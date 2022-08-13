‘Shame on them’: Kentucky LGBTQ advocacy organization says GOP rhetoric at Fancy Farm harms transgender people

FRANKFORT, Ky. (August 15, 2022) – Attorney General Cameron today filed a motion asking a federal district court to overturn its previous ruling and permanently dismiss a challenge to Kentucky’s live dismemberment law, House Bill 454. The motion was filed following a ruling by the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, which directed the district court to reconsider its prior ruling in light of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO