Tri-cities, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Ben Franklin Transit offers shuttles to Benton-Franklin Fair and Rodeo

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Ben Franklin Transit is offering multiple shuttle service options for the community to get to the Benton-Franklin Fair and Rodeo, which is from August 23-27. Shuttle passengers will get dropped off at a bus-specific entrance, avoiding lines on top of parking. Throughout the week, the shuttle...
TRI-CITIES, WA
Local
Washington Society
City
Society
nbcrightnow.com

Summer heat protections for workers may become permanent

OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Washington Department of Labor and Industries is considering making summer heat protections permanent. With the recent heat waves emergency summer rules have been in effect, including mandatory breaks, and access to water and shade. The rules for heat apply to all outdoor occupations where employees are exposed to heat for more than 15 minutes in any given hour.
WASHINGTON STATE
#Blue Ribbon#The Benton Franklin Fair#Rodeo
KXLY

Another long heat wave on the horizon – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash. — Temperatures in Eastern Washington and North Idaho creep back into the 90s on Monday and won’t be getting below that number anytime soon. Another long-term heat wave is on the way with temperatures getting three to five degrees hotter each day for most of the week.
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

WSU expanding broadband access and equity across state

PULLMAN, Wash.- WSU Extension is partnering with the Washington State Broadband Office (WSBO) to enhance broadband capacity to rural and underserved communities, and to provide better and more equitable access to reliable, high-speed internet. The Washington State Department of Commerce has funded a one year, $8 million statewide Broadband Action...
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Lynnwood lottery winners think they won $360, actually won $360,000

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A couple in Lynnwood was shocked when they discovered the HIT 5 lottery ticket they bought was not worth $360 they thought, but actually $360,000. The man bought the ticket at Fred Meyer and thought he read a prize of $360, according to a press release from Washington’s Lottery. He tried to cash the prize in the store, but was told he had to claim his prize at a lottery office because the prize was so large. Confused, he asked why, since the store limit was $600.
LYNNWOOD, WA
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
KOMO News

2 Washington state men arrested, found with fire extinguishers filled with fentanyl pills

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — Two men have been arrested following a traffic stop in which deputies found several fire extinguishers filled with fentanyl pills in Firebaugh. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says Brian Rangel, 21, of Everett, Wash., and Martin Velazquez, 29, of Lynnwood, Wash., were pulled over for a traffic violation on Monday near Interstate 5 and Russell Ave.
FIREBAUGH, CA
nbcrightnow.com

WA and OR in top ten for best community colleges

WASHINGTON, D.C.- The personal finance website WalletHub released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst Community Colleges, as well as its rankings of the Best & Worst Community-College Systems. WalletHub compared more than 650 community colleges across 19 key indicators of cost and quality, to determine which schools offered...
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Fentanyl-related confiscations, deaths increasing in Montana

HELENA, Mont. - Fentanyl confiscations are on the way to becoming three times greater in 2022 than in 2021 in Montana, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced Tuesday. A release from the attorney general's office said so far in 2022, anti-drug task forces have confiscated 58 times more fentanyl than...
MONTANA STATE
97 Rock

These 3 Pests Are Devouring You in the Northwest

Call them what you want. Bugs, insects, pests, or those things on the ground that give you the willys. If you are getting eating alive while you are enjoying the great outdoors in the northwest, these are the 3 bugs that are most likely responsible. Mosquitoes - If you were...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Oregonian

Oregon man among hundreds of scammers seeking Surfside settlement fund

MIAMI — An Oregon man claims he drove across the country to vacation in Miami Beach and met a kindly stranger named Luis at a bar who suggested that instead of sleeping in his car the man stay with a friend at Champlain Towers South in Surfside. They went to the condo and after just one minute of waiting outside, the man heard a loud boom, got hit in the head by a falling chunk of concrete and blacked out.
OREGON STATE
MyNorthwest.com

Washington’s distracted driving law: has it reduced collisions five years into its passage?

Washington’s distracted driving law appears to be working. A new study shows it has reduced crashes across the state. It’s been five years since the legislature beefed up our distracted driving laws by putting a total ban on having cell phones in your hand. The law only allows you one swipe to access your hands-free phone options while driving, which includes sitting at a red light, or being stuck in bumper-to-bumper congestion.
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Another Heat Wave

Sunny and hotter today. Morning temperatures in the 60s-70s, near 90 by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 90s-near 100. A strong ridge of high pressure will continue to build into the Pacific Northwest today and tomorrow setting the stage for another heatwave starting tomorrow with highs in the triple digits.
OREGON STATE

