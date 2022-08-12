Read full article on original website
WCJB
Camp Crystal Lake director sues school board, former superintendent for defamation
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The director of a summer camp run by Alachua County Public Schools is suing the school board, the former superintendent, and a school board candidate. Scott Burton and his wife Holly Burton, principal of Shell Elementary School, say former Superintendent Carlee Simon began a vendetta against...
alachuachronicle.com
New state-mandated testing begins later this month
Florida’s public school students will begin taking a new state test later this month as part of a “progress monitoring” system approved by the 2022 Florida Legislature and signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis. According to the Florida Department of Education, the goal of the new...
wuft.org
Alachua County School Board elections: Tina Certain works to fend off District 1 challenge from Daniel Fisher
The race for the District 1 seat in Alachua County Public Schools features one of two races in which an incumbent is trying to hold onto their seat. Tina Certain is seeking a second term in the race against challenger Daniel Fisher. She and board member Mildred Russell are each seeking to retain their positions in an election cycle that could see voters electing as many as four new members to the county’s five school district seats.
alachuachronicle.com
Letter: State Attorney Brian Kramer is weak on crime
Thank you for removing Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren. Closer to home, please be aware that State Attorney of the Eighth Judicial Circuit is weak on crime and failing law abiding citizens. Anyone who reads the crime reports in the Alachua Chronicle should be deeply concerned that the State...
alachuachronicle.com
Business Leadership Institute for Early Learning Alachua County Masterclass 1 Graduation
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Children’s Trust of Alachua County joined the Greater Gainesville Chamber of Commerce and the Business Leadership Institute for Early Learning to celebrate the graduation of the first Early Learning cohort on August 13, 2022. Members included owners and directors of Early Learning Centers and...
alachuachronicle.com
School board candidate’s federal lawsuit against Governor dismissed
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – School Board candidate Diyonne McGraw’s federal lawsuit against Governor Ron DeSantis, Jeff Childers, Childers Law, and Khan-Lienh Banko has been dismissed by U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor. McGraw’s attorney had argued that her federal civil rights were violated when DeSantis declared her District 2...
alachuachronicle.com
Santa Fe College Partners with Florida Organic Growers to Promote Heritage Foods
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Santa Fe College is partnering with Florida Organic Growers and Consumers in a three-year grant designed to increase access and promote consumption of Florida heritage foods in local farmers’ markets. The project, entitled “Florida Heritage Foods Initiative: Connecting Local Food with Local Culture in Florida Farmers’ Markets,” aims to highlight historical and cultural significance of 42 crops in Florida and to educate consumers and small farmers on how to cook and grow them.
alachuachronicle.com
Former Camp Crystal Director sues Prescott Cowles, Carlee Simon, and School Board for defamation and intentional interference with a contract
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Former Camp Crystal Director Scott Burton and his wife, Alachua Elementary School Principal Holly Burton (formerly Principal of Shell Elementary in Hawthorne), have filed a lawsuit against Alachua County School Board (ACSB), Former Alachua County Public School Superintendent Carlee Simon, and current School Board candidate Prescott Cowles for defamation, intentional interference with a contract, intentional interference in business relationships, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. All five current members of the school board–Leanetta McNealy, Tina Certain, Robert Hyatt, Mildred Russell, and Gunnar Paulson–are named in the lawsuit. Cowles is listed as “assistant to [Simon], support staff and her confidant.”
WCJB
Putnam County Jail farm teaches inmates about beekeeping
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Putnam County Jail is adding a new type of animal to their jail farm -- bees. The farm received colonies and equipment for beekeeping to teach inmates how to become beekeepers. According to sheriff’s office officials, the apiary offers more benefits than just honey. The...
alachuachronicle.com
Florida Department of Health Child Care Food Program available at local child care centers
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Episcopal Children’s Services, Inc. announces its intent to participate in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Child Care Food Program, which is a federally funded program that reimburses childcare providers for serving nutritious meals and snacks to enrolled, eligible children. Meals will be available at no separate charge to all participants enrolled at the centers listed below, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability.
WCJB
‘This bill that came in August, was $1,030, which is astronomical’: Lines wrap around building for utility bill financial relief
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “There’s a lot of people here for the assistance and we’re thanking god that everybody gets served,” said resident Gloria Henderson. Groups of residents waited to receive financial assistance after they said Gainesville Regional Utility bills are skyrocketing. The Central Florida Community...
Clay County Motorist update: 6 ongoing road projects, 7 new projects announced
The Board of Transportation announced 7 new projects in Clay County starting soon.Clay County Government. There are six ongoing Clay County road projects carrying over into the week of August 15 that motorists should be aware, and the county announced seven additional projects set to begin soon in Lake Asbury, Middleburg and Green Cove Springs.
WCJB
Gainesville Police Department hires company to review Terrell Bradley’s arrest
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police have now hired an external company to investigate the arrest and mauling of Terrell Bradley. Chief Lonnie Scott told TV20 that V2 Global, an investigative and strategic advisory service out of South Florida, will review the circumstances behind the arrest. July 10, Bradley tried...
WCJB
Lake City Humane Society has seen an uptick in animals coming in
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County isn’t the only place struggling to cope with a massive surge of unwanted animals. Monday night, Lake City officials learned they have a similar problem. Lake City Humane Society President Keith Williams revealed their shelter, which normally takes in about 100 animals...
WCJB
Gainesville Police opens further investigation into handling of Terrell Bradley arrest
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police have now hired an external company to investigate the arrest and mauling of Terrell Bradley. . Chief Lonnie Scott told TV20 that V2 Global, an investigative and strategic advisory service out of South Florida, will review the circumstances behind the arrest. . Copyright 2022...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Gas prices drop despite demand increase
The national average for a gallon of regular gas fell 10 cents in the past week to $3.95, according to AAA, due mostly to stable oil prices and less driver demand. “Falling pump prices may eventually lead to more drivers hitting the road again,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a statement. “But that hasn’t happened yet. Instead, many drivers are waiting for prices to fall further before reverting to their typical driving habits.”
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man arrested for molesting 15-year-old
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Prince Emmanuel Simmons, 36, was arrested yesterday and charged with kidnapping and lewd or lascivious molestation of a victim under 16 years of age. The victim reported to Gainesville Police Department officers that Simmons consistently made her uncomfortable when she spent time at his house and that on one occasion, he grabbed her arm and pulled her next to him on the couch, keeping her from pulling away, and touched her inappropriately.
Murder near Grace Marketplace
Investigation Header(public license) The recent brutal murder of one homeless man by another just outside of Grace Marketplace this past week may leave you wondering what type of place it actually is, what is it they do there, and is it safe for our community? This has not been the first killing in or near Grace Marketplace.
WCJB
A real estate filed a lawsuit against Bosshardt Realty for giving GPD wrong information that led to last years swat raid
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A real estate agent is suing Bosshardt Realty, alleging the company carried out a conspiracy to wipe away a competitor in Gainesville. Rory Casseaux filed the lawsuit, alleging Bosshardt Realty and several of their employees gave wrong information to Gainesville Police leading to a swat raid in June of last year.
WCJB
Bradford County Sheriff’s Office, family mourns loss of 16-year-old explorer
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A member of the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office Explorer Program tragically died due to an unexpected medical issue. According to officials with the sheriff’s office, Laci Cheyanne Laycock, 16, died as a result of a sudden illness on Aug. 6. She died at UF Health Shands after suffering a spinal cord leak and an aneurism.
