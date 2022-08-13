Read full article on original website
6 metro teens arrested after multiple stolen cars found on I-985, deputies say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have arrested six teens they say are connected to several car thefts across north Georgia. The teens’ ages range from 15- to 17-years old. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded Wednesday morning to Interstate 985 near exit 16 after they received a suspicious activity call.
Suspect arrested for assaulting elderly man in Jefferson
A 22-year-old suspect has been arrested for allegedly assaulting an elderly man in Jefferson on July 23. Jefferson Police Chief Joe Wirthman said the victim was driving in Jefferson when he got in a confrontation with Chad Miller, 22. Miller was riding a bicycle at the time. Miller reportedly punched...
Madison Co man ditches mother, is arrested in Forsyth Co
A Madison County man is arrested after a police chase in Forsyth County: 31 year-old Kevin Turner of Danielsville was wanted on outstanding warrants from Hart and Bartow counties. Police say Turner jumped out of his car and ran into the woods after a traffic stop, leaving his mother in the car. He was captured and taken into custody.
Teen swerves into opposing lane, dies in crash, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga — A teen who swerved a car into the opposing lane was killed in a crash on Sunday, Cobb County Police say. Donovan Williams, 19, of Dacula, Georgia was driving northbound on Chastain Meadows Parkway in Marietta just after 10 p.m. when he crossed into the southbound lane, crashing into a car, police say.
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Eviction disputes; skydiver misjudges landing; person on porch not breathing; DUI crash
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 4 – 11, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Suspicious Vehicle –...
North Ga county, still coping with campus shooting, extends delay in school opening
Classes are now scheduled to begin tomorrow in the schools in Union County: last week’s first day of classes were delayed after a school employee fired gunshots into an empty car in the parking lot of the Union County Primary School. That employee was arrested in Blairsville. From WSB...
Cherokee deputies searching for suspected car thief
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Cherokee County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man they say stole a car in Acworth. They say Brian McClure is in possession of a 2007 Toyota Camry that has been reported stolen. The Acworth owners reported the car stolen earlier this week. [DOWNLOAD:...
'Very difficult crime scene' Desecrated remains identified in NC homicide investigation
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Macon County Sheriff's Office confirms that remains have been identified in a homicide investigation that began back in May. The remains, identified through DNA, belong to Tina Walkingstick Frizsell and were found in an encampment off Mulberry Road in Macon County earlier this year. She had been reported missing by family.
Alto man charged with drug trafficking
An Alto man remains jailed on six felony drug counts following his arrest last week in Cornelia. On August 11, police arrested Dustin Lee Thomas, 26, and charged him with trafficking fentanyl and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Jail records show he was out on probation for a previous drug charge at the time of his arrest.
Channel 2 gets exclusive access as deputies receive PIT maneuver, chase training
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — While some local police departments and county sheriffs’ offices limit pursuits or have a no-chase policy, Forsyth County deputies are all trained in pursuits and how to stop them. “Not pursuing is not a good answer,” said Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman. His...
Remains of Georgia Guidestones to get new home following explosion
The pile of granite once known as the Georgia Guidestones, destroyed last month in an explosion, is getting a new home. The Elbert County Board of Commissioners voted this week to donate the Guidestones' remains to the Elberton Granite Association, an official told WYFF News 4. That official said the...
Gwinnett county man sentenced to 25 Years for trafficking a 14-year-old out of a hotel
A Gwinnett county man has been sentenced to 25 Years for trafficking a 14-year-old victim. Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that Devonta Alexander Williams has pleaded guilty to two counts of human trafficking in a case involving a 14-year-old female victim. Williams sexually trafficked a 14-year-old female victim out...
Rap song threat sparks concern from Oconee County school district parents, inquiry from FBI
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — Some parents in the Oconee County School District are concerned after learning a rap song was posted to a streaming platform threatening school staff and administrators earlier this year. The song, which used expletives, was posted to SoundCloud back in May and was about 3...
Athens Street, Carnesville
Carnesville isn’t well-known outside the area, and is one of the smaller county seats in Georgia, with between 500-600 residents. As county seats should, it sits smack dab in the middle of Franklin County, which was the first county in the state established after the Revolutionary War [much larger at the time, encompassing multiple modern counties]. While the location of Franklin County’s first seat of government is lost to history, Carnesville gained that designation in 1807.
Monroe Local News
Wrong-way driver on Hwy 78 in Loganville results in head-on crash on Sunday
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Aug. 15, 2022) Georgia State Patrol reports that a wrong-way driver on Ga. 10 (Highway 78) near Broadnax Mill Road just after 12 noon on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, resulted in a head-on collision. A 71-year-old Loganville man was seriously injured in the crash. GSP Assistant Commander...
Suspect in custody after Oconee County stabbing
One person is injured and a suspect is in custody following a stabbing in Oconee County. Deputies from the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported stabbing just before 6 PM Friday night on Mormon Church Road in Seneca.
Monroe Local News
LPD Reports: 20-year-old charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor after being found in motel room with juvenile runaway
The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 16 – 31, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. July 15. A 20-year-old Loganville man was charged without a license and speeding after being clocked traveling at 70 mph...
Driver Injured In Single Vehicle Accident On Paradise Valley Road
(Cleveland)- A single-vehicle accident Monday on Paradise Valley Road in White County resulted in one person being transported to the hospital. White County Public Safety’s social medial posting said the accident occurred at 10:24 AM. The vehicle left the roadway down an embankment. The public safety post said engine 6 Personnel was first on the scene followed by EMS Personnel, Battalion 1, Battalion 2, Chief LeFevre, and Captain 1.
Atlanta Police find their most wanted suspect working as armed security guard
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said this week they had caught their most wanted suspect - and found him working as an armed security guard. The Atlanta Police Department said on Facebook that 32-year-old Jordan Pack had been wanted in three separate aggravated assault cases, two of them from 2020 and one from this year. He had been wanted in Gwinnett County, Douglas County and Norcross in addition to Atlanta.
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Mental health issues, family disputes and separate issues with people sleeping in their vehicles after park hours
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 4 – 11, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Mental Person –...
