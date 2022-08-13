Read full article on original website
Why Trader Joe's Shoppers Are In An Uproar Over Its Mini Beef Tacos
With Taco Bell, Del Taco, and Taco Bueno setting up shop in practically every part of the U.S., it's easy to take the fast food route when in the mood for a tortilla-wrapped lunch. But Trader Joe's Mini Beef Tacos, tiny taco treats that only call for an air fryer, oven, or microwave to prepare (per BecomeBetty.com), can offer another answer for those looking for a quick way to solve their taco cravings.
The DIY Cajun Burrito That's Taking Popeyes Lovers By Storm
Everyone loves a good restaurant hack. What's better than adding a special touch to make your takeout order taste exactly how you dreamed it would?. Whether you're adding your own sauces, swapping toppings on a sandwich, or completely altering your fast food order to make an entirely new dish, there are plenty of ways you can modify restaurant food to your liking. TikTok user Danny Kim has created a series where he gives fast food items to a roster of chefs, who then transform them into gourmet meals.
TikTok Hilariously Parodies How Trader Joe's 'Gentrifies Food'
As any true foodie would know, eating food from around the world is a tasty and exciting way to gain knowledge and appreciation for other cultures. Cooking food from around the world can certainly reap the same benefits. Sharing these foods without giving credit to their roots, however, is where the line can be drawn between cultural appreciation and cultural appropriation.
Dunkin' Just Unleashed An Unexpected Fall Collab
There's no doubt that summer has a stronghold on many peoples' hearts. However, when it comes to Americans' favorite time of year, most prefer when it's a bit cooler outside. Per People, a 2020 survey by One Poll found that 33% of U.S. citizens prefer fall to any other part of the year. Additionally, 56% said they felt the happiest during leaf-peeping season – and it's not hard to see why. There's a lot to look forward to once autumn finally rolls around, including football, Halloween, and Thanksgiving. And then, of course, there are all of those cozy sweaters you get to bundle up in when there's suddenly a chill in the air.
How Long Can You Actually Keep Leftovers In The Fridge?
So you've ended up boiling way too much pasta or rice than you could possibly eat or perhaps, there's you've just cooked a little more food than you intended to. No matter the scenario, everyone's been there: You've served everyone second helpings and pushed yourself to squeeze in just another bite, yet there's still a pot full of food. Luckily, there's that handy appliance called a refrigerator that can store leftovers for tomorrow's lunch. But have you ever wondered precisely how long cooked leftovers stay fresh in the fridge?
Lay's Has Twitter Excited About Its Latest Flavor Swaps
When you think of snacks, a bright bag of potato chips carrying the iconic red and white colored logo with the word "Lay's" on it is probably one of the first things to come to mind. Not only is Lay's pretty much synonymous with potato chips as a whole, but the crisp snack does rank high when pit against all other chips, coming second to only Doritos in popularity.
Soda's Inflation Rates Will Give You Sticker Shock
While good fortune may be coming to us Americans as inflation rates in the country level off, prices are still high and people's wallets are still emptying way faster than usual. There are many ways the astronomic inflation rate has affected consumers' spending habits over the last year. For one,...
We Finally Know When Halo Top's Fan-Favorite Fall Flavor Will Hit Shelves
How do you know when fall is approaching? Do you go by the calendar, or is there something else that tells you the seasons have truly changed? It could be the weather — that cool, crisp edge returning to the evening breeze — or the views, like the golden sun slanting through leaves shifting between shades of green, gold, orange, and red, or the silvery sparkle of the first frost on the lawn.
Ina Garten's Key Ingredient For Tasty Coleslaw
Ina Garten solidified her name in the culinary world with her popular cooking show "Barefoot Contessa," a long-running staple on the Food Network. In her show, Garten has always challenged cooks to try new things and revamp classic recipes. She's previously offered Christmas dinner recipes that were both familiar and striking, and her Thanksgiving fare is nothing short of delightful.
The 'Piping Hot' Perk Burger King Is Offering Through The End Of August
Before the pandemic hit and changed life as we knew it, Restaurant Dive declared 2020 "the year of the breakfast wars." All trends were pointing toward breakfast being the most profitable meal for fast food chains until people were no longer commuting or going anywhere for that matter. Taco Bell completely dropped breakfast from its menu, while other chains cut certain menu items (per CNBC). Wendy's, on the other hand, boldly introduced a new breakfast menu in the early days of the pandemic. Despite what most would consider bad timing, Wendy's breakfast quickly found success, and that started a race for the other fast food restaurants to revive their breakfast menus.
