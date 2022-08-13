Pricey tools disappear in Point Loma electrical shop break-in

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Owners of an electrical shop in Point Loma were greeted Wednesday morning by smashed locks, broken glass, and a lot of missing items.

A busted padlock on a security gate was the first indication.

“My heart just sank,” said Allison Bautista, co-owner of The Electric Company.

A front door pried open was the next. An overnight intruder had been inside the electrical contractor on Kurtz Street.

“When someone breaks in and steals something that doesn't belong to them. You work hard, then something like this happens. Disheartened, I guess,” said Bautista.

Gone from the warehouse: pricey equipment like jackhammers and core drills. Also missing were a lot of hand tools.

“Stole all sorts of tools, electrical wire. Then I realized they had taken a television and also two beach cruisers,” said Bautista.

About a block away, and just before 3 a.m., Bautista says surveillance video shows two people riding what appears to be her two bikes.

The total loss, including damage, is more than $12,000. The family-owned electrical contractor has insurance, but it's unclear how much will be covered, especially the damage. The break-in caps months of incidents at the shop and adjoining businesses.

“The water spigot was damaged. Holes in the front door, possibly from BBs. We’ve had somebody try to kick open the gate and front door. The glass has spidered,” said Bautista.

The incidents range include vandalism and graffiti.

“The side of our building has been tagged, mostly recently two weeks ago,” said Bautista.

As the incidents pile up, so do Bautista's frustrations.

“It hits you in pocketbook, and it hurts … When you’re a small business, any sort of theft is going to affect you,” said Bautista.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.