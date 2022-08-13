ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

Former cafe owner appears in Pasco court for murder and kidnapping. Her bail is $2M

By Cameron Probert
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gaCPc_0hFT5QwC00

The woman accused of strangling her partner in Mesa appeared for the first time in a Washington courtroom Friday afternoon.

Chiloe Chervenell, 49, is charged in Franklin County with second-degree murder with the death of Kathleen “Kathy” Chervenell-Brinson.

She’s also charged with kidnapping her two biological children, ages 7 and 9, in violation of a court order and driving them to Oregon after killing Chervenell-Brinson, who was caring for them, according to court documents.

Chervenell was arrested about 35 miles south of the Tri-Cities in Irrigon, Ore. The kids were unharmed and found sleeping with her in the car she stole from Chervenell-Brinson, say Franklin County investigators.

She was held for about a week in the Morrow County Jail before being brought to Pasco on Thursday.

During Friday’s brief hearing, Chervenell told Superior Court Judge Joe Burrowes that she understood the charges and her rights.

Defense attorney Michael Nguyen, who was representing her just for the hearing, told the judge she is self employed but hadn’t had any income for two months. Five years ago, she operated a small cafe for a short time at a recovery center in Kennewick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qISk6_0hFT5QwC00
Chiloe Chervenell, right, shown here in 2017, operated Chiloe’s Corner 12 Step Cafe in Kennewick. Volunteer Toni Rae Hamilton Atchley is at left. Noelle Haro-Gomez/Tri-City Herald

Burrowes assigned public defense attorney Shelley Ajax to be her attorney.

He kept bail at $2 million for now.

Chervenell is expected back in court on Tuesday, Aug. 16, to enter a formal plea to the charges.

Murder investigation

It’s been just over a week since detectives discovered Chervenell-Brinson’s body underneath some bicycles and other junk on the porch of her Mesa home.

The 54-year-old teacher had a protection order against Chervenell, saying in court documents that she and the kids were in danger because of Chervenell’s destructive lifestyle involving drug abuse.

Chervenell-Brinson’s request for a no contact order also said Chervenell had attacked and choked her in the past.

One of Chervenell’s friends told police on Aug. 4 that Chervenell had texted her about going to Mesa and “didn’t know the power of her hands and killed her wife,” according to court records.

The friend alerted police and deputies discovered the children missing and began trying to track Chervenell-Brinson’s stolen cellphone. Deputies found her body about the same time that they discovered the missing car and phone in Oregon.

Comments / 9

Collin Dow
4d ago

reminds me of Joel watson, of Just Joels restaurant in kennewick. faces trial for domestic abuse in September. don't go to his restaurant!!!

Reply(6)
3
Related
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Three teen suspects arrested in Spokane for fatal Pasco shooting

PASCO, Wash. — Three 18-year-old suspects were arrested in Spokane for their alleged connection to a shooting death in Pasco last Monday. According to a social media notice from the Pasco Police Department, each of the teenage suspects was identified by authorities as Angel I. Garcia, Osman C. Morales-Salto, and Brian A. Pandura-Valenzuela. They were taken into custody without any further incident, but authorities have not identified which charges each of the suspects is facing.
PASCO, WA
KHQ Right Now

Three teens in Spokane arrested for alleged murder of 20-year-old in Pasco

SPOKANE, Wash. - Three Tri-Cities teens were arrested in the Spokane area Friday for the murder of a 20-year-old in Pasco earlier in August. Court documents identify the trio as Angel Isaiah Garcia, Brian Armando Panduro-Valenzuela, and Osman C. Morales Salto. According to the charging documents, the three are suspected...
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mesa, WA
City
Tri-cities, WA
Pasco, WA
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
County
Franklin County, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
City
Kennewick, WA
Kennewick, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Pasco, WA
Franklin County, WA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Murder#Drug Abuse#Violent Crime#The Tri Cities#Superior Court
610KONA

Multiple Burglary Suspects Sought in Kennewick

KPD did not provide specifics as to when this burglary occurred, but it involved a business during late night hours. Three suspects are sought in connection with the incident, they don't appear to be too worried about surveillance cameras. One of them was seen carrying ice bags, from that we...
KENNEWICK, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KEPR

20-year-old drunk driver crashes into Pasco home

PASCO, Wash. — Officials say a 20-year-old drunk driver crashed into the side of a Pasco home early Sunday morning. On Sunday at about 2:40 a.m., Pasco Police responded to reports of collision in Pasco involving a vehicle and a house. Officers said the driver of a truck, a...
PASCO, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Grant County detectives find body believed to be missing Warden man

WARDEN, Wash. — Detectives believe they have found the body of a 45-year-old man who was reported missing late last week in a rural area near the Adams/Grant County border. According to a social media notice from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, detectives located the body at the Warden Outfall fishing access area near WA-262 at 10:30 a.m. on August 12. This area is located about a mile east of Road M SE and six miles northeast of Warden.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
KEPR

College Place woman dies in violent crash

WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. — A 85-year-old woman died in a violent crash Sunday morning in Walla Walla County. Just before 11 a.m., authorities said Vernas Denully, 85, of College Place was traveling eastbound on Highway 12 near MP 352, about 12 miles east of Walla Walla. Officials said...
COLLEGE PLACE, WA
NEWStalk 870

Food Truck Shop Loses Equipment in Destructive Burglary

A business that designs and builds food trucks, trailers, and delivery trucks saw one of its vehicles stolen this weekend as part of a major burglary. (images from Western Food Trucks Facebook page) Western Food Trucks and Trailers broken into, damaged. The company, located on Fowler Street in Richland, shared...
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Kennewick Police Department Honor life lost to DUI with patrol this weekend

TRI-CITIES, Wash. - A drunk driver killed Sami Semmern at the intersection of state route 240 and Van Giesen street 16 years ago, August 12th, 2006. Kennewick police department posted on Facebook about her death and will be honoring her with patrols this weekend. Hoping to remind people to stay off the road while under the influence.
KENNEWICK, WA
Tri-City Herald

Tri-City Herald

Kennewick, WA
3K+
Followers
166
Post
765K+
Views
ABOUT

The Tri-City Herald covers the growing and diverse communities of Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland – where ground-breaking science meets international agricultural production. The Herald has an aggressive, digital-first newsroom that serves as the voice of the Mid-Columbia region. It’s earned a reputation as a watchdog of the multi-billion dollar cleanup of the Manhattan Project’s legacy at the Hanford nuclear reservation. The community also is a regional hub for scientific and technological research based at the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. The Southeast Washington region where the Columbia, Yakima, and Snake rivers flow together is known for its sunny lifestyle, outdoor recreation, strong sense of community, and good quality of life. The Herald first got its start in 1947 under independent local ownership and joined the McClatchy family in October 1979. The company also publishes Wine Press Northwest magazine and winepressnw.com, offering wine reviews along with a unique perspective on the rapidly expanding regional winemaking industry.

 https://www.tri-cityherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy