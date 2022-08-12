Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Local leaders ask for prayers as MDPD detective remains critically injured at JMH
MIAMI (WSVN) - Local leaders, fellow officers and members of the community they serve are all showing their support as they pray for a detective who was critically injured in a shootout with a robbery suspect. “I know his heart,” said Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez of MDPD detective Cesar...
WSVN-TV
Active police investigation in Miami Springs, linked to MDPD officer shooting investigation
MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - There is a large police presence in Miami Springs, and it may be connected to a police shootout in Miami, that critically injured and officer and killed a robbery suspect. On Tuesday, Miami Springs Police officers were dispatched to the area of 101 Fairway Drive...
WSVN-TV
New surveillance footage shows driver who struck toddler in hit-and-run stop at parking lot
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Investigators have stumbled on a new clue in an Oakland Park hit-and-run. Surveillance video captured a driver pulling into a parking lot to inspect his vehicle for any damage moments after striking a 2-year-old girl. The car, described as a Burgundy-colored Ford Edge, was captured...
WSVN-TV
Video released of July fatal hit-and-run in Fort Lauderdale; police, family still seeking driver
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that took the life of an elderly woman. Police released a video in hopes of finding the person responsible. “We just want to find out the person who needlessly hit our mother and left her there to...
WSVN-TV
FBI continues search for bank robber in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI has released more photos of a suspected bank robber. The suspect was caught on camera wearing a red shirt at the time of the robbery. Investigators said he changed clothes before leaving the area. This robbery happened at a Truist Bank branch near...
WSVN-TV
Woman dead after hit-and-run in Fort Lauderdale; police searching for driver
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that took the life of an elderly woman. Police released a video in hopes of finding the person responsible. In the clip, a woman falls onto the street as the rain came down before a car ran...
WSVN-TV
Police search for missing, depressed 36-year-old man in Homestead
HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Homestead Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 36-year-old man. According to his roommate, Israel “Izzy” Vane, left his home in a state of depression. It remains unknown whether he left his residence on foot or...
WSVN-TV
Miramar pharmacy raided by federal agents
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida pharmacy has been raided by federal agents after having been suspected of distributing pills that have caused many deaths within the last decade. On Tuesday, federal agents were seen arriving at the Healthplus Pharmacy in Miramar around 10 a.m. Neighboring business owners said...
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade officer critical after being shot; law enforcement community gather outside hospital
MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer continues to fight for his life after he was shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition. Ata press conference, Tuesday, police identified the injured officer as 29-year-old Cesar Echevarry. Late Monday night and into Tuesday morning, a crush of police cruisers...
WSVN-TV
Police investigate fatal crash in Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and put another in the hospital. The incident took place at the intersection between the MacArthur Causeway and Fountain Street, Monday night. The driver of a Honda Civic sped through a light and...
WSVN-TV
Parkland shooter trial set to resume
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The life or death trial of the Parkland shooter resumes after a week off. Attorneys from both sides will be presenting arguments, Monday. The trial will discuss the defense’s evidence and testimony that will be shown to the jury next week. Topics like certain...
WSVN-TV
They’ve got mail: broken mailbox mess sorted for residents of Coral Springs apartment complex
The mail is flowing again for hundreds of a residents at a South Florida apartment complex. Sorting out the mailbox mess was fast tracked after 7’s Karen Hensel started investigating. The fix is in at an apartment complex in Coral Springs, and in this case, that’s a good thing....
WSVN-TV
‘They’re gonna have another officer down if they keep going at 70 mph near my car’ said Miami officer on audio
MIAMI (WSVN) - A City of Miami Police officer was heard making controversial remarks on police radio transmissions after a Miami-Dade Police officer was critically injured in a shootout. The audio was released Tuesday, and the department said the officer will be held accountable. The radio transmission went out Monday...
WSVN-TV
Surveillance captures car thief stealing $10K worth of camera equipment from student pilot
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An aspiring pilot is sharing his ordeal after a car burglar raided his vehicle and made off with some important goods, including his pilot’s license. Sami Madanat knew from an early age what he wanted to be. “These airplanes are my job. They’re my...
WSVN-TV
Woman shot in Pompano Beach killed after crashing into tree outside hospital
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman who, authorities said, had been injured in a shooting in Pompano Beach died after crashing outside of a hospital. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the victim called for help after she came under fire in the area of Northeast 23rd Court in Pompano Beach, early Sunday morning.
WSVN-TV
Woman killed in officer-involved crash in Coconut Creek
COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver was killed and a police officer was taken to the hospital after they were involved in a violent crash in Coconut Creek that led to an hours-long road closures, authorities said. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the crash took place near the...
WSVN-TV
Truck slams into wall in Hialeah Gardens
HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A pickup truck slammed into a wall in Hialeah Gardens. This happened on Tuesday, near west Okeechobee Road and Northwest 114th Street. The wall is around a complex in the area. The truck took some damage on its front. Police are investigating to find out...
WSVN-TV
Florida Silver Alert issued for 91-year-old man who went missing in SW Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 91-year-old man who went missing in Southwest Miami-Dade. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Florida Silver Alert for Alex Sardinas, Sunday night. Investigators said he was last seen in the area of...
WSVN-TV
72-year-old man who went missing at FLL found safe in Pompano Beach
FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A 72-year-old man who went missing at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport has been safely located, authorities said. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Isaac Sanders had been last seen in the area of 50 Terminal Drive at FLL, at around 2 p.m., Sunday....
WSVN-TV
Police need help searching for 46-year-old man missing from Allapatah
MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 46-year-old man. Joe Ronald Orta was last seen on Aug. 14 in the area of Allapatah. He is bald, has brown eyes, stands at 5 foot, 11...
