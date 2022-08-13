ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

Sensory day hosted at the Erie County Fair

HAMBURG, N.Y. — It may not have been an ideal fair weather day but there was still something special going on down at the Hamburg fairgrounds. A chance for folks who normally have trouble with all the lights and sounds of the fair to enjoy it in their own way.
HAMBURG, NY
Crowds pack Erie County fair despite higher cost of food

HAMBURG, N.Y. – It’s day six of the Erie County Fair and while fairgoers are happy to be back, one thing they’re noticing is the increased cost of food. According to the Consumer Price Index, the cost of gas and energy dropped in July, but the price of food continued to rise, reaching 10.9 percent – the largest 12-month increase since 1979.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Buffalo, NY
SPCA plans half-off adoptions, evening adoption hours

The SPCA Serving Erie County dubbed 2022 the Summer of Love and has featured animal adoption specials since June, but the grooviest adoption discount happens the week commemorating Woodstock, Aug. 15–18! Monday through Thursday, all animals at the SPCA’s 300 Harlem Road, West Seneca shelter will enjoy half off...
WEST SENECA, NY
Niagara Falls woman donates kidney to Lewiston mother

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Last fall, Elena DePaolo thought she finally found her miracle. "I was devastated. I was absolutely devastated when my transplant was canceled in November," she said. All before she even turned 29, she beat cancer and had a miscarriage. That's when doctors discovered DePaolo was...
LEWISTON, NY
Popular Restaurant Getting A New Owner In East Aurora

East Aurora has become a very popular place for people to go out to eat. Now, a well-known restaurant there is changing hands. If you've been to the Time Warner Cable Winter Classic Ice Rink in East Aurora on Riley Street, chances are you've either been to Riley Street Station or, at the very least, been past it. It's always been a really cool place to stop in for a nice dinner or some drinks on a cold night at the rink.
EAST AURORA, NY
[WATCH] Fairgoer Reacts To Buffalo’s Famous “I Got It!”

It’s the best game you will find at the Erie County Fair, but you may be surprised how many people have not played it. Since the pandemic, there have been an influx of people looking to move into the Buffalo area. One real estate website showed data that proved people were looking to move to Buffalo at an increased rate of 107%.
BUFFALO, NY
Slow Roll spotlights clean air campaigns

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Slow Roll Buffalo is rolling out from the Niagara Frontier Food Terminal (NFFT) on Clinton Street for this week's ride. This week's Slow Roll is focused on spotlighting clean air campaigns. The group is partnering up with the Clean Air Coalition of Western New York (CACWNY), which “builds power by developing grassroots leaders who organize their communities to run and win environmental justice and public health campaigns in Western New York.”
BUFFALO, NY
Coming Soon: Extra Extra Pizza

Extra Extra Pizza is a cooperatively owned American style pizzeria and wine bar. We are focused on creating intentionally equitable spaces for guests and staff alike. We are a full service, tipless restaurant–the first of its kind in Buffalo!. We’ll be making NY style pizza and serving up natural...
BUFFALO, NY
