believe They Caught Lightning in a Bottle Again

Until the return of injured second baseman Ozzie Albies (here with writer Dan Schlossberg), rookie Vaughn Grissom is filling in admirably.Courtesy of Dan Schlossberg. The Atlanta Braves have a history of getting instant dividends from potential stars with little or no minor-league experience.
markerzone.com

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS FANS SEEM TO BE TAKING THE TANK WELL

The Chicago Blackhawks are undergoing one of the most obvious tank jobs in recent memory. Only the Pittsburgh Penguins' legendary tank of '04 really comes close. They have stripped their team down to its skeleton, and they hired a first time NHL coach to lead their group through its transition. And with Connor Bedard, projected #1 overall pick in next summer's entry draft, lighting up the World Juniors right now, fans of the club don't seem to mind it one bit:
CHICAGO, IL
markerzone.com

CALE MAKAR SURPRISES 88-YEAR-OLD GRANDMOTHER WITH STANLEY CUP VISIT

Cale Makar had quite the 2021-22 NHL season, winning the James Norris Trophy for best defenseman in the league, Conn Smythe Trophy for playoff MVP, and of course, the Stanley Cup. Makar now has his turn with the legendary trophy, and he surprised his 88-year-old grandmother with the visit with...
NHL
markerzone.com

FLAMES' PROSPECT MATT CORONATO LEFT WIDE OPEN, SCORES A BEAUTY (VIDEO)

Coronato is a promising prospect for Calgary. Coronato has stood out at every level he has played, scoring 85 points in 51 games with the Chicago Steel in 2020-21 and following that season up with a great freshman year at Harvard. In his first year of NCAA hockey, Coronato scored 36 points in 34 games. He has committed to another year at Harvard, so if he's able to elevate his game and dominate at that level, he could be a star in no time at the NHL level.
NHL
markerzone.com

EDMONTON RUMORED TO BE IN TALKS WITH A FORMER OILER ABOUT A POSSIBLE RETURN

The Oilers are very tight on cap space, so they have to bargain shop if they want to add depth to their lineup. It is also likely they make a trade or two for flexibility. Ken Holland's limited options leave for creative opportunities. According to Kurt Leavins of Edmonton Journal, Holland has been in talks with F Sam Gagner, gauging interest in his return to the Oilers. The 33-year old would likely sign for vet-minimum and offer the Oilers a useful-ish depth piece.
NHL
Larry Brown Sports

Padres lose to Nats after controversial overturned call

The San Diego Padres’ bad luck continued on Saturday when they lost after an overturned call did not go their way. The Padres lost 4-3 to the Washington Nationals after the call went against them in the 7th inning. The Nats had a runner at second with two out in the bottom of the 7th and Victor Robles at the plate. Robles hit a hard ground ball to right field for a single. Juan Soto fielded the ball and threw home to try and get out Caesar Hernandez.
SAN DIEGO, CA
markerzone.com

SAN JOSE SHARKS ADD TWO FORMER NHLERS TO PLAYER DEVELOPMENT STAFF

According to the San Jose Sharks' staff directory, they have added retired NHLers Tommy Wingels and Luca Sbisa to their player development staff. San Jose Hockey Now was the first to catch the additions. GM Mike Grier has been quite active in his short time at the helm of the Sharks' organization, between the Entry Draft, free agency, and hiring a whole new coaching staff in David Quinn.
SAN JOSE, CA
markerzone.com

NAZEM KADRI WILL MAKE HISTORY DURING TIME WITH THE STANLEY CUP

Nazem Kadri has a polarizing history, but he is now a Stanley Cup champion. The coverage of the Colorado Avalanche players' respective days with the Cup from the Keeper himself, Phil Pritchard, is one of the great traditions of hockey's offseason. In a time devoid of hockey content, it provides fans a glimpse into the personal lives of players, and it also documents all the bumps and bruises the Cup endures in a summer with hockey players.
DENVER, CO
markerzone.com

SHARKS ANNOUNCE DEFENCEMAN KNYZHOV WILL MISS HALF OF NEXT SEASON

Some tough news for San Jose Sharks defenceman Nikolai Knyzhov. The team has announced the 24-year-old will miss a significant portion of the 2022-23 season after tearing his Achilles tendon while participating in off-ice training. "Knyzhov underwent successful surgery on August 10 at Kaiser Permanente San Jose to repair the...
SAN JOSE, CA
markerzone.com

COLTON SCEVIOUR HEADING OVERSEAS AFTER 535 GAMES IN THE NHL

After 535 games across parts of eleven seasons in the National Hockey League, Colton Sceviour has decided to leave North America and has signed a one-year contract with National League club SC Bern in Switzerland. Note: the quote below was translated from German. "Colton brings energy, versatility and leadership to...
NHL
markerzone.com

GOLDEN KNIGHTS FORWARD NOLAN PATRICK EXPECTED TO START SEASON ON LTIR

Vegas Golden Knights forward Nolan Patrick has had an injury plagued career since he entered the NHL in 2017. It's a sad story, the 23-year-old has suffered multiple concussions, along with other injuries that have caused him to miss a lot of time, including the entire 2019-20 season. The Winnipeg...
NHL
markerzone.com

HOCKEY HALL OF FAMER MARIAN HOSSA HAS SOME HIGH PRAISE FOR JURAJ SLAFKOVSKY

In an interview with Slovak hockey reporter Tomas Prokop, Hockey Hall of Famer Marian Hossa had some high praise for 2022 first overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky. When it comes to Slafkovsky's playing style, Hossa compared him to one of the NHL's greatest players of all-time, Jaromir Jagr. Note: the quotes...
NHL

