nbcrightnow.com
Evacuations remain in place as fires spread in Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - Two wildfires caused by lightning strikes in Chelan County have grown significantly in size since they ignited Friday, about 14 miles northwest of Plain. The White River Fire and Irving Peak Fire are among the 13 fires that sparked in Friday's thunderstorm in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National...
ncwlife.com
Evacuation notices remain in place for Lake Wenatchee-area fire
Evacuation notices remain in place for areas near the White River Fire burning above Lake Wenatchee. Level 3, get-out-now notices, were issued Saturday afternoon for Sears Creek and Level 2, be prepared, notices were issued for White River Road and Level 1 notices for the Little Wenatchee Road. The lightning-sparked...
nbcrightnow.com
YFD investigates string of dumpster fires
YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima Fire Department responded to nine different dumpster fires in the downtown area from 10 p.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday. There were 2 fires on S. 3rd St, 4 on S. 4th St, and 3 on S. 6th St. This string of dumpster fires is under...
Level 3 evacuation notice for fire near Chelan
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — Residents on Sears Creek Rd., are now at level 3 evacuation status, which means leave now. The White River Fire has burned an estimated 20 acres and is burning in the Sears Creek area of the White River drainage, approximately 14 miles northwest of Plain.
nbcrightnow.com
Disabled vehicle fire closes I-90 for 18 hours
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol responded to a disabled vehicle fire on Eastbound I-90, near milepost 76 on Sunday. The semi-truck driver, a 65 year old British Columbia man, observed smoke from his trailer and pulled onto the right shoulder. The trailer was disconnected from the tractor before...
nbcrightnow.com
Woman killed by truck in Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG, Wash.- Ellensburg Police, the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office, and Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident at the Pilot Truck Stop at 1307 N. Dolarway, around 7:45 last night. A 65 year old female from Riverside, California was hit by a truck in the...
ifiberone.com
WSP: Unsafe pass leads to car going into Columbia River near Wenatchee
WENATCHEE — State troopers say a driver was able to avoid a head-on crash while making an unsafe pass but ended up going off of Highway 97A and into the Columbia River. Joshua Martinez, a 24-year-old Lakewood man, was driving a 2008 Honda Civic south on Highway 97 Sunday morning when he attempted to pass another vehicle, according to the state patrol.
nbcrightnow.com
Naches fire department remembers lost firefighters
NACHES, Wash.- Today the Naches Fire Department paid tribute to 25 firefighters who have lost their lives in the line of duty. The firefighters and their legacies were remembered in a ceremony with the Naches fire department.
kpq.com
Car Crashes Into Columbia River on 97A, Driver Escapes Beforehand
Update: August 14, 2022 at 1:31 p.m. The Department of Ecology will be assisting the Department of Transportation (DOT) floating the vehicle to Lincoln Rock State Park for recovery. 97A was closed for 45 minutes. The vehicle initially created a brush fire. Shortly after the initial crash, there was a...
KHQ Right Now
Evacuations warnings issued in Chelan County due to lightning-caused wildfires
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - Evacuation warnings have been issued by Chelan County Emergency Management (CCEM) due to the White River Fire, located in the Sears Creek area, 14 miles west of Plain, which was one of 13 wildfires which sparked in the region due to lightning strikes. Lake Wenatchee Fire...
nbcrightnow.com
Paws in the Pool event lets owners swim with their dogs
YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Parks and Recreation is throwing the 16th annual Paws in the Pool event on August 21, from 2-4 p.m., when swimmers can bring their dogs to Franklin Pool. Every year on the last day that Franklin is open, the event is put on for dogs and their owners.
ifiberone.com
Motorcyclist killed after being struck by car making a pass on Highway 2 west of Leavenworth
UPDATE (11:50 a.m.) — The motorcyclist killed by a passing vehicle Sunday night has been identified as 40-year-old Leavenworth resident Shane R. Walsh, according to the Washington State Patrol. ORIGINAL STORY — A motorcyclist was killed Sunday night on Highway 2 west of Leavenworth after being struck by a...
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: Man who drowned in Wenatchee River near Leavenworth identified
UPDATE — The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office says after further investigation, it was determined the man was not kayaking but had been swimming in the Wenatchee River when he was caught in the rapids and became submerged. Tristen Manalo, 25, was swimming near the Leavenworth KOA campground on...
KEPR
Moses Lake driver dies in fiery crash
DOUGLAS CO, Wash. — A 35-year-old woman from Moses Lake died on Saturday in a fatal car crash in Douglas County. The driver has yet to be identified, pending notification of next of kin, but state troopers said the woman was heading southbound on SR 17 at about 2 a.m.
ifiberone.com
Level 1 evacuations issued for multiple homes in Douglas County as 1000-acre-plus blaze burns southward
WATERVILLE - The over 1000-acre blaze burning 12 miles southeast of Waterville in Douglas County has prompted Level 1 evacuation notices for homes in the upper portion of the Palisades as of late Tuesday/early Wednesday. The large blaze continues to be pushed southward into the Douglas Creek area above the...
ifiberone.com
Deputies recover stolen human remains after burglary in Wenatchee
WENATCHEE - It’s among one of the odder things to steal but a brazen burglar ended up nabbing a woman’s urn with her ashes in it from a storage unit in Wenatchee last Saturday. It happened at a storage complex on McKittrick street. Over $10,000 of property was taken from the storage unit, including the ashes of the victim’s mother.
KLEWTV
Church of Christ burglary suspects identified
Thanks for the public's help, Lewiston Police have identified the burglary suspects from Saturday's theft at the Church of Christ on Southway Avenue. Investigators say Evan Gregory Wienholz and Sheila Antoinette Meshell, both believed to be from Yakima, WA, were the two who broke into the church around 2:30 a.m. August 13, and stole yard equipment.
nbcrightnow.com
Many School Districts Across the Country are Experiencing a Staffing Crisis, but NOT Yakima Schools
YAKIMA, WA - The staffing crisis continues across the nation for teachers. Media outlets across the nation have been reporting school districts facing a crisis with teacher shortages. Rural school districts in Texas are switching to four-day school weeks this fall, while other places in Florida are asking veterans with...
ifiberone.com
BREAKING: Detectives find body of missing Othello man
WARDEN - Grant County Sheriff’s officials believe they’ve found the body of a man who they say has been missing since Thursday, August 4. The body supposedly belongs to 45-year-old Audel Espinoza-Duenas. Detectives found the body at around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 12 at the Warden Outfall...
KXLY
Grant County detectives find body believed to be missing person
WARDEN, Wash. — Grant County detectives found a body believed to be of Audel Espinoza-Duenas, a 45-year-old Grant County man who was reported missing a week ago. Detectives found the body at around 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the Warden Outfall public fishing access area along State Route 262, about six miles northwest of Warden.
