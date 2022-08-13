ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

‘Shame on them’: Kentucky LGBTQ advocacy organization says GOP rhetoric at Fancy Farm harms transgender people

By Eileen Street
spectrumnews1.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 91

Charles B Emery III
4d ago

Should they be discriminated against in public accommodation? No. Should biological males compete against biological females? No, unless you are talking about chess.

Reply(3)
56
Jerry Bruner
4d ago

Shame Alphabet beings have a problem with being told "Keep your hands off our kids" And deal with life like everyone else. You make life harder on yourself then complain about others, well your in the political party Dimwinecrats.

Reply
63
ezel
3d ago

just read the Bible, you will find all the answers to mankind sexual problems, God knows had to take care of it, called the Cross of Christ.

Reply(29)
32
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WANE-TV

Nazi quote found on Indiana lawmaker’s Facebook

INDIANA (WEHT) – Indiana Representative Jim Lucas is receiving criticism for a quote found on his Facebook page. Indiana Democrats say Representative Lucas briefly changed the cover photo on his personal Facebook page to a quote attributed to Joseph Goebbels, the chief propagandist of the Nazi Party. According to...
INDIANA STATE
953wiki.com

Attorney General Cameron Asks District Court to Permanently Dismiss Challenge to Kentucky Pro-Life Law

FRANKFORT, Ky. (August 15, 2022) – Attorney General Cameron today filed a motion asking a federal district court to overturn its previous ruling and permanently dismiss a challenge to Kentucky’s live dismemberment law, House Bill 454. The motion was filed following a ruling by the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, which directed the district court to reconsider its prior ruling in light of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fancy Farm, KY
Louisville, KY
Government
City
Frankfort, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Fancy Farm, KY
Government
State
Kentucky State
Louisville, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelley Paul
Person
Andy Beshear
Person
Ryan Quarles
Person
Richard Heath
Person
Mike Harmon
wdrb.com

2 cases of 'potentially dangerous' disease found in Kentucky cattle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two cases of a "potentially dangerous" disease were detected in Kentucky cattle, according to the state's veterinarian. Theileria, which is typically carried by the Asian Longhorned tick, was diagnosed in beef herds in Fleming and Hart counties. In both cases, a beef breed bull became ill and then died.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender People#Trans Women#Kentucky Republican#Racism#Gop#Republicans#Spectrum News 1#Democrats#Republican House
spectrumnews1.com

Public school exodus? Why some students are unenrolling

LOS ANGELES — Over the last two years, 200,000 California students unenrolled from public schools, according to Dr. Joseph Bishop, executive director of UCLA’s Center for the Transformation of Schools. Of those students, foster youth, homeless students and students of color made up the majority. “The early grades...
LOS ANGELES, CA
lanereport.com

Lee and Hayley return to Kentucky mornings

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Beginning Monday, August 22, Kentucky’s favorite morning show team will take over the reins of ABC36’s Good Morning Kentucky weekdays from 5:00-7:00 am. Additionally, they’ll host the station’s popular Good Day Kentucky along with Annie Brown and meteorologist Dillon Gaudet. “This is...
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
spectrumnews1.com

Gov. DeWine announces $5 million H2Ohio grant for two-stage ditches

TOLEDO, Ohio — As part of the H2Ohio program, Gov. Mike DeWine announced a $5 million grant that will provide construction of two-stage ditches in northwest Ohio. Gov. Mike DeWine announced a new grant in partnership with the H2Ohio program. The money will go towards building two-stage ditches in...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Amazon workers in upstate New York file for union election

NEW YORK (AP) — Backed by the grassroots labor group that secured the first-ever union victory of an Amazon warehouse in the U.S., workers of another warehouse filed a petition on Tuesday for an election in upstate New York in the hopes of a similar outcome. A spokesperson for...
SCHODACK, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy