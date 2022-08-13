ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
L.A. Weekly

Woman Injured in Traffic Crash on State Route 94 [San Diego, CA]

37-Year-Old Male Driver Arrested after Suspected DUI Collision near Interstate 805. According to the California Highway Patrol, officers responded to a call around 1:00 p.m. in the eastbound lanes State Route 94, west of Interstate 805. Furthermore, investigators said the collision involved a 37-year-old man driving a Cadillac sedan and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Carlsbad mother’s e-bike death stuns residents

CARLSBAD — The city is reeling after a Carlsbad woman riding an e-bike with her 16-month-old child was struck and killed by a vehicle on Aug. 7 at the intersection of Basswood Avenue and Valley Drive. The victim, Christine Hawk Embree, 35, was cycling at approximately 5:45 p.m. on...
CARLSBAD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Altadena, CA
onscene.tv

DUI McLaren Driver Hits 5 Cars & Gets Arrested | San Diego

08.13.2022 | 10:30 PM | SAN DIEGO – The 23-year-old male was in a 2022 McLaren and was southbound on Mission Blvd when he struck 4 parked vehicles. He attempted to flee the scene and attempted to pass an UBER driver with a passenger in a Prius. He tried to pass between other parked cars and the Prius hitting it on the passenger side. The McLaren had so much damage that the car stopped. The male passenger in the McLaren got out and fled the scene. The driver stayed and was given a breathalyzer test and blew a .20 (over double the DUI limit). The driver said the McLaren is a rental. He is too young to rent a vehicle and when the officers asked how he rented it, he said “it was kinda under the table”. A 2022 McLaren starting price is $215,000. There were no injuries reported. The driver was arrested for DUI. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Park#High School#Traffic Collisions#Cbs#Cbs 8
fox5sandiego.com

Man dead, woman critically hurt in North County house fire

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — One man was killed and a woman is in critical condition after a second-alarm fire that spread throughout a home in the Escondido area, first responders said. SkyFOX was over the location around 5:30 p.m. at 415 West 11th Avenue, where black smoke could be seen...
ESCONDIDO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
northcountydailystar.com

Fatal Traffic Collision Between a Motorcycle Rider and Bicyclist

CARLSBAD, Calif. – On August 15, at approximately 1 p.m., the City of Carlsbad Police Department was notified about a traffic collision on Carlsbad Boulevard near Palomar Airport Road. Arriving officers located a motorcyclist with a passenger that had collided with a bicyclist. The preliminary investigation has revealed that...
CARLSBAD, CA
Times of San Diego

Two Injured in San Diego Crash in Sunset Cliffs Area

A 41-year-old woman and her passenger were injured during a high-speed crash in the Sunset Cliffs neighborhood of San Diego, police said Saturday. Officers from the San Diego Police Department were called at 11: 21 p.m. Friday to Point Loma Avenue and Santa Barbara Street where they learned the woman was driving a Subaru sedan southbound on Point Loma Avenue where she attempted to make a turn westbound on Santa Barbara Street and crashed into a tree, said Officer Robert Heims.
SAN DIEGO, CA
fox5sandiego.com

Flash flood warning issued for southeastern San Diego County

SAN DIEGO — A flash flood warning was issued Monday afternoon for southeastern San Diego County. National Weather Service in San Diego issued the alert just before 4 p.m. It was set to expire at 7 p.m. Flooding will impact the following areas, according to NWS:. Interstate 8 between...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy