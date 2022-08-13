ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GPAC Preseason Coaches Polls released for football, women’s volleyball

By Anthony Mitchell
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Great Plains Athletic Conference has released its preseason coaches polls for both football and women’s volleyball.

First for women’s volleyball, The University of Jamestown was picked first. For local teams, Northwestern was slated third and picked up three first-place votes while Dordt earned the seventh spot in the poll. Briar Cliff was picked tenth while Morningside found themselves at eleventh in the preseason coaches poll.

The Morningside Mustangs have been tabbed as the preseason favorite in the football poll, picking up ten first-place votes. Northwestern, who was picked second, earned the other first-place vote. The Dordt Defenders were picked third while Briar Cliff was selected tenth in the preseason poll.

