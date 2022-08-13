The Beacham Theater in Orlando, FloridaJohnvr4 on wikimediacommons. I've lived in Orlando for a year now, and I have to say, Orlando loves its nightlife. I knew that Orlando would be a poppin' city, but this place is always running. Every time I step outside my apartment to take the dog out or get the mail, no matter the day of the week, there's a gaggle of kids heading out in club wear to party downtown. Without fail, there is always a unique and exciting place to hang out in Orlando, and it just so happens some of them are rumored to be haunted.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO