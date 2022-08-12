The race for the District 1 seat in Alachua County Public Schools features one of two races in which an incumbent is trying to hold onto their seat. Tina Certain is seeking a second term in the race against challenger Daniel Fisher. She and board member Mildred Russell are each seeking to retain their positions in an election cycle that could see voters electing as many as four new members to the county’s five school district seats.

