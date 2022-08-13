Read full article on original website
‘It is a great job:’ 1st crossing guard in Baldwin Park hopes her story will encourage others
ORLANDO, Fla. – One Orlando crossing guard is sharing her reason why she’s still working after more than a decade of service, in hopes of getting results and having more people join her ranks. “Alright, y’all have a good night, I’ll see you in the morning,” said Hazel...
Educator traveled to Orlando for Disney College Program but stayed to teach
APOPKA, Fla. — A parent-nominated Lovell Elementary School teacher Felicia Vanacore as an A-Plus Teacher, describing her as amazing because she always takes the time to work one-on-one with students to make sure they understand their lessons. What You Need To Know. Felicia Vanacore teaches at Lovell Elementary in...
Lockdown prompted by homicide investigation lifted for 3 schools in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A lockdown prompted by a homicide investigation has been lifted for three schools in Daytona Beach, according to Volusia County Schools. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said Beachside Elementary School, Lourdes Academy and Riverview Alternative Education Center were on lockdown due to police activity on Grandview Avenue, the district said.
1 dead following Sunrail train crash in Kissimmee, police say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A Sunrail train crash involving a vehicle in Kissimmee left one person dead and sparked delays for the rail service, according to the Kissimmee Police Department. The crash happened off East Vine Street, and Michigan Avenue was closed on the westbound side from U.S. Highway...
Video shows large gator eating another alligator in Silver Springs
It’s known that alligators might eat other gators, but you might not really comprehend it until you see it. Tammy Shaw saw it happen on Aug. 4 in Silver Springs in Marion County. [TRENDING: Can a Florida wildlife officer pull me over for a traffic violation? | Brightline announces...
Officials test Altamonte Springs water for polio
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — What is in the water can be a harbinger of problems. While polio is not considered a threat, the city manager of Altamonte Springs says they’re going to at least be ready to test for it. Altamonte Springs has been a leader in testing...
Red Apple Dining team member found unresponsive, dies at Geneva Elementary School, district says
GENEVA, Fla. – A long-time member of the Red Apple Dining team died after being found unresponsive at Geneva Elementary School, Seminole County Public Schools said in a statement Monday. According to the statement, the team member was found laying unresponsive on the school’s kitchen floor. First responders made...
Apopka man killed in robbery during visit to national forest, deputies say
CLAY COUNTY, Ala. – An Apopka man was killed Sunday during an attempted robbery at Talladega National Forest in Alabama, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. Adam Simjee, 22, was visiting the forest with his girlfriend, Mikayla Paulus, when they were flagged down by a woman on the side of the road, according to a GoFundMe set up by Simjee’s family.
Crews open new stretch of State Road 429 to drivers in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A brand-new stretch of State Road 429 is now open to drivers in Seminole County. It’s part of the Wekiva Parkway project to create a beltway around Central Florida. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Crews opened the southbound and westbound lanes...
High School AD Facing Heat Over Team Trip to Orlando
A recent post on social media has called out the athletic director at Miami (Fla.) Northwestern Senior High School ahead of the Bulls' trip to Orlando this weekend to play Jones High School in a highly anticipated game. As reported by ABC affiliate WPLG in Miami, many are wondering why...
Florida college student shot, killed in Alabama stopped to help woman claiming she needed help, officials say
CLAY COUNTY, Al. - A Florida college student was shot and killed on Sunday in Alabama trying to protect himself and his girlfriend after they were apparently tricked and held at gunpoint by a woman who claimed she was having trouble with her car, according to the Clay County (Alabama) Sheriff's Office.
Have you seen the hanged woman haunting Crystal Beach Pier?
Crystal Beach Pier"Crystal Pier at Sunset" by rexboggs5 is licensed under CC BY-ND 2.0. If Florida is known for anything, it would have to be the beautiful beaches. I live in Orlando, "the City Beautiful" (Keyword: "city") so the nearest beach is a bit of a way off (the nearest beach to Orlando, if you are interested, would be Cocoa beach an hour's drive away).
Hit by nationwide flight delays and cancellations? Blame Florida
It’s time to blame somebody or something for the flight cancellations and delays that have made travel miserable for months. So, here it is: It’s Florida’s fault, according to the New York Post. Federal data show that all four major Florida airports (Orlando, Miami, Tampa, and Fort...
18-year-old falls to his death while fishing in Melbourne
MELBOURNE, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's other top headlines. A Melbourne teen has died after accidentally falling during a fishing trip, police say. According to Melbourne police, 18-year-old Wyatt Johns left his home Monday evening to go fishing off of the US-1 bridge north of Spiller Street.
Students, teachers head back to school in Volusia County
A total of 63,000 students and 8,000 or so teachers and staff are back in the classroom Monday in Volusia County. The district superintendent was there bright and early to greet bus drivers for the students who ride. Drivers and attendants, some 270 strong, spent time in the early hours...
Bethune-Cookman University student,19, hurt after shootout on basketball court near campus
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A Bethune-Cookman University student is recovering after being shot when a shooting broke out on a basketball court at a community park near the campus Monday night. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, around 10:30 p.m., its officers were called out to Joe Harris Park...
Iconic Old Spanish Sugar Mill sees outpouring of support amid closure
DE LEON SPRINGS, Fla. — Loads of people have been showing up day after day to make their own pancakes at the treasured restaurant that's been known as the Old Spanish Sugar Mill in De Leon Springs after word spread that the original vendor would have to close up shop.
3 firefighters hurt when firetruck crashes in Brevard County
MIMS, Fla. — Multiple firefighters have been injured in a crash in Brevard County. Officials say it happened Monday morning in the area of US-1 and Burkholm Road in Mims. The firetruck was returning from a call when it was hit by a pickup truck. FHP investigators say the...
Have you been to this famous (allegedly) haunted night club in Orlando?
The Beacham Theater in Orlando, FloridaJohnvr4 on wikimediacommons. I've lived in Orlando for a year now, and I have to say, Orlando loves its nightlife. I knew that Orlando would be a poppin' city, but this place is always running. Every time I step outside my apartment to take the dog out or get the mail, no matter the day of the week, there's a gaggle of kids heading out in club wear to party downtown. Without fail, there is always a unique and exciting place to hang out in Orlando, and it just so happens some of them are rumored to be haunted.
Man sent to hospital after shooting in Orlando, Orange County deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after suffering injuries in an Orlando shooting, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to 4701 S. Texas Ave. at about 5:15 p.m. after reports came in about a shooting, deputies said. [TRENDING: ‘Despicable:’...
