Annual watermelon festival to take the streets of Carytown

RICHMOND, Va. -- If you love watermelon, you can get your fill this weekend at Carytown's annual Watermelon Festival.

Mike Murphy and his Three One One Production Team said that 2021 was a bit touch and go for the annual Carytown Watermelon Festival but they’re ready for this year’s annual Richmond Tradition.

“Now we're saying come on cause we're back for year 40 of the Carytown Watermelon Festival,” Murphy said.

It was in 2010 when Three One One Production began working with the Carytown Merchants Association. But the festival started four decades ago.

“There was a lady Jo Anne Draucker who was a merchant here she started it in the dog days of Summer. They put out watermelons to attract customers and it just kinda grew from there.”

Over the years, more merchants joined making it one of the biggest one-day events in Virginia.

Carytown was established in 1938, named after Colonel Archibald Cary, a politician, and landowner. It is home to hundreds of residents and a mile of some unique shops.

The festival's footprint will take up the entire mile with watermelon, vendors, food and music.

The live music program is powered by Virginia Credit Union Live with five stages and music all day.

Murphy says more than 100,000 visitors are expected throughout the day, a benefit for the Carytown Merchants Association and the Acca Shriners charities.

Andrew Coelho with the Acca Shriners says it all started for them in 2001 when a group of Shriners packed about 500 watermelons from a local farm into the back of five pick-up trucks and sold them at the festival.

They’ve been a fixture since 2001.

Publix is now donating 3000 watermelons for Sunday’s event. Volunteers will man six stations, selling watermelons for $1 and proceeds will benefit the Acca Shriners Charities and Carytown Merchant Association.

The festival stretches from Publix to the Byrd Theater and Streets will be closed from 2 a.m. Sunday morning to 9:00 PM Sunday evening. There will be themed watermelon specialties like watermelon beer and wine and fried and frozen watermelons.

The Carytown Watermelon festival starts at 10 a.m. on Sunday and visitors are free to roam the streets of Carytown.