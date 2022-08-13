Read full article on original website
Salt Lake City breaks record for most 100+ degree days ever
Any thoughts of the summer heat coming to an end were given a wake up call Tuesday when the temperature in Salt Lake City hit 100 degrees late in the afternoon, setting a new all-time record.
Gephardt Daily
Worker ‘seriously burned’ in Salt Lake City construction fire
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A worker sustained serious burns during a fire at a construction site Tuesday, the Salt Lake City Fire Department tweeted. Crews responded about 4:40 p.m. to reports of a fire at a construction site at 669 S. 18th Ave.,...
kjzz.com
Multiple power outages leave thousands of Utahns in the dark
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A series of power outages were affecting thousands of customers Tuesday morning in the Salt Lake Valley, and just as crews had resolved one issue, another popped up in a separate county. At approximately 5 a.m., the lights went out for about 2,600 customers...
kjzz.com
Sink hole opens up in South Salt Lake after water main break
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — Police are asking the public to avoid 3300 South between Main Street and State Street after a water main break left a sinkhole in the roadway. The South Salt Lake Police Department announced the break just after 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Portions of the...
kslnewsradio.com
Victim of fatal accident identified, SR 190 reopens in Big Cottonwood Canyon
SALT LAKE CITY — One woman was killed and multiple others were injured, including a 4-year-old child, after an empty dump truck crashed into a passenger vehicle Monday morning on SR 190 in Big Cottonwood Canyon. The woman who died has been identified as Jessica Keetch Minnesota, age 36,...
Gephardt Daily
Hiker transported by medical helicopter following injury near Mantua Reservoir
MANTUA, Utah, Aug. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A hiker was injured near Mantua Reservoir and transported by medical helicopter to an area hospital Tuesday, according to the Brigham City Fire Department. Crews responded at 11:50 a.m. to call for service at Mantua Reservoir, where “a female had been...
Gephardt Daily
SSLPD asks drivers to steer clear of 33rd South and State after water main break leads to flooding, sink hole
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Aug. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The South Salt Lake Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the area of 3300 South and State Street after a water main break. “A water main break has caused a sink hole, and the water department resources are...
Gephardt Daily
Multiple agencies respond after I-80 rollover in Summit County
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Park City Fire District shared photos of a crash that happened at about 2 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 80. A vehicle was eastbound near mile marker 142, at Kilby Road, when the driver lost control and rolled the vehicle several times. It came to a rest off I-80, wheels down, on Kilby Road.
Gephardt Daily
South Davis Metro Fire crews respond to crash of small plane in Woods Cross
WOODS CROSS, Utah, Aug. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — South Davis Metro Fire responded to a small plane crash Tuesday morning at the Skypark Airport in Woods Cross. Company 85 responded to the scene after being dispatched just after 10 a.m., SDMF Battalion Chief Josh Hardy told Gephardt Daily.
kpcw.org
Loud booms startle residents in Summit and Wasatch counties
A couple of loud booms were heard throughout Northern Utah Saturday morning, startling residents. Many thought it was an earthquake or an explosion. Christopher Everett was sitting in his hot tub in Trailside when he heard the noise. “It was loud. It was like being kind of at the ski base area when they are blowing dynamite. It was about that loud. They were in rapid succession," said Everett.
Loud ‘boom’ heard across northern Utah likely a meteor, NWS says
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A loud “boom” that some residents said was strong enough to shake their homes in its wake echoed across northern Utah early Saturday morning. While Salt Lake City-area residents speculated that everything from military activity to an earthquake could be responsible, the National Weather Service deduced that a meteor hurtling through the air was the culprit, KSTU reported.
Gephardt Daily
UPD at scene of fatal crash in Big Cottonwood Canyon
BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah, Aug. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Police officers are investigating a fatal crash in Big Cottonwood Canyon. “We are on scene of a fatal traffic accident in BCC at Storm Mountain,” says a UPD tweet issued at 10:29 a.m. Monday. UDOT tweeted both...
restaurantclicks.com
Gephardt Daily
Videos show flooding in Spanish Fork Canyon
SPANISH FORK CANYON, Utah, Aug. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Flooding caught on video Saturday has eased Sunday, says Sgt. Spencer Cannon, Utah County Sheriff‘s Office. Cannon shared the dramatic videos, shot on Highway 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon. On Sunday, he told Gephardt Daily while the flooding had not yet directly damaged homes in the area the potential was all too real.
utahbusiness.com
New development in Old Town, Park City announced by Dentons
Park City — Dentons is representing King Development on its voluntary cleanup and zoning approvals for nine new homes on the Alice Claim, a historic mining property on nine acres at the top of Old Town, Park City, Utah below the Silver King Mine. After purchasing the brownfield property in 2005, King began conducting a voluntary cleanup in 2008 to remove contaminated soils and surface waters. Working through a decade-long zoning process, Park City approved the Alice Claim subdivision plat for nine single-family home lots. This past week, the Utah Department of Environmental Quality (UDEQ) issued to King a certificate of completion for the cleanup that was recorded with the Summit County Recorder and which secures limited liability protection for King and future buyers and lenders. King plans to close its first lot sale in the next few weeks.
WOLF
2-year-old walks out of daycare, crosses busy street in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 2-year-old in Salt Lake City left her daycare alone and crossed a busy street over the weekend. The toddler's mother claims she was unaware of the incident for more than an hour after it happened on Saturday. Olivia, 2, was left outside the Rahman Daycare for an unknown amount of time.
UPDATE: Footage of meteor over Snowbasin Resort released
UPDATE: 8/14/22 11:25 A.M. UTAH (ABC4) – National Weather Service Salt Lake City has confirmed that the loud boom felt throughout Utah Saturday morning was a meteor. See below for footage of the meteor passing over Snowbasin Resort: ORIGINAL STORY: 8/13/22 10:01 A.M. UTAH (ABC4) – An extremely loud boom was heard throughout Utah Saturday […]
ksl.com
Utahn charged with murdering Heber City girlfriend found dead in Oregon
HEBER CITY — A Utah man charged with shooting and killing his girlfriend in Heber City has been found dead in Oregon. The body of Michael Grant Asman, 35, was found in Wallowa State Park near Joseph, Oregon, Monday afternoon, Heber City police announced Tuesday. Detective Joshua Weishar said based on initial information, investigators believe Asman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and had been deceased for about two weeks before his body was discovered. An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday.
KSLTV
Neighborhood supports family of West Jordan mom killed in Big Cottonwood Canyon crash
WEST JORDAN, Utah — A neighborhood is coming together for a family after a terrible crash in Big Cottonwood Canyon left a West Jordan mother dead. Unified Police said Monday morning’s crash was caused by a dump truck whose driver claimed the brakes stopped working, killed Jessica Keetch Minnesota, and sent her two young children as well as her mother to the hospital.
Gephardt Daily
UPD releases name of woman killed in Big Cottonwood Canyon collision with dump truck
BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah, Aug. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Unified Police Department has released the name of a local woman killed Monday morning when the SUV she was in collided with a dump truck that had crossed into oncoming traffic. The woman was 36-year-old Jessica Keetch Minnesota,...
