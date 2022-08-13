ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

FanSided

Easiest change Buccaneers can make on offense for Kyle Trask

Like him or not, Kyle Trask looked good during his 2022 season debut. The Buccaneers can still help their young quarterback out more than they did. Kyle Trask looked good in his first game of the preseason. Other than a few small things that should disappear over the course of the next month, there isn’t much that Buccaneers fans should worry about with a guy that could be one of the most exciting preseason players in the league.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Wife Of Longtime Cowboys Star Has Tragically Died

On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys announced that Janet Hill, the wife of former running back and team consultant Calvin Hill, has passed away. "We are so saddened to learn of the passing of Janet Hill. First and foremost, she was a wonderful grandmother, mother, wife, and a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys Family," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Janet was also a remarkable leader and role model for many while making an indelible impact on those she knew and worked with. She uniquely served and benefited our community and our country in very special ways over the course of her amazing life journey. Our prayers are with Calvin, Grant, the entire Hill family and so many others who were touched and enriched by having Janet in their lives, like we did."
DALLAS, TX
