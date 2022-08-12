Read full article on original website
Chipper Jones gives his thoughts on the “best team in baseball”
Chipper joined Steak and Sandra on The Steakhouse Friday morning to give his opinion on the team that he thinks is head and shoulders above all the other teams in the league and you could just hear the gasps of Braves nation
White Sox use late rally to edge Astros
Yoan Moncada had a two-run single to cap a four-run, two-out rally in the eighth inning that lifted the Chicago
Max Kepler ends slump, leads Twins past Royals
Max Kepler broke out of a 0-for-29 slump with three hits and an RBI to help lead the Minnesota Twins
Three ninth-inning hits allow Yanks to edge Red Sox
Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a two-run homer and laid down a bunt single that scored the tiebreaking run in the ninth
Braves Believe They Caught Lightning in a Bottle Again
Until the return of injured second baseman Ozzie Albies (here with writer Dan Schlossberg), rookie Vaughn Grissom is filling in admirably.Courtesy of Dan Schlossberg. The Atlanta Braves have a history of getting instant dividends from potential stars with little or no minor-league experience.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS FANS SEEM TO BE TAKING THE TANK WELL
The Chicago Blackhawks are undergoing one of the most obvious tank jobs in recent memory. Only the Pittsburgh Penguins' legendary tank of '04 really comes close. They have stripped their team down to its skeleton, and they hired a first time NHL coach to lead their group through its transition. And with Connor Bedard, projected #1 overall pick in next summer's entry draft, lighting up the World Juniors right now, fans of the club don't seem to mind it one bit:
CALE MAKAR SURPRISES 88-YEAR-OLD GRANDMOTHER WITH STANLEY CUP VISIT
Cale Makar had quite the 2021-22 NHL season, winning the James Norris Trophy for best defenseman in the league, Conn Smythe Trophy for playoff MVP, and of course, the Stanley Cup. Makar now has his turn with the legendary trophy, and he surprised his 88-year-old grandmother with the visit with...
IT TURNS OUT HARRISON FORD IS THE REASON JOE SAKIC RETIRED WITH THE COLORADO AVALANCHE
You read that right, it just so happens that if not for actor Harrison Ford, Joe Sakic would have become a New York Ranger during 1997's free-agent frenzy. Well, the full story is a bit more involved than that. The story begins with the 1996-97 NHL season in which Burnaby...
FLAMES' PROSPECT MATT CORONATO LEFT WIDE OPEN, SCORES A BEAUTY (VIDEO)
Coronato is a promising prospect for Calgary. Coronato has stood out at every level he has played, scoring 85 points in 51 games with the Chicago Steel in 2020-21 and following that season up with a great freshman year at Harvard. In his first year of NCAA hockey, Coronato scored 36 points in 34 games. He has committed to another year at Harvard, so if he's able to elevate his game and dominate at that level, he could be a star in no time at the NHL level.
THE COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS WILL BE FUN TO WATCH, BUT JOHNNY GAUDREAU DOESN'T MAKE THEM A PLAYOFF TEAM
Last summer the New Jersey Devils landed the biggest free agent, and they almost got away with this year's biggest as well. After NJ threw a massive offer at Johnny Gaudreau, the Columbus GM Jarmo Kekäläinen snatched him up at the last second, signing the forward to a massive, $68 million contract to make him a Blue Jacket.
EDMONTON RUMORED TO BE IN TALKS WITH A FORMER OILER ABOUT A POSSIBLE RETURN
The Oilers are very tight on cap space, so they have to bargain shop if they want to add depth to their lineup. It is also likely they make a trade or two for flexibility. Ken Holland's limited options leave for creative opportunities. According to Kurt Leavins of Edmonton Journal, Holland has been in talks with F Sam Gagner, gauging interest in his return to the Oilers. The 33-year old would likely sign for vet-minimum and offer the Oilers a useful-ish depth piece.
Padres lose to Nats after controversial overturned call
The San Diego Padres’ bad luck continued on Saturday when they lost after an overturned call did not go their way. The Padres lost 4-3 to the Washington Nationals after the call went against them in the 7th inning. The Nats had a runner at second with two out in the bottom of the 7th and Victor Robles at the plate. Robles hit a hard ground ball to right field for a single. Juan Soto fielded the ball and threw home to try and get out Caesar Hernandez.
SAN JOSE SHARKS ADD TWO FORMER NHLERS TO PLAYER DEVELOPMENT STAFF
According to the San Jose Sharks' staff directory, they have added retired NHLers Tommy Wingels and Luca Sbisa to their player development staff. San Jose Hockey Now was the first to catch the additions. GM Mike Grier has been quite active in his short time at the helm of the Sharks' organization, between the Entry Draft, free agency, and hiring a whole new coaching staff in David Quinn.
NAZEM KADRI WILL MAKE HISTORY DURING TIME WITH THE STANLEY CUP
Nazem Kadri has a polarizing history, but he is now a Stanley Cup champion. The coverage of the Colorado Avalanche players' respective days with the Cup from the Keeper himself, Phil Pritchard, is one of the great traditions of hockey's offseason. In a time devoid of hockey content, it provides fans a glimpse into the personal lives of players, and it also documents all the bumps and bruises the Cup endures in a summer with hockey players.
SHARKS ANNOUNCE DEFENCEMAN KNYZHOV WILL MISS HALF OF NEXT SEASON
Some tough news for San Jose Sharks defenceman Nikolai Knyzhov. The team has announced the 24-year-old will miss a significant portion of the 2022-23 season after tearing his Achilles tendon while participating in off-ice training. "Knyzhov underwent successful surgery on August 10 at Kaiser Permanente San Jose to repair the...
COLTON SCEVIOUR HEADING OVERSEAS AFTER 535 GAMES IN THE NHL
After 535 games across parts of eleven seasons in the National Hockey League, Colton Sceviour has decided to leave North America and has signed a one-year contract with National League club SC Bern in Switzerland. Note: the quote below was translated from German. "Colton brings energy, versatility and leadership to...
GOLDEN KNIGHTS FORWARD NOLAN PATRICK EXPECTED TO START SEASON ON LTIR
Vegas Golden Knights forward Nolan Patrick has had an injury plagued career since he entered the NHL in 2017. It's a sad story, the 23-year-old has suffered multiple concussions, along with other injuries that have caused him to miss a lot of time, including the entire 2019-20 season. The Winnipeg...
HOCKEY HALL OF FAMER MARIAN HOSSA HAS SOME HIGH PRAISE FOR JURAJ SLAFKOVSKY
In an interview with Slovak hockey reporter Tomas Prokop, Hockey Hall of Famer Marian Hossa had some high praise for 2022 first overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky. When it comes to Slafkovsky's playing style, Hossa compared him to one of the NHL's greatest players of all-time, Jaromir Jagr. Note: the quotes...
