WTRF- 7News

Wheeling man totals reporter’s car, charged with DUI

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling man Shawn Fuscardo, 48, was charged with DUI after smashing into a parked car on Wheeling Island. Wheeling Police Public Information Officer Philip Stahl says early Tuesday morning, around 2 AM, Fuscardo crashed his vehicle on North Front Street.    Police say Fuscardo showed signs of impairment. He was arrested […]
WDTV

Lane of Rt. 50 in Clarksburg to close through Oct.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A lane and shoulder both eastbound and westbound on Rt. 50 in Clarksburg will be closed through Oct. 31. The closure will be from the Joyce Street exit to the Second Street exit. It begins tomorrow, Wednesday, Aug. 17. Crews will be working in the area...
wajr.com

St. Albans man identified as Mon County interstate crash victim

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Investigators from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department have confirmed a St. Albans man was killed in Sunday single vehicle crash on I-79 southbound Sunday. Around 1:30 p.m. investigators said Charles Delaney, 68, lost control of his pickup truck at mile marker 143 and swerved across...
WBOY 12 News

West Union councilman charged with neglect of 7 children

WEST UNION, W.Va. (WBOY) — A town councilman in Doddridge County has been charged after deputies found a child sleeping “on the floor amongst dog feces” at a West Union home. On Aug. 11, deputies with the Doddridge County Sheriff’s Department working with CPS responded to a residence on W.Va. Rt. 18 North in West […]
WSAZ

Family holds vigil for recovering boy hit by DUI driver

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A prayer vigil was held Sunday for one of the five people who was hit by a car driven by a man who has been charged with DUI. A 12-year-old boy has been fighting for his life at a hospital in Morgantown since he was hit by the car Friday evening. A Go-Fund-Me has also been created to help the family with all of their travel costs.
WDTV

Popular Clarksburg restaurant closing this week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A popular Clarksburg eatery announced that they will be closing after seven years. My Mother’s Daughter, located on Main Street, announced they are shutting their doors. In a Facebook post, the owners say they are closing for personal reasons but will continue to do business...
WDTV

16 charged in “Organized Criminal Enterprise” in Marion County

MANNINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - An alleged drug operation has been exposed in Marion County. It comes after a multi-year investigation by authorities. Now 16 people have been indicted by a grand jury. A law enforcement investigation spanning nearly 3 years implicates 16 people in what authorities are calling an “organized...
Metro News

Scam investigation underway in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Police in Clarksburg are warning the public, specifically older ladies, about a group scam targeting shoppers at the Kroger store on Emily Drive. Reports indicate the group will try to distract a shopper with a question while another member of the group takes the victim’s wallet or purse from a shopping cart.
WDTV

Reports of flooding in Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - There are reports of flooding in several areas of Marion County due to recent rainfall. According to the Marion County Homeland Security & Emergency Management, there are at least three roads with reported flooding. The following roads are reportedly flooding:. Country Club Rd. near Kids R...
WDTV

MCSO: Morgantown man still missing, no leads in investigation

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - It has been two weeks since a 39-year-old neurologist went missing. John Lawson Magruder, of Morgantown, was reported missing on July 27. He was last seen in the Morgantown area, and believed to be in the Coopers Rock area, authorities said in the days after he went missing.
WDTV

Person killed in crash on I-79 identified

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (8/15/22) Officials have identified the man killed in Sunday’s accident on I-79. Deputies were dispatched to a single vehicle accident on I-79 southbound near the 143 mile marker around 1:30 p.m., according to the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of the...
WBOY 12 News

Multiple crews respond to house fire in Mon County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – Crews responded to a house fire in Monongalia County Monday afternoon. The main structure of the house sustained major damage. According to a reporter on the scene, the fire took place on Fairchace Road. Multiple crews responded including the Cheat Lake Volunteer Fire Department, Stay City Fire Department, Monongalia County Fire […]
WTRF

Have you seen this girl? Wheeling Police need your help.

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Police need your help to find a girl who has been missing since December 24, 2021. If you have any information about Sara Jo Harvey’s whereabouts, contact the Wheeling Police Department at 304-234-3664.