What Happened To Custard Stand Food Products After Shark Tank?
While some entrepreneurs appreciate that earning a deal on "Shark Tank" can be an uphill climb, passion and drive can bring success regardless of any of the sharks biting on a particular product. For Custard Stand Food Products, the long road to success was built on determination. According to the brand's website, Dee and Angie Cowger founded The Custard Stand in 1991. The local restaurant served a variety of classic foods, but its chili dogs were a top seller. Using a classic family chili recipe, the West Virginia-style hot dogs soared in popularity.
The Funny Reason Mattel Is Suing A Chip Brand
Nothing is fair game when it comes to using trademarked material, and everyone's favorite doll — Barbie, of course — is at the center of the latest trademark violation scandal. The New York Daily News reports that Mattel, Inc., Barbie's parent company, has filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles against the food company Rap Snacks for using its branding on packages of new Nicki Minaj Barbie-Que Honey Truffle Potato Chips, which features lettering similar to the Barbie logo and a graphic of Minaj wearing a Barbie logo necklace on the front. (Minaj has described herself as Barbie-like, and has multiple songs that reference Barbie.)
Everything You Need To Know About The Huge Frozen Pizza Recall
Food recalls happen all too frequently, and their frequency is on the rise (per Time). As prepared foods are produced in mass quantities, it's not unusual for something to eventually slip through the cracks of quality control, leading to a production error that results in a recall. Home Run Inn,...
Miller's New Ice Cream Is For Adults Only
Walking into a dive bar is kind of like walking into a chain restaurant: The layout, lighting, and entertainment offerings are similar to their counterparts, but there's something unique about each one. In the case of dives, perhaps the most noteworthy common denominator is the aroma. There's the underlying base of beer hanging in the air, both fresh from the taps and stale on the floor. There's the saline bouquet of roasted peanuts, whose empty husks may or may not be scattered across the floor and bar top. There's the warm nuttiness of whiskey poured generously into glasses. And, of course, there's the musk of patrons and pool sharks, whose clothing is likely serving as a diffuser of spilled drinks.
Jade Catta-Preta Of Hotties On Hulu Shares Her Tips For Cooking On A First Date — Exclusive
Standard first dates often have a few things in common: two people, food, and if you're a little lucky, maybe some heat at the end. The new cooking-slash-dating show "Hotties" on Hulu has all of the above. Couples (who have never met previously) go head-to-head in cooking competitions that just so happen to take place in the desert and just so happen to include a lot of spicy recipes. To crank up the heat even further, the competition requires them to stop their cooking every so often to choke down some incredibly spicy foods.
Burger King Japan Just Released An Icy Whopper
If you thought that Burger King in America was full of weird ideas — like some of the biggest flops in Burger King history including the Halloween Whopper, the meatloaf sandwich, and the Pizza Burger — think again. Burger King is just as strange in other countries all across the globe.
Silky Bagna Cauda Recipe
Bagna cauda is one of the best and most popular Italian appetizers you can make, and its roots go way back! According to Philos Kitchen, bagna cauda likely originated during the Middle Ages and can be traced to a beautiful little town named Piedmont, Italy. This wonderful recipe first made its way into a cookbook in 1875, and people have been enjoying it ever since.
Tiffani Thiessen Dishes On The New Season Of Deliciousness - Exclusive Interview
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Superfans probably remember Tiffani Thiessen from her time on the massive hit "Saved by the Bell" portraying the now iconic Kelly Kapowski. Who doesn't remember Zack Morris and A.C. Slater pining for her character's affections? But Thiessen has continued to carve out her own niche in media, with roles in "Beverly Hills, 90210" and her own cooking show, "Dinner at Tiffani's." The actress demonstrated delicious no-fuss recipes that were easy to make and a family crowd-pleaser.
Here's Why Andrew Zimmern Refuses To Eat Oatmeal
If you are a fan of oatmeal, you may want to look away and stop reading because Andrew Zimmern revealed that he is not, and his thoughts on this staple may leave you feeling a little oat-rageous. What does the celebrity chef who has eaten some rather interesting foods over the course of his career have against this porridge?
Cracker Barrel Wants To Entice Ranch Lovers With A Zesty Item
When you're in the mood for some down-home comfort cooking, you may head to Cracker Barrel for its extensive menu that includes comfort classics, like its popular mac and cheese. Of course, what is a comfort food restaurant without fried chicken?! It may seem like a given, but Cracker Barrel didn't serve Southern fried chicken in its 600 stores until 2019.
