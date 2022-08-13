Read full article on original website
L.A. Weekly
Woman Injured in Traffic Crash on State Route 94 [San Diego, CA]
37-Year-Old Male Driver Arrested after Suspected DUI Collision near Interstate 805. According to the California Highway Patrol, officers responded to a call around 1:00 p.m. in the eastbound lanes State Route 94, west of Interstate 805. Furthermore, investigators said the collision involved a 37-year-old man driving a Cadillac sedan and...
Motorcyclist being pursued by State Parks officer hits, kills cyclist in Carlsbad
A cyclist in Carlsbad was struck and killed Monday afternoon during a collision with a motorcycle that was being pursued by a State Parks officer, authorities said.
Coast News
Carlsbad mother’s e-bike death stuns residents
CARLSBAD — The city is reeling after a Carlsbad woman riding an e-bike with her 16-month-old child was struck and killed by a vehicle on Aug. 7 at the intersection of Basswood Avenue and Valley Drive. The victim, Christine Hawk Embree, 35, was cycling at approximately 5:45 p.m. on...
Baja Beach Fest to go on as scheduled despite recent area violence
The mayor of Tijuana says the Baja Beach Fest event will go on despite a weekend of violence in the area.
News 8 KFMB
Students and parents reflect on their day after several San Diego area school districts head back to class
Summer break has come to an end for students in several districts across the San Diego area. Tuesday was their first day back at school.
onscene.tv
DUI McLaren Driver Hits 5 Cars & Gets Arrested | San Diego
08.13.2022 | 10:30 PM | SAN DIEGO – The 23-year-old male was in a 2022 McLaren and was southbound on Mission Blvd when he struck 4 parked vehicles. He attempted to flee the scene and attempted to pass an UBER driver with a passenger in a Prius. He tried to pass between other parked cars and the Prius hitting it on the passenger side. The McLaren had so much damage that the car stopped. The male passenger in the McLaren got out and fled the scene. The driver stayed and was given a breathalyzer test and blew a .20 (over double the DUI limit). The driver said the McLaren is a rental. He is too young to rent a vehicle and when the officers asked how he rented it, he said “it was kinda under the table”. A 2022 McLaren starting price is $215,000. There were no injuries reported. The driver was arrested for DUI. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Man shot in Valencia Park neighborhood
A man is facing life-threatening injuries after being shot Sunday night in the Valencia Park area, San Diego Police Department said.
Here’s how San Diegans can dispose of unwanted items for free
Caltrans representatives announced that the next dump day for San Diegans looking to get rid of their unwanted household items will be held Saturday.
Police looking for suspect in College East hit-and-run that injured elderly man
A 72-year-old man was injured late Monday evening after being struck by a man driving a stolen vehicle in College East, authorities said.
fox5sandiego.com
Man dead, woman critically hurt in North County house fire
ESCONDIDO, Calif. — One man was killed and a woman is in critical condition after a second-alarm fire that spread throughout a home in the Escondido area, first responders said. SkyFOX was over the location around 5:30 p.m. at 415 West 11th Avenue, where black smoke could be seen...
CBS News
Southern California woman dies while swimming in Lake Tahoe
The 46-year-old woman from San Diego County was swimming in Emerald Bay Sunday (8/14/) when she started struggling in the water. The woman was pulled onto a boat, and bystanders did CPR, but she didn't make it. It's unclear if she had a medical issue, cold shock, or another emergency.
Guardrail Keeps Driver from Plunging Up to 150 Feet into Valley After Hitting Tree
A sedan crashed in University Heights early Sunday, with only the guardrail keeping it from plunging into the valley below. A resident heard the crash at about 1:20 a.m. and rushed outside to find the vehicle dipping over the edge and held by the damaged rail, according to OnScene.TV. The driver, though, fled the scene and was not found.
79-year-old hospitalized after hitting car parked in bike lane
A 79-year-old man was badly hurt when he crashed his electronic bicycle into a car that was illegally parked in a bike lane near Torrey Preserve, authorities said.
More than $110,000 raised for family of Carlsbad mom killed in e-bike crash
A memorial fund set up in honor of the Carlsbad woman recently killed while riding her electric bicycle has surpassed $110,000.
northcountydailystar.com
Fatal Traffic Collision Between a Motorcycle Rider and Bicyclist
CARLSBAD, Calif. – On August 15, at approximately 1 p.m., the City of Carlsbad Police Department was notified about a traffic collision on Carlsbad Boulevard near Palomar Airport Road. Arriving officers located a motorcyclist with a passenger that had collided with a bicyclist. The preliminary investigation has revealed that...
1 killed, 2 badly hurt in bicycle-motorcycle crash in Carlsbad
One person was killed Monday and two others were seriously hurt when a motorcycle crashed into a bicycle on an ocean-front street in Carlsbad, authorities reported.
Two Injured in San Diego Crash in Sunset Cliffs Area
A 41-year-old woman and her passenger were injured during a high-speed crash in the Sunset Cliffs neighborhood of San Diego, police said Saturday. Officers from the San Diego Police Department were called at 11: 21 p.m. Friday to Point Loma Avenue and Santa Barbara Street where they learned the woman was driving a Subaru sedan southbound on Point Loma Avenue where she attempted to make a turn westbound on Santa Barbara Street and crashed into a tree, said Officer Robert Heims.
Gondola highlights proposed Master Plan for Mira Mesa
A new Master Plan update for Mira Mesa includes tens of thousands of new homes, as well as a futuristic way of connecting to nearby job and transit centers.
Fire breaks out at El Cajon home while owners are out of town
A fire erupted at an El Cajon home while the house's owners were out of town, authorities told ABC 10News.
fox5sandiego.com
Flash flood warning issued for southeastern San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — A flash flood warning was issued Monday afternoon for southeastern San Diego County. National Weather Service in San Diego issued the alert just before 4 p.m. It was set to expire at 7 p.m. Flooding will impact the following areas, according to NWS:. Interstate 8 between...
