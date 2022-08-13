Read full article on original website
CBS 46
Atlanta Police seeking to identify robbery suspects
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department is seeking help in identifying three suspects in a robbery. A woman reported she was robbed on Atlanta Student Movement Blvd July 11. The victim was in a parking deck when two men and a woman approached her from behind. One of the men pulled a gun on her and demanded all of her belongings. The victim complied, handing over a purse, an iPhone 13, Airpods and a wallet. The three suspects fled on foot.
ATLANTA — A thief is behind bars after several community members were in on a citizen’s arrest. The Atlanta Police Department arrested 42-year-old Patrick Jorel York after he was caught trying to steal a car part. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. APD posted...
fox5atlanta.com
2 dead in series of connected shootings in McDonough, police say
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Police in McDonough are investigating three shootings within two hours and just miles apart. Two people were killed and police believe the shootings are connected. It started around 11:45 p.m. on August 9. Officers were called out to the area of Lemon Place and found a woman...
fox5atlanta.com
Pedestrian struck during hit-and-run in Decatur dies, police say
DECATUR, Ga. - A man is dead after police say he was struck by a car while crossing the street late Monday night in Decatur. The incident happened around 11:35 p.m. at the intersection of Scott Boulevard and Clairemont Avenue. According to Decatur police, a younger adult male was crossing Scott Boulevard in the crosswalk when an unknown vehicle heading west hit him and then left the scene.
fox5atlanta.com
Young woman killed in Cedartown drive-by shooting, police say
CEDARTOWN, Ga. - A young woman is dead and her mother was injured in an early morning drive-by shooting in Cedartown on Tuesday. Randy McClarity Sr., 57, was later arrested and charged with murder, malice murder, and three counts of aggravated assault in connection to the shooting. Officers got a...
fox5atlanta.com
Grandfather shoots 'bully' grandson, investigators say
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - An 82-year-old grandfather was arrested in Coweta County, accused of shooting his own grandson during an argument. Deputies said Lanier Baswell opened fire on his 33-year-old grandson because he says the younger man was drunk and bullying family members. Deputies say Baswell himself had consumed a...
ATLANTA — A man was shot Tuesday morning at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta, but it'll be him that ends up in jail, police said. It happened at a location along the 1600 block of Stanton Road around 7:30 a.m. During the investigation, police said the victim was...
fox5atlanta.com
Man found shot dead in middle of SE Atlanta street
ATLANTA - Police are looking for the killer of a man found shot dead in the middle of southeast Atlanta's Hutchens Road. Investigators tell FOX 5 a passing driver saw the man and called 911 around 11:15 p.m. Monday. Arriving officers say he was dead by the time they got to the scene.
fox5atlanta.com
Men wanted for questioning in Cherokee Waffle House assault
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Cherokee County are working to identify two men wanted for questioning related to an assault that happened at a local Waffle House. The two men are white males and are believed to be driving a black or dark-colored pickup truck. Anyone with information pertaining...
Atlanta woman says police burst into her home, threw her on ground over missing remote, chess board
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A mother is suing after she says an officer broke down her door, went inside her home and slammed her to the ground. The officer’s bodycam captured the violent encounter where the woman was handcuffed, and emergency medical services had to be called. Khanay Yancey has filed a federal lawsuit against Clayton County and the officer, Gregory Tillman.
fox5atlanta.com
Coweta County business owner charged with insurance fraud, theft
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A Coweta County car repair shop owner faces fraud charges. Deputies say the woman billed insurance companies for work that was never done. Deputies are encouraging victims to come forward if they too have been scammed by Courtney Jenkins Gour and Dirty South Diesel and Automotive. So far they’ve identified more than 40 victims. Some customers paid in advance for jobs that were either never started or completed.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman accused of setting residential fire in Kennesaw
KENNESAW, Ga. - Authorities have arrested a woman in connection to a residential fire that happened over the weekend in Cobb County. The fire happened the morning of August 12 at 5080 Woodland Drive in Kennesaw. According to Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services, the fire had multiple points of origin and investigators determined it to be incendiary.
fox5atlanta.com
A Good Samaritan saw someone committing a crime and stepped until Atlanta police arrived. The arrest was caught on police body camera.
CBS 46
Atlanta police release video of people of interest in lounge murder
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police have released surveillance video showing four persons of interest related to a club shooting Saturday morning in West Midtown, at Odyssey Restaurant and Lounge where police say three men were shot. One man died on the scene, the other two men had bullet grazes...
ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous report. Atlanta Police homicide detectives released surveillance video of four persons of interest in connection to a shooting in Westside Atlanta early Saturday morning. Investigators previously said they believe the shooting occurred after an argument over a blocked...
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot during attempted robbery rushed to hospital, police say
ATLANTA - A man was taken to the hospital after he told police he was shot during an attempted robbery off Joe Lowery Boulevard SW. According to Atlanta police, the incident happened during the early morning hours Tuesday near Parsons Street SW. The man told investigators that he was shot by a black male who attempted to rob him. The suspect then took off on foot.
ATLANTA — Atlanta police say a man is in critical condition after an attempted robbery. According to Capt. Christian Hunt with APD, a man was shot in his stomach and he is in critical condition. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The shooting happened in...
CBS 46
Atlanta PD investigating fatal stabbing, shooting incidents on MLK Drive
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are investigating a fatal stabbing and shooting incident Monday morning in southwest Atlanta. The Atlanta Police Department says a man in his 30s was stabbed to death after getting into a fight with another man at the Texaco station in 2700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
fox5atlanta.com
ATLANTA - Devastated family members returned to the scene of Monday's stabbing that claimed the life of 39-year-old Brandon Scott. "Somebody told me he stopped at the store for a quick second, and when he came out of the store someone was in his vehicle, and the person that was in his vehicle stabbed him," Scott's sister Deonne Scott told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes.
CBS 46
Activists concerned over APD’s use of “Civil Arrest” in social media post
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlantans seen taking the law into their own hands. A group of men chasing down someone accused of stealing car parts, surrounded him until police arrived. And those citizens were commended by Atlanta Police on social media. But it wasn’t just this incident with a suspect...
