Idaho State

Daily Mail

Florida court rules that pregnant and orphaned 16-year-old girl is 'not mature enough' to decide on whether to have an abortion

A court in Florida has ruled that a 16-year-old orphaned girl cannot have an abortion because she is 'not mature enough' to make the decision, it was revealed today. The teenage girl, who does not have any parents, is now appealing the decision after she was barred from terminating her pregnancy following Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz's ruling.
SFGate

Arizona governor touts school voucher plan, slams opponents

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and backers of universal school vouchers took a victory lap Tuesday over legislation the Republican-controlled Legislature enacted in June giving the state the nation's most expansive voucher system, and he also used the time to attack backers of public schools who are trying to block the measure at the ballot.
The Associated Press

Gov. Gordon wins Wyoming GOP primary in bid for 2nd term

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Gov. Mark Gordon has a clear path to reelection after winning the Republican primary in Wyoming on Tuesday, while state Rep. Chuck Gray won the GOP primary for secretary of state. A competitive state superintendent of public instruction primary featured Republicans Megan Degenfelder and Brian Schroeder but was too early to call. Democrats, meanwhile, have all but ceded these offices to Republicans, fielding just two candidates who don’t even have websites for governor and just one Democratic candidate running for state superintendent. Here’s a look at the races for Wyoming’s five statewide elected officials: GOVERNOR
SFGate

Oregon gubernatorial election moves toward 3-way race

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon's gubernatorial election took a step closer Tuesday to being a three-way race when unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson delivered thousands of voter signatures to get on the ballot. If the signatures are verified by election officials, the former state lawmaker will face Democratic nominee Tina...
CNN

Three takeaways from primaries in Wyoming

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, who since the insurrection at the Capitol has become the Republican Party's most forceful critic of former President Donald Trump, was ousted from her House seat in by Trump-backed Harriet Hageman, CNN projected Tuesday.
