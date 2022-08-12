ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, FL

Hollywood, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Hollywood, FL
WSVN-TV

FBI continues search for bank robber in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI has released more photos of a suspected bank robber. The suspect was caught on camera wearing a red shirt at the time of the robbery. Investigators said he changed clothes before leaving the area. This robbery happened at a Truist Bank branch near...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
WSVN-TV

Police search for missing, depressed 36-year-old man in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Homestead Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 36-year-old man. According to his roommate, Israel “Izzy” Vane, left his home in a state of depression. It remains unknown whether he left his residence on foot or...
HOMESTEAD, FL
WSVN-TV

Miramar pharmacy raided by federal agents

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida pharmacy has been raided by federal agents after having been suspected of distributing pills that have caused many deaths within the last decade. On Tuesday, federal agents were seen arriving at the Healthplus Pharmacy in Miramar around 10 a.m. Neighboring business owners said...
MIRAMAR, FL
Eric Linder
WSVN-TV

Police investigate fatal crash in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and put another in the hospital. The incident took place at the intersection between the MacArthur Causeway and Fountain Street, Monday night. The driver of a Honda Civic sped through a light and...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Parkland shooter trial set to resume

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The life or death trial of the Parkland shooter resumes after a week off. Attorneys from both sides will be presenting arguments, Monday. The trial will discuss the defense’s evidence and testimony that will be shown to the jury next week. Topics like certain...
PARKLAND, FL
#Rape#Sexual Assault#Violent Crime
WSVN-TV

Woman killed in officer-involved crash in Coconut Creek

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver was killed and a police officer was taken to the hospital after they were involved in a violent crash in Coconut Creek that led to an hours-long road closures, authorities said. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the crash took place near the...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSVN-TV

Truck slams into wall in Hialeah Gardens

HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A pickup truck slammed into a wall in Hialeah Gardens. This happened on Tuesday, near west Okeechobee Road and Northwest 114th Street. The wall is around a complex in the area. The truck took some damage on its front. Police are investigating to find out...
HIALEAH GARDENS, FL
WSVN-TV

72-year-old man who went missing at FLL found safe in Pompano Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A 72-year-old man who went missing at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport has been safely located, authorities said. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Isaac Sanders had been last seen in the area of 50 Terminal Drive at FLL, at around 2 p.m., Sunday....
POMPANO BEACH, FL

