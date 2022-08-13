ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Garden, FL

mynews13.com

Educator traveled to Orlando for Disney College Program but stayed to teach

APOPKA, Fla. — A parent-nominated Lovell Elementary School teacher Felicia Vanacore as an A-Plus Teacher, describing her as amazing because she always takes the time to work one-on-one with students to make sure they understand their lessons. What You Need To Know. Felicia Vanacore teaches at Lovell Elementary in...
APOPKA, FL
click orlando

Lockdown prompted by homicide investigation lifted for 3 schools in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A lockdown prompted by a homicide investigation has been lifted for three schools in Daytona Beach, according to Volusia County Schools. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said Beachside Elementary School, Lourdes Academy and Riverview Alternative Education Center were on lockdown due to police activity on Grandview Avenue, the district said.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

1 dead following Sunrail train crash in Kissimmee, police say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A Sunrail train crash involving a vehicle in Kissimmee left one person dead and sparked delays for the rail service, according to the Kissimmee Police Department. The crash happened off East Vine Street, and Michigan Avenue was closed on the westbound side from U.S. Highway...
KISSIMMEE, FL
WESH

Officials test Altamonte Springs water for polio

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — What is in the water can be a harbinger of problems. While polio is not considered a threat, the city manager of Altamonte Springs says they’re going to at least be ready to test for it. Altamonte Springs has been a leader in testing...
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL
click orlando

Apopka man killed in robbery during visit to national forest, deputies say

CLAY COUNTY, Ala. – An Apopka man was killed Sunday during an attempted robbery at Talladega National Forest in Alabama, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. Adam Simjee, 22, was visiting the forest with his girlfriend, Mikayla Paulus, when they were flagged down by a woman on the side of the road, according to a GoFundMe set up by Simjee’s family.
APOPKA, FL
athleticbusiness.com

High School AD Facing Heat Over Team Trip to Orlando

A recent post on social media has called out the athletic director at Miami (Fla.) Northwestern Senior High School ahead of the Bulls' trip to Orlando this weekend to play Jones High School in a highly anticipated game. As reported by ABC affiliate WPLG in Miami, many are wondering why...
ORLANDO, FL
Evie M.

Have you seen the hanged woman haunting Crystal Beach Pier?

Crystal Beach Pier"Crystal Pier at Sunset" by rexboggs5 is licensed under CC BY-ND 2.0. If Florida is known for anything, it would have to be the beautiful beaches. I live in Orlando, "the City Beautiful" (Keyword: "city") so the nearest beach is a bit of a way off (the nearest beach to Orlando, if you are interested, would be Cocoa beach an hour's drive away).
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

18-year-old falls to his death while fishing in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's other top headlines. A Melbourne teen has died after accidentally falling during a fishing trip, police say. According to Melbourne police, 18-year-old Wyatt Johns left his home Monday evening to go fishing off of the US-1 bridge north of Spiller Street.
MELBOURNE, FL
WESH

Students, teachers head back to school in Volusia County

A total of 63,000 students and 8,000 or so teachers and staff are back in the classroom Monday in Volusia County. The district superintendent was there bright and early to greet bus drivers for the students who ride. Drivers and attendants, some 270 strong, spent time in the early hours...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Evie M.

Have you been to this famous (allegedly) haunted night club in Orlando?

The Beacham Theater in Orlando, FloridaJohnvr4 on wikimediacommons. I've lived in Orlando for a year now, and I have to say, Orlando loves its nightlife. I knew that Orlando would be a poppin' city, but this place is always running. Every time I step outside my apartment to take the dog out or get the mail, no matter the day of the week, there's a gaggle of kids heading out in club wear to party downtown. Without fail, there is always a unique and exciting place to hang out in Orlando, and it just so happens some of them are rumored to be haunted.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Man sent to hospital after shooting in Orlando, Orange County deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after suffering injuries in an Orlando shooting, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to 4701 S. Texas Ave. at about 5:15 p.m. after reports came in about a shooting, deputies said. [TRENDING: ‘Despicable:’...
ORLANDO, FL

