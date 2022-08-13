Read full article on original website
Woman charged after shoplifting call in Elkins results in officers locating drugs
ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman has been charged after a shoplifting call in Elkins resulted in officers locating drugs. On Aug. 13, officers with the Elkins Police Department were dispatched to the Par Mar store on W.Va. Rt. 33 in Elkins after someone reported shoplifting in progress, according to a criminal complaint. When officers […]
Wheeling man totals reporter’s car, charged with DUI
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling man Shawn Fuscardo, 48, was charged with DUI after smashing into a parked car on Wheeling Island. Wheeling Police Public Information Officer Philip Stahl says early Tuesday morning, around 2 AM, Fuscardo crashed his vehicle on North Front Street. Police say Fuscardo showed signs of impairment. He was arrested […]
Man is in custody after allegedly hitting woman in the knee with bat in Marion County
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man is in custody after allegedly hitting a woman in the knee with a bat in Marion County and then hiding from police in a closet. On Aug. 13, officers with the Fairmont Police Department responded to a residence in Fairmont due to a call of an incident occurring, according […]
WVNews
2-vehicle accident injures one Monday morning on Bridgeport Hill in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — One was transported to United Hospital Center after a two-vehicle collision occurred Monday just before 10 a.m. on top of Bridgeport Hill in the eastbound lane of U.S. 50. Harrison County EMS provided transport and the Clarksburg Police Department and Fire Department responded to...
WDTV
Lane of Rt. 50 in Clarksburg to close through Oct.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A lane and shoulder both eastbound and westbound on Rt. 50 in Clarksburg will be closed through Oct. 31. The closure will be from the Joyce Street exit to the Second Street exit. It begins tomorrow, Wednesday, Aug. 17. Crews will be working in the area...
wajr.com
St. Albans man identified as Mon County interstate crash victim
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Investigators from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department have confirmed a St. Albans man was killed in Sunday single vehicle crash on I-79 southbound Sunday. Around 1:30 p.m. investigators said Charles Delaney, 68, lost control of his pickup truck at mile marker 143 and swerved across...
West Union councilman charged with neglect of 7 children
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WBOY) — A town councilman in Doddridge County has been charged after deputies found a child sleeping “on the floor amongst dog feces” at a West Union home. On Aug. 11, deputies with the Doddridge County Sheriff’s Department working with CPS responded to a residence on W.Va. Rt. 18 North in West […]
WSAZ
Family holds vigil for recovering boy hit by DUI driver
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A prayer vigil was held Sunday for one of the five people who was hit by a car driven by a man who has been charged with DUI. A 12-year-old boy has been fighting for his life at a hospital in Morgantown since he was hit by the car Friday evening. A Go-Fund-Me has also been created to help the family with all of their travel costs.
One dead after Fayette County bar fight
A bar fight in Fayette County left one man dead overnight. Uniontown Police say one man was shot and killed following a fight at the VFW on Main Street.
WDTV
Popular Clarksburg restaurant closing this week
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A popular Clarksburg eatery announced that they will be closing after seven years. My Mother’s Daughter, located on Main Street, announced they are shutting their doors. In a Facebook post, the owners say they are closing for personal reasons but will continue to do business...
WDTV
16 charged in “Organized Criminal Enterprise” in Marion County
MANNINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - An alleged drug operation has been exposed in Marion County. It comes after a multi-year investigation by authorities. Now 16 people have been indicted by a grand jury. A law enforcement investigation spanning nearly 3 years implicates 16 people in what authorities are calling an “organized...
Metro News
Scam investigation underway in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Police in Clarksburg are warning the public, specifically older ladies, about a group scam targeting shoppers at the Kroger store on Emily Drive. Reports indicate the group will try to distract a shopper with a question while another member of the group takes the victim’s wallet or purse from a shopping cart.
WDTV
Reports of flooding in Marion County
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - There are reports of flooding in several areas of Marion County due to recent rainfall. According to the Marion County Homeland Security & Emergency Management, there are at least three roads with reported flooding. The following roads are reportedly flooding:. Country Club Rd. near Kids R...
WDTV
MCSO: Morgantown man still missing, no leads in investigation
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - It has been two weeks since a 39-year-old neurologist went missing. John Lawson Magruder, of Morgantown, was reported missing on July 27. He was last seen in the Morgantown area, and believed to be in the Coopers Rock area, authorities said in the days after he went missing.
WDTV
Person killed in crash on I-79 identified
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (8/15/22) Officials have identified the man killed in Sunday’s accident on I-79. Deputies were dispatched to a single vehicle accident on I-79 southbound near the 143 mile marker around 1:30 p.m., according to the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of the...
Multiple crews respond to house fire in Mon County
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – Crews responded to a house fire in Monongalia County Monday afternoon. The main structure of the house sustained major damage. According to a reporter on the scene, the fire took place on Fairchace Road. Multiple crews responded including the Cheat Lake Volunteer Fire Department, Stay City Fire Department, Monongalia County Fire […]
Staffing issues impact emergency response and children rescued during a drug bust: Here are the week’s top headlines
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Here is a look at the week’s top headlines. Who responds to 911 calls in Marshall County? A letter sent this week is raising some issues with that. –> West Virginia Sheriff says he’s no longer responding to certain 911 calls in WV city <– The letter, sent by the Marshall County […]
WDTV
West Union man charged after 7 children found living in ‘filthy’ home
WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Union councilman was charged after officers said seven children were found living in a “very unsanitary and filthy” home. Child Protective Services and officers responded to a West Union home to investigate a complaint on July 11, according to a criminal complaint.
WTRF
Have you seen this girl? Wheeling Police need your help.
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Police need your help to find a girl who has been missing since December 24, 2021. If you have any information about Sara Jo Harvey’s whereabouts, contact the Wheeling Police Department at 304-234-3664.
Man shot, killed during argument outside of Uniontown VFW
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — One person is dead after being shot outside of a bar in Fayette County early Sunday. Lt. Tom Kolencik with the Uniontown City Police Department told Channel 11 officers were called to the VFW in the 300 block of East Main Street in Uniontown around 12:30 a.m. for a fight inside the bar.
