ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Pricey tools disappear in Point Loma electrical shop break-in

By Michael Chen
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ub6eB_0hFT6zfi00

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Owners of an electrical shop in Point Loma were greeted Wednesday morning by smashed locks, broken glass, and a lot of missing items.

A busted padlock on a security gate was the first indication.

“My heart just sank,” said Allison Bautista, co-owner of The Electric Company.

A front door pried open was the next. An overnight intruder had been inside the electrical contractor on Kurtz Street.

“When someone breaks in and steals something that doesn't belong to them. You work hard, then something like this happens. Disheartened, I guess,” said Bautista.

Gone from the warehouse: pricey equipment like jackhammers and core drills. Also missing were a lot of hand tools.

“Stole all sorts of tools, electrical wire. Then I realized they had taken a television and also two beach cruisers,” said Bautista.

About a block away, and just before 3 a.m., Bautista says surveillance video shows two people riding what appears to be her two bikes.

The total loss, including damage, is more than $12,000. The family-owned electrical contractor has insurance, but it's unclear how much will be covered, especially the damage. The break-in caps months of incidents at the shop and adjoining businesses.

“The water spigot was damaged. Holes in the front door, possibly from BBs. We’ve had somebody try to kick open the gate and front door. The glass has spidered,” said Bautista.

The incidents range include vandalism and graffiti.

“The side of our building has been tagged, mostly recently two weeks ago,” said Bautista.

As the incidents pile up, so do Bautista's frustrations.

“It hits you in pocketbook, and it hurts … When you’re a small business, any sort of theft is going to affect you,” said Bautista.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Coast News

Carlsbad mother’s e-bike death stuns residents

CARLSBAD — The city is reeling after a Carlsbad woman riding an e-bike with her 16-month-old child was struck and killed by a vehicle on Aug. 7 at the intersection of Basswood Avenue and Valley Drive. The victim, Christine Hawk Embree, 35, was cycling at approximately 5:45 p.m. on...
CARLSBAD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
onscene.tv

DUI McLaren Driver Hits 5 Cars & Gets Arrested | San Diego

08.13.2022 | 10:30 PM | SAN DIEGO – The 23-year-old male was in a 2022 McLaren and was southbound on Mission Blvd when he struck 4 parked vehicles. He attempted to flee the scene and attempted to pass an UBER driver with a passenger in a Prius. He tried to pass between other parked cars and the Prius hitting it on the passenger side. The McLaren had so much damage that the car stopped. The male passenger in the McLaren got out and fled the scene. The driver stayed and was given a breathalyzer test and blew a .20 (over double the DUI limit). The driver said the McLaren is a rental. He is too young to rent a vehicle and when the officers asked how he rented it, he said “it was kinda under the table”. A 2022 McLaren starting price is $215,000. There were no injuries reported. The driver was arrested for DUI. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Point Loma#Vandalism#Graffiti#The Electric Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Times of San Diego

1 Killed, 2 Badly Hurt in Carlsbad Bicycle-Motorcycle Crash Involving Speed, Reckless Riding

One person was killed Monday and two others were seriously hurt when a motorcycle crashed into a bicycle on an ocean-front street in Carlsbad, authorities reported. The fatal collision on Carlsbad Boulevard near Palomar Airport Road occurred about 1 p.m., as the motorcyclist was fleeing to the north from a state parks officer trying to pull him over for speeding and reckless riding, according to police.
CARLSBAD, CA
fox5sandiego.com

Man dead, woman critically hurt in North County house fire

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — One man was killed and a woman is in critical condition after a second-alarm fire that spread throughout a home in the Escondido area, first responders said. SkyFOX was over the location around 5:30 p.m. at 415 West 11th Avenue, where black smoke could be seen...
ESCONDIDO, CA
Times of San Diego

Two Injured in San Diego Crash in Sunset Cliffs Area

A 41-year-old woman and her passenger were injured during a high-speed crash in the Sunset Cliffs neighborhood of San Diego, police said Saturday. Officers from the San Diego Police Department were called at 11: 21 p.m. Friday to Point Loma Avenue and Santa Barbara Street where they learned the woman was driving a Subaru sedan southbound on Point Loma Avenue where she attempted to make a turn westbound on Santa Barbara Street and crashed into a tree, said Officer Robert Heims.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy