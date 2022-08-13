ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Habersham County, GA

accesswdun.com

Suspect arrested for assaulting elderly man in Jefferson

A 22-year-old suspect has been arrested for allegedly assaulting an elderly man in Jefferson on July 23. Jefferson Police Chief Joe Wirthman said the victim was driving in Jefferson when he got in a confrontation with Chad Miller, 22. Miller was riding a bicycle at the time. Miller reportedly punched...
JEFFERSON, GA
WGAU

Madison Co man ditches mother, is arrested in Forsyth Co

A Madison County man is arrested after a police chase in Forsyth County: 31 year-old Kevin Turner of Danielsville was wanted on outstanding warrants from Hart and Bartow counties. Police say Turner jumped out of his car and ran into the woods after a traffic stop, leaving his mother in the car. He was captured and taken into custody.
MADISON COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Alto man charged with drug trafficking

An Alto man remains jailed on six felony drug counts following his arrest last week in Cornelia. On August 11, police arrested Dustin Lee Thomas, 26, and charged him with trafficking fentanyl and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Jail records show he was out on probation for a previous drug charge at the time of his arrest.
ALTO, GA
Public Safety
vanishinggeorgia.com

Athens Street, Carnesville

Carnesville isn’t well-known outside the area, and is one of the smaller county seats in Georgia, with between 500-600 residents. As county seats should, it sits smack dab in the middle of Franklin County, which was the first county in the state established after the Revolutionary War [much larger at the time, encompassing multiple modern counties]. While the location of Franklin County’s first seat of government is lost to history, Carnesville gained that designation in 1807.
CARNESVILLE, GA
wrwh.com

Driver Injured In Single Vehicle Accident On Paradise Valley Road

(Cleveland)- A single-vehicle accident Monday on Paradise Valley Road in White County resulted in one person being transported to the hospital. White County Public Safety’s social medial posting said the accident occurred at 10:24 AM. The vehicle left the roadway down an embankment. The public safety post said engine 6 Personnel was first on the scene followed by EMS Personnel, Battalion 1, Battalion 2, Chief LeFevre, and Captain 1.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Atlanta Police find their most wanted suspect working as armed security guard

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said this week they had caught their most wanted suspect - and found him working as an armed security guard. The Atlanta Police Department said on Facebook that 32-year-old Jordan Pack had been wanted in three separate aggravated assault cases, two of them from 2020 and one from this year. He had been wanted in Gwinnett County, Douglas County and Norcross in addition to Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA

