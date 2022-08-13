ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wenatchee, WA

ncwlife.com

Evacuation notices remain in place for Lake Wenatchee-area fire

Evacuation notices remain in place for areas near the White River Fire burning above Lake Wenatchee. Level 3, get-out-now notices, were issued Saturday afternoon for Sears Creek and Level 2, be prepared, notices were issued for White River Road and Level 1 notices for the Little Wenatchee Road. The lightning-sparked...
WENATCHEE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

YFD investigates string of dumpster fires

YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima Fire Department responded to nine different dumpster fires in the downtown area from 10 p.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday. There were 2 fires on S. 3rd St, 4 on S. 4th St, and 3 on S. 6th St. This string of dumpster fires is under...
YAKIMA, WA
KREM2

Level 3 evacuation notice for fire near Chelan

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — Residents on Sears Creek Rd., are now at level 3 evacuation status, which means leave now. The White River Fire has burned an estimated 20 acres and is burning in the Sears Creek area of the White River drainage, approximately 14 miles northwest of Plain.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Disabled vehicle fire closes I-90 for 18 hours

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol responded to a disabled vehicle fire on Eastbound I-90, near milepost 76 on Sunday. The semi-truck driver, a 65 year old British Columbia man, observed smoke from his trailer and pulled onto the right shoulder. The trailer was disconnected from the tractor before...
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Woman killed by truck in Ellensburg

ELLENSBURG, Wash.- Ellensburg Police, the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office, and Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident at the Pilot Truck Stop at 1307 N. Dolarway, around 7:45 last night. A 65 year old female from Riverside, California was hit by a truck in the...
ELLENSBURG, WA
ifiberone.com

WSP: Unsafe pass leads to car going into Columbia River near Wenatchee

WENATCHEE — State troopers say a driver was able to avoid a head-on crash while making an unsafe pass but ended up going off of Highway 97A and into the Columbia River. Joshua Martinez, a 24-year-old Lakewood man, was driving a 2008 Honda Civic south on Highway 97 Sunday morning when he attempted to pass another vehicle, according to the state patrol.
WENATCHEE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Naches fire department remembers lost firefighters

NACHES, Wash.- Today the Naches Fire Department paid tribute to 25 firefighters who have lost their lives in the line of duty. The firefighters and their legacies were remembered in a ceremony with the Naches fire department.
NACHES, WA
kpq.com

Car Crashes Into Columbia River on 97A, Driver Escapes Beforehand

Update: August 14, 2022 at 1:31 p.m. The Department of Ecology will be assisting the Department of Transportation (DOT) floating the vehicle to Lincoln Rock State Park for recovery. 97A was closed for 45 minutes. The vehicle initially created a brush fire. Shortly after the initial crash, there was a...
WENATCHEE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Paws in the Pool event lets owners swim with their dogs

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Parks and Recreation is throwing the 16th annual Paws in the Pool event on August 21, from 2-4 p.m., when swimmers can bring their dogs to Franklin Pool. Every year on the last day that Franklin is open, the event is put on for dogs and their owners.
YAKIMA, WA
KEPR

Moses Lake driver dies in fiery crash

DOUGLAS CO, Wash. — A 35-year-old woman from Moses Lake died on Saturday in a fatal car crash in Douglas County. The driver has yet to be identified, pending notification of next of kin, but state troopers said the woman was heading southbound on SR 17 at about 2 a.m.
MOSES LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

Deputies recover stolen human remains after burglary in Wenatchee

WENATCHEE - It’s among one of the odder things to steal but a brazen burglar ended up nabbing a woman’s urn with her ashes in it from a storage unit in Wenatchee last Saturday. It happened at a storage complex on McKittrick street. Over $10,000 of property was taken from the storage unit, including the ashes of the victim’s mother.
WENATCHEE, WA
KLEWTV

Church of Christ burglary suspects identified

Thanks for the public's help, Lewiston Police have identified the burglary suspects from Saturday's theft at the Church of Christ on Southway Avenue. Investigators say Evan Gregory Wienholz and Sheila Antoinette Meshell, both believed to be from Yakima, WA, were the two who broke into the church around 2:30 a.m. August 13, and stole yard equipment.
LEWISTON, ID
ifiberone.com

BREAKING: Detectives find body of missing Othello man

WARDEN - Grant County Sheriff’s officials believe they’ve found the body of a man who they say has been missing since Thursday, August 4. The body supposedly belongs to 45-year-old Audel Espinoza-Duenas. Detectives found the body at around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 12 at the Warden Outfall...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
KXLY

Grant County detectives find body believed to be missing person

WARDEN, Wash. — Grant County detectives found a body believed to be of Audel Espinoza-Duenas, a 45-year-old Grant County man who was reported missing a week ago. Detectives found the body at around 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the Warden Outfall public fishing access area along State Route 262, about six miles northwest of Warden.
GRANT COUNTY, WA

