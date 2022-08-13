ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
102.9 WBLM

The ‘Lost on a Mountain in Maine’ Movie is One Step Closer to Being Finished

The story of Donn Fendler's harrowing nine days, lost on Mount Katahdin at the age of 12, is one that Maine school children who grew up in the 90s know all about. According to Wikipedia, on July 17, 1939, when Donn Fendler was 12 years old, he became separated from his family near the summit of Mt. Katahdin. It made news nationwide as hundreds of volunteers searched for him covering the over 200,000 acres of Baxter State Park.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

Is Maine a Good Place to Scuba Dive?

Uhhh… Depends who you ask, I guess. Technically, Maine does have good dive spots and there is some wildlife you can see but if you’re going to compare it to other dive spots around the U.S., it's not necessarily the best place to go under. Is There Scuba...
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

Rare Summer Nor’easter Likely to Hit Maine This Week

We're still too far away from the winter season for the word nor'easter to be tossed around lightly. When anyone in northern New England hears that term, they immediately think about shoveling, power outages and grabbing some bread and milk from the grocery store. While the term itself is associated with snow, every so often Maine will get a summer nor'easter that brings substantial wind gusts and a ton of rain to the state in a short but powerful burst. There appears to be one of those rare summer nor'easters on the horizon.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Government
State
Rhode Island State
Local
Maine Lifestyle
102.9 WBLM

A Direct Link is About to Form Between Australia and Maine

Before getting into the meat and potatoes of this story, while researching, I came across an area in the northern territory of Australia called the Maine Islands. The only problem? There's not much information about it. You can get a weather report of Maine Islands if you're curious (today will be sunny and 90.)
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

Is it Illegal to Feed a Seagull in Maine?

One of the birds that happens to be synonymous with Maine is the seagull. In slang terms, it has been given several different nicknames like a rat with wings or a trash chicken. But seagulls in Maine, specifically on beaches and oceanfront towns, seem inescapable. Part of the reason is that seagulls in Maine have just enough access to food and shelter that they simply don't want to leave. While there's food to be had from the vast ocean, seagulls also don't mind a taste of "people" food either. So is it illegal in Maine to actually feed seagulls?
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

Clynk is Open, Even Though Many Maine Locations Look Closed

If I had a nickel for every time someone asked me if Clynk has closed... Clynk is very much open and very, very busy! In fact, they are the busiest they've been in their 17-year history. At many locations in Hannaford parking lots, you will see bags piled up outside of the containers. That's led to people wondering if Clynk is still in business.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Outdoor Info#Grand Lake#Camping#Adventure#Tap Water
102.9 WBLM

These Gifford’s Ice Cream Flavors are as Maine as You Can Get

I bet Kansas doesn't sell Maine Black Fly ice cream!. Gifford’s HomeMaine (yes, we know it's a clever twist on homemade) Ice Cream is a fifth-generation, family-owned company that still makes ice cream the old-fashioned way – from scratch, with fresh milk and cream from local dairy farms. Gifford’s uses antique Cherry Burrell freezers to slow churn the most delicious, creamy ice cream possible. Just ask anyone who has tried it.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

Maine Taught Me a Lesson: I’m Not a Mainer and Have a Bad Pizza Palate

Mainers seem like passionate people, so I can't say I'm surprised. Mainers seem loyal and like they stick to their guns. Respect the Maine way or GTFO (google it if you don't understand the acronym). I get it. I respect it. But I didn't realize talking about trying a pizza place I've not only seen all over Maine but heard so much about was going to become an exploding volcano.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

Chef Andrew Zimmern Finds Any Excuse to Keep Coming Back to Maine

This time his excuse was finding the perfect lobster roll. It's a tough job but somebody's gotta do it. Andrew loves Maine. According to an article in the Press Herald about an episode of his show, The Zimmern List, set in Portland, Andrew had good reason to love Maine. His dad, Robert Zimmern, who was 89 when he died in 2015 lived the last 10 years of his life near Portland’s Back Cove. Andrew would come to visit his dad and his dad's husband. They were foodies and helped Andrew fall in love with the immense food scene in Portland.
PORTLAND, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
102.9 WBLM

Hotels in Maine Ranked as Some of the Most Expensive in the US

Are you having family come to Maine? You might want to clean out that spare room. Maine Biz reported on a new survey of room rates in the country. Great news if you own a hotel, bad news if you don't want to spend all your money on a place to sleep. Cheaphotels ranked only hotels close to a beach or the middle of the city where they were rated with at least three stars.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

How To Find Out If The State Of Maine Owes You Money

There is a good chance the State of Maine could be holding money that belongs to you! Technically, the state doesn't really owe you money, the state's treasury is simply holding on to the money that belongs to you. In fact, according to WABI, as of the beginning of the...
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

Maine State House Security Officer Nearly Hit By Falling Jet Part

Anyone working a security position knows that, at some point in their career, they could face a dangerous situation. When most of us envision such a scenario, we imagine a security person having to take down and armed intruder. The last thing we would think of is them having to watch out for falling transatlantic jetliner parts. Right?
AUGUSTA, ME
102.9 WBLM

How Many Maine Girls and Women Can Relate to the Viral Song ‘Victoria’s Secret’?

Jax, a former American Idol, has struck a chord across the country and poked a huge multi-billion dollar company. If you don't know, American Idol alum Jax is going viral for a song she released a couple of months ago called, 'Victoria's Secret'. The 26-year-old singer-songwriter wrote it for a girl she was babysitting who was having body image issues. She also had those. A lot of us have had those. The song basically says that Victoria's Secret is that she's a dude from Ohio making money, 'off girls like me'. She performed the song in a Flashmob outside a Victoria's Secret store.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

102.9 WBLM

Portland, ME
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy