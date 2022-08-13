Read full article on original website
Wife Of Longtime Cowboys Star Has Tragically Died
On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys announced that Janet Hill, the wife of former running back and team consultant Calvin Hill, has passed away. "We are so saddened to learn of the passing of Janet Hill. First and foremost, she was a wonderful grandmother, mother, wife, and a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys Family," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Janet was also a remarkable leader and role model for many while making an indelible impact on those she knew and worked with. She uniquely served and benefited our community and our country in very special ways over the course of her amazing life journey. Our prayers are with Calvin, Grant, the entire Hill family and so many others who were touched and enriched by having Janet in their lives, like we did."
numberfire.com
Robbie Grossman in Braves' Sunday lineup
Atlanta Braves outfielder Robbie Gorssman is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Grossman is getting the nod in right field, batting sixth in the order versus Marlins starter Braxton Garrett. Our models project Grossman for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 10.0...
CBS Sports
49ers surprisingly cut former first-round pick who played in just one game for San Francisco
Like all NFL teams, the 49ers have to have their roster down to 85 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET and they started that process one day early by making a surprising cut. The team announced on Monday that it has released Darqueze Dennard, who was in a competition to be the team's starting nickel back. Dennard is a former first-round pick who was selected 24th overall by the Bengals in 2014. After six seasons in Cincinnati, Dennard moved on to Atlanta for the 2020 season before jumping ship to the Giants in 2021.
NFL・
numberfire.com
Saints' Michael Thomas (ankle) will be "ready to go" for Week 1
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (ankle) will be "ready to go" when the season starts, according to head coach Dennis Allen. Thomas continues to make progress in his recovery from a high ankle sprain he suffered early in the 2020-21 season. Asked about Thomas on Tuesday, Allen said "When the ball kicks off for real, Mike Thomas is going to be ready to go, and we're excited about that." It appears that, barring any setbacks, Thomas will be on the field for Week 1's game against the Atlanta Falcons.
numberfire.com
Joc Pederson leading off for Giants on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is starting in Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Pederson will man left field after Luis Gonzalez was given a breather at home. numberFire's models project Pederson to score 13.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
numberfire.com
Steven Duggar in lineup Monday night for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Steven Duggar is starting Monday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Duggar is getting the nod in left field, batting sixth in the order versus Mariners starter Luis Castillo. Our models project Duggar for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.2 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Yankees starting Marwin Gonzalez in right field on Tuesday night
New York Yankees utility-man Marwin Gonzalez is batting ninth in Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Gonzalez will operate in right field after Aaron Judge was moved to center and Aaron Hicks was left on the bench. In a matchup against left-hander Jeffrey Springs, our models project Gonzalez to...
numberfire.com
Will Smith in Dodgers' Monday night lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith is starting Monday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Smith is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fourth in the order versus Brewers starter Freddy Peralta. Our models project Smith for 0.9 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Greg Allen sitting for Pirates on Tuesday
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Greg Allen is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Allen will move to the bench on Tuesday with Bligh Madris starting in right field. Madris will bat eighth versus right-hander Nick Pivetta and Boston. numberFire's models project Madris for 7.7...
numberfire.com
Zach McKinstry sitting for Cubs on Tuesday
Chicago Cubs infielder Zach McKinstry is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Washington Nationals. McKinstry will move to the bench on Tuesday with P.J. Higgins starting at first base. Higgins will bat eighth versus left-hander Patrick Corbin and Washington. numberFire's models project Higgins for 9.9 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Eddie Rosario (hamstring) out of Atlanta's Tuesday lineup against Mets
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario (hamstring) is not starting in Tuesday's game against the New York Mets. Rosario will watch from the bench after Atlanta's veteran was held out with a hamstring injury and Robbie Grossman was named Tuesday's left fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 114 batted balls this season,...
numberfire.com
Alex Call leading off for Nationals on Sunday
Washington Nationals outfielder Alex Call is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. Call will start in left field on Sunday and bat first versus left-hander Blake Snell and the Padres. Yadiel Hernandez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Call for 6.1 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Red Sox starting Enrique Hernandez (hip) at shortstop on Tuesday night
Boston Red Sox utility-man Enrique Hernandez (hip) is batting sixth in Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Hernandez will operate the shortstop position after Xander Bogaerts was held out with shin soreness. numberFire's models project Hernandez to score 10.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
numberfire.com
Jorge Polanco sitting for Minnesota on Tuesday
Minnesota Twins infielder Jorge Polanco is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Polanco will move to the bench on Tuesday with Gilberto Celestino starting in center field. Celestino will bat eighth versus right-hander Zack Greinke and the Royals. numberFire's models project Celestino for...
numberfire.com
Yan Gomes catching for Cubs Sunday
The Chicago Cubs listed Yan Gomes as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Gomes will bat eighth and handle catching duties in Sunday's game while Willson Contreras catches a breather. Our models project Gomes for 7.8 fantasy points in today's game. FanDuel has set his salary...
numberfire.com
Adam Frazier starting for Mariners Monday night
Seattle Mariners infielder/outfielder Adam Frazier is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Frazier is getting the nod at second base, batting sixth in the order versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. Our models project Frazier for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.3 RBI and 8.0...
numberfire.com
Milwaukee's Jonathan Davis in center field on Tuesday
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jonathan Davis is batting ninth in Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Davis will patrol center field after Tyrone Taylor was left on the bench versus Dodgers' right-hander Ryan Pepiot. numberFire's models project Davis to score 5.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
numberfire.com
Jose Altuve absent from Astros' lineup Monday
Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Johnny Cueto and the Chicago White Sox. The Astros appear to be giving Altuve a breather. Aledmys Diaz will cover shortstop and bat sixth. Diaz has a $2,500 salary on Monday and numberFire’s...
numberfire.com
Carlos Santana in Seattle's Sunday lineup
Seattle Mariners infielder Carlos Santana is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Santana is getting the nod at designated htiter, batting fifth in the order versus Rangers starter Martin Perez. Our models project Santana for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 10.5...
numberfire.com
Austin Slater sent to San Francisco's bench on Tuesday night
San Francisco Giants utility-man Austin Slater is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Slater will take a seat after Mike Yastrzemski was moved to center field and LaMonte Wade Jr. was positioned in right. Per Baseball Savant on 148 batted balls this season, Slater has produced a...
