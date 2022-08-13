ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zach Wilson exits Jets’ first preseason game in potential injury nightmare

By Brian Costello
New York Post
 4 days ago

PHILADELPHIA — The outlook for the Jets’ 2022 season changed an instant on Friday night.

Second-year quarterback Zach Wilson injured his right knee on a scramble in the first quarter of a their preseason game against the Eagles — and it did not look good. Robert Saleh said after the game that Wilson’s ACL is intact, but the team won’t know the severity of the injury until Wilson gets an MRI Saturday. Dr. David Chao, a former NFL team doctor, wrote that he believes Wilson tore his ACL, based on his review of the replay. A torn ACL would end Wilson’s season before it started.

The injury came on the second drive of the game for the Jets.

On first-and-10 from the Jets’ 42, Wilson scrambled to his right and was heading toward the sideline when he decided to cut in to avoid Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean. It looked as if his knee buckled when he made the move, and Wilson then fell forward.

When Wilson got to his feet, he was clearly limping. He then fell to the Lincoln Financial Field turf and the trainers came out to examine him with head coach Robert Saleh watching closely nearby. Wilson was able to walk off the field and immediately went to the locker room.

Zach Wilson is looked at my Jets team doctors.
Wilson was forced to scramble after Eagles defensive end Tarron Jackson beat rookie Jets tackle Max Mitchell. Eagles rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis pursued Wilson and then Dean closed in on the quarterback, who could have gone down, but instead made the move to gain more yards. He ended up gaining seven yards on the play.

Last season as a rookie, Wilson also injured his right knee. That injury, a sprained PCL suffered on Oct. 24 at New England, cost Wilson four games.

Zach Wilson comes up limping after an awkward cut while scrambling. #Jets pic.twitter.com/YkOYZ5sL6f

— Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) August 13, 2022

The Jets had high hopes for Wilson in his second season after his disappointing rookie season. The entire offseason was about surrounding Wilson with better talent. The Jets added tight ends C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin as well as guard Laken Tomlinson in free agency, then drafted receiver Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall. Wilson had strung some good days together in training camp and there was excitement inside the organization.

All of that came to a screeching halt Friday night.

Zach Wilson is taken off the field after injuring his knee.
For a while it looked as if the lowlight of Wilson’s night would be an interception by Eagles linebacker Kyzir White that ended the Jets’ first drive of the game. He went 3-for-5 for 23 yards and the interception before suffering the injury.

The question now becomes whether the Jets will stick with veteran Joe Flacco as their starter or try to acquire 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, whom San Francisco has been trying to trade for months without finding a taker. Saleh and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur were with Garoppolo for 3 ½ years in San Francisco.

Wilson’s knee injury brings back memories of other Jets quarterbacks who have suffered major injuries in preseason games. Joe Namath injured his knee trying to make a tackle against the Lions in a 1971 preseason game in Tampa. Chad Pennington broke his wrist against the Giants in 2003. Mark Sanchez wrecked his shoulder in 2013 against the Giants after Rex Ryan inexplicably put him back in the game in the second half. Now, it looks as if Wilson will be added to that list.

Flacco did not play Friday. He was not in uniform as Saleh rested some veterans. Mike White replaced Wilson in the game.

