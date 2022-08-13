ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department is seeking help in identifying three suspects in a robbery. A woman reported she was robbed on Atlanta Student Movement Blvd July 11. The victim was in a parking deck when two men and a woman approached her from behind. One of the men pulled a gun on her and demanded all of her belongings. The victim complied, handing over a purse, an iPhone 13, Airpods and a wallet. The three suspects fled on foot.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 7 HOURS AGO