‘A day of incredible celebration and community pride’: Rockford celebrates 815 Day
ROCKFORD — The city’s official kick-off to Rockford Day didn’t miss an opportunity to hammer home the 815 theme. Mayor Tom McNamara and a host of others gathered at 815 E. State St. in front of the newly painted 815 mural to proclaim Monday, 8/15, as Rockford Day in an event that started at 8:15 a.m.
‘If it’s old and odd, it’s here’: Tawdry Toast Artcade to host summer send-off party
ROCKFORD — The city’s aspiring “king of kitschy” invites you to his upcoming event to celebrate the end of summer. Death of the Summer II is slated for Saturday and hosted by Jessie Prouty, the owner of Tawdry Toast Artcade, 2017 Broadway. The store is an...
Nearly $3M state grant to help bring Times Theater in Rockford back to life
ROCKFORD — Developers behind a proposal to bring the Times Theater in downtown back to life as a multiuse entertainment venue have won a state grant considered key to funding the project. Gov. JB Pritzker on Monday announced $106 million in capital grants that will go toward revitalizing 50...
Locally owned hair salon opens storefront on Miracle Mile in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A hometown business celebrated Rockford Day at their new salon location in Rockford. 815 Blades Hair Salon owner Bill Brinkley shared his dream with guests Monday during the shop’s grand re-opening. Brinkley, a proud Rockford resident, first opened 815 Blades on August 15, 2019. After...
Boone County Fair records second-best attendance ever
ROCKFORD — This year’s Boone County Fair wrapped up its six-day run with the second-best attendance figures in its nearly 170-year history. The official attendance for the fair was 218,068, fair officials announced Monday on Facebook. The record came in 2019, when attendance was 222,131. “Thanks to all...
City council approves demolition of Founders Landing building
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Davis Park has been in Rockford for nearly three decades, but city leaders believe in that time, the space has never been utilized to it’s fullest potential. “It doesn’t scream to any young family or someone at lunch who works downtown, saying come on over,”...
Rockford wants the next season of ‘A League of Their Own’ filmed here
ROCKFORD — The stars of a new show centered on the Rockford Peaches could film here in the future if Rockford City Council members have their say. The city is ramping up its efforts to recruit the team behind Prime Video’s new series “A League of Their Own” to film here. The first season of the show, which debuted Friday on the Amazon streaming service, was largely filmed in Pittsburgh.
UPDATE: Sat 3:30pm. Man struck by carnival ride at Mendota Festival
Mendota EMS were needed at the Sweet Corn Festival carnival about 9:30pm Friday. Dispatch said that a man was on the ground after being struck by a ride called the “Zipper”. We've learned the man was a carnival employee who was taken to St. Paul's hospital. He sustained...
New Awesome Chicken Joint Opening In Illinois With Several More To Follow
When one door closes another opens or, in this case, when one business closes another gets a chance to make its standalone debut. This is the case for a new spot opening in the Rockford area. Although many people already enjoy their food regularly, it's finally getting it one physical restaurant.
Rockford City Council approves plans to raze Lorden building, overhaul Davis Park
ROCKFORD — City Council members on Monday approved plans to tear down the Lorden building in an effort to overhaul the downtown Davis Park. The 7-acre park at 320 S. Wyman St. is the only park that the city of Rockford owns. But city leaders say the Lorden building needs to be cleared out for the park to reach its full potential.
The Beach Boys: “Sixty Years” Tour at Coronado Performing Arts Center
NiteLite Promotions landed a historic Illinois exclusive when The Beach Boys brought its “Sixty Years Of The Sounds Of Summer” Tour to the beautifully restored Coronado Performing Arts Center in Rockford. Founding front man Mike Love and longtime keyboardist Bruce Johnston led the iconic group through “Do It Again,” “Surfin’ Safari,” “Catch A Wave” and so many more examples of what’s made them “America’s band” for this long.
Midway Village talks about how the 18th amendment impacted Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Midway Village Museum on Saturday hosted “Tipsy History,” a unique historical event in the Victorian Village. Visitors were able to discover how the 18th Amendment changed daily life in Rockford and see a transformed 1920s dry town. Reenactors and historic interpreters taught prohibition history through fun skits featuring federal raids, bank heists, illegal distilleries and speakeasies.
Mystery customer pays Belvidere family’s $100 tab
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Random acts of kindness contribute to life in a big way, and one anonymous patron has been spreading kindness by picking up the tab for strangers. “It makes you want to do nice things for people,” said Jackie Ahrendt. Jackie Ahrendt and her family enjoy...
Popular Ice Cream Shop Creates Peachy New Flavor for Rockford’s 815 Day
The perfect old-fashioned homemade ice cream shop just revealed a brand new flavor for 815 Day that pays tribute to one of Rockford's greatest treasures. There have been a few rumors over the last couple of weeks that the flavor creators at one of the area's most-loved ice cream shops was going to be creating a special flavor to celebrate '815 Day' and today, we finally get the details.
Freeport schools facing staff shortages during first week of class
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Stateline students headed back to class this week, but the Freeport School District still dealing with a shortage of staff. The past couple of school years have been hard nation wide, and the teacher shortage in Freeport is no different. Staff said that they combined their math and science classes instead of having a long-term subsitutue.
Rockford’s household hazardous waste collection facility limiting certain items
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Due to a fire at the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency’s waste processing facility, certain items will temporarily not be accepted at Rockford’s household hazardous waste collection facility. Until further notice, only the following items will be accepted at Rockford’s household hazardous waste facility:
Very Popular Rockford Gift Shop is Closing After 25 Years
For a very long time, this was the place to go to buy a gift for literally anyone and for any occasion. Plus, the best complimentary gift wrapping in town. As this wonderfully unique shop begins its closing process, I'm left wishing I'd never complained that there are so many things to look at here that I am constantly nervous that every time I turn around while shopping, I'll bump into something and knock it over or off the shelf or counter.
City of Rockford drafts preliminary boundary map, calls for input
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A shift in population recorded during the 2020 Census requires leaders of Rockford to adjust the boundaries of the current 14 wards. The redistricting committee has recommended a preliminary redistricting map for consideration and public comment. After Friday, September 2, the committee will review and address any comments before voting on the approval of a final map.
Rockford 15-year-old with loaded gun arrested
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 15-year-old from Rockford is in Juvenile Detention after a loaded handgun was found on him. Rockford Police SCOPE officers responded to the 2700 block of Broadway around 8:55 p.m. Thursday for a report of suspicious persons near Broadway Food and Liquor, according to the department. Officers found two people matching […]
Orangeville School District moves first day of school due to boil order
ORANGEVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - Orangeville School District is pushing back the first day of school due to a boil order in the Village of Orangeville. District officials spoke with the Stephenson County Health Department and were advised they cannot use the water in any way for the next two days, impacting things like handwashing, dishwashing and drinking fountains.
