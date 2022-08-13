Read full article on original website
Apartment fire closes Cannan Street in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An apartment fire closed Cannan Street on Tuesday morning. The Reno Fire Department received the report of a fire on Aug. 16 just before 7 a.m. Crews quickly knocked down a fire in a vacant apartment. There were no injuries. Officials...
Joy Lake Fire 80% contained
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District says the Joy Lake Fire is 80% contained, with full containment expected Monday evening at 6:00 p.m.. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and officials urge people to avoid the area of Snow Flower Drive.
Fire Breaks Out Near Wedekind Road, Smoke Seen From Highway 395
A portion of Cannan Street in Reno is closed as fire crews investigate an early morning apartment fire. The single-unit fire started just after 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday. Smoke could be seen from Highway 395 near Northtowne Lane in Reno. Reno Fire had a truck already nearby so the fire...
Reno apartment fire under investigation
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department responded to an apartment fire early Tuesday morning on Cannan Street. Crews managed to quickly put out the fire and keep it from spreading to other units. One person attempted to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher. Cannan Street was...
House destroyed in Joy Lake Fire in south Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The fire is 80% contained and it is expected to be fully contained at 6 p.m. People are asked to avoid the area of Snow Flower Dr. where a house was destroyed. The fire mapped at 2.1 acres. There was no...
House fire late Saturday in Sparks under control
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Fire Department responded to a house fire late Saturday in the city’s Conductor Heights area south of Interstate 80. The fire was reported about 11:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Shaber Avenue near South Rock Boulevard just north of Glendale Avenue. The fire...
Kiely Rodni missing: Two other people vanished nearby on same day; sister asks where’s their aerial search?
TRUCKEE, Calif. – A California woman and her ex-boyfriend failed to return from a road trip to Reno, Nevada, about 35 miles away from a massive search effort for a missing girl who vanished a day earlier. Janette "JJ" Pantoja, 29, and Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, were supposed to...
Broken, abandoned boats litter Lake Tahoe
During the height of the pandemic, I would take early morning walks along the vast stretch of sandy beach in Kings Beach a few times a month. It’s peaceful in the mornings, with few people on the beach. One morning, I found a sailboat wrecked off shore. I wasn’t alarmed, as Lake Tahoe can be as violent and unpredictable as an ocean and boats can break free of moorings.
Storey County institutes boil advisory
STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Storey County issued a boil water notice Tuesday afternoon. The county said on Twitter that the notice was for the area of Sutton and Summit to Sutton and C Street, and C Street to the gas station. The order will be in place until approximately...
Update: Fire crews extinguish Joy Lake Fire; cause still unknown
Monday morning update: The Joy Lake Fire is out. Crews remain on scene to ensure that all hotspots are extinguished and there are no restarts, according to Adam Mayberry with the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District. Mayberry said that investigators are still trying to determine the fire's cause. ...
Lake Forest boat ramp closure
The Lake Forest Boat Ramp outside Tahoe City will be closed on Aug. 23 for maintenance, making the Cave Rock Boat Ramp on the East Shore the only public boat ramp open that day on Lake Tahoe. All other public boat ramps around the lake are closed this season due to low water.
Broken & abandoned in Lake Tahoe: Removing wrecked boats complicated issue
Sunset on Lake Tahoe is breathtaking. I slip off my flipflops. My feet sink into the sandy beach in Kings Beach and I walk down to the edge of the water. Against the shifting orange sky, puffy clouds and lapping waters, I am awed by the beauty of the lake and mountains in the distance shrouded by a purple hue. My eyes look west and the beauty is tainted by a partially submerged, ramshackle sailboat. The water is low and I walk out to inspect it. Shattered windows, rusted metal and broken glass are only a few dangers I can spot.
Thunderstorms are forecast for Northern Nevada. Will Reno break its August rainfall record?
Another round of thunderstorms is headed to Northern Nevada this week. There is up to a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening through Thursday in Reno. Showers and thunderstorms are also possible tonight and Wednesday night. ...
Deputies asking for public’s help finding suspects in Douglas County tool theft
STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying people they say were involved in a tool theft in the Casino Core area in Stateline, Nevada. The plea comes after the sheriff’s office says they have exhausted all their leads...
Remote workers have stayed in Truckee, California, but not the local workforce
Remember Zoom towns? Those were the smaller, more rural places where remote workers fled after the pandemic hit, seeking to socially distance in a more bucolic environment. In the summer of 2020, the once-sleepy mountain community of Truckee emerged as the Zoom town capital of Northern California. With a population of about 17,000, it’s a stone’s throw from Lake Tahoe on the California side of the Sierra Nevada mountains and offers beautiful hiking, skiing and all the outdoorsiness you could want.
New Reno business offers assisted stretching for better flexibility
Showers and T-storms are in the forecast Wednesday and Thursday. Expect drier, hot weather for the end of the week and weekend. -Jeff.
A Night at the Mansion
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The community is invited to enjoy an evening out at the Lake Mansion while supporting a local nonprofit. Arts for All Nevada is hosting the interactive fundraiser experience in September. Executive Director Jackie Clay visited KOLO 8 to talk about what people can expect and all the local entities it brings together.
Victim identified as Fernley man in fatal crash near Lovelock
The person who was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 near Lovelock on Aug. 2 has been identified as James Edward Compau, a 51-year-old resident of Fernley. According to the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Division, Compau was traveling westbound on I-80 in a 2005 Peterbilt tractor-trailer combination near mile marker 106. The tractor trailer-combination left the roadway to the left and struck a concrete barrier. The tractor-trailer combination went down an embankment and over the divided bridge barrier overturning and became detached. The tractor became fully engulfed in flames. The tractor-trailer came to rest on its roof in the dirt area beneath I-80 overpass.
Palmer Elementary lockdown lifted
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE at 4:00 p.m.: The lockdown at Palmer Elementary School has been lifted. Students are now being released to their parents. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Authorities confirm to KOLO that Palmer Elementary School in Sun Valley has been put into a temporary lockdown. The Washoe County School District says...
