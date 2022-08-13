ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea, MA

Driver in custody following crash where multiple vehicles, a person, and a house were struck

By Timothy Martin, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RKOnI_0hFT24k400

CHELSEA, Mass. — A person is in the custody of police following a multi-vehicle crash in Chelsea.

The crash took place on Williams Street by Arlington Street, Friday evening. Police say that four vehicles were involved in the crash. One of the vehicles struck an elderly woman. A house was also struck.

The woman who was struck was transported to a local hospital for injuries that appear to be non-life threatening, according to police.

The crash is still under investigation, but Chelsea Police say they’ve taken a person into custody for Operating Under the Influence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Door opened into pickup truck led to massive brawl, stabbings at Winchester beach

WINCHESTER, Mass. — A door that was opened into the side of a pickup truck led to a massive brawl at a beach in Winchester on Sunday night, authorities said. Troopers responding to a report of a large fight and multiple stabbings at the DCR parking lot for Shannon Beach in the area of Mystic Valley Parkway found several people suffering from various injuries.
WINCHESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man left bloodied after dozens of bicyclists surround his car in the South End

BOSTON — Police are trying to find the specific bicyclist who threw punches and assaulted a man on Tremont Street in broad daylight in front of multiple restaurants. Witnesses say he just happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time. The witnesses tell us they stopped everything they were doing when the bicyclists in these newly released images rode through Tremont Street around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, causing what they call mayhem.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chelsea, MA
Accidents
Chelsea, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Arlington, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
City
Chelsea, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
fallriverreporter.com

27-year-old Massachusetts father of 4-year-old identified as man killed in highway pedestrian crash

Officials have released the name of a young Massachusetts father that was killed this past weekend after being struck by multiple vehicles. According to Massachusetts State Police, shortly after 11:30 p.m. last night Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police-Holden Barracks responded a report of a pedestrian struck on Route 290 westbound west of exit 20 in Worcester. Upon arrival Troopers determined that 27-year-old Jamal Mustapha from Worcester, had been struck by multiple vehicles.
WORCESTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Traffic Accident#Chelsea Police#Follow Boston 25 News#Cox Media Group
Daily Voice

27-Year-Old Worcester Man Killed In Hit-Run From Multiple Vehicles: Police

A 27-year-old man died over the weekend, authorities said, after cars struck him several times while he was walking along Route 290 in Worcester. The man was near Exit 20 around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, when a vehicle, possibly a tractor-trailer crashed into him and kept driving, Massachusetts State Police said. Several other vehicles ran over his body after that and did not stop. Though it's unclear if those drivers knew they had hit a person or if they believed it was an animal, officials said.
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man accused of assault with an umbrella at Quincy Center T stop

QUINCY, Mass. — A Brockton man was arrested Monday after allegedly striking another passenger with an umbrella at the Quincy Center MBTA stop. Transit Police say the assault was reported by a customer service agent around 7:15 a.m. They located the victim, a 60-year-old man, who told them he was walking toward the fare gates when another man accused him of taking his photo.
QUINCY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
liveboston617.org

Suspect in Custody After BPD and MSP Gang Unit Recover Loaded Firearm During Traffic Stop in Mattapan

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Officials announce name of Massachusetts bicyclist that died from injuries after driver opened car door

SOMERVILLE – Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Somerville Chief of Police Charles Femino have confirmed the investigation in fatal collision involving a bicyclist that occurred on Friday at approximately 11:20 a.m. in the area of 1055 Broadway in Somerville. The preliminary investigation suggests that the cyclist, identified as...
SOMERVILLE, MA
WMUR.com

5 people, some armed, rob gas station in Exeter, police say

EXETER, N.H. — Exeter police said they are searching for five people in connection with an armed robbery at a gas station. At about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, police said, five people walked into the Shell gas station's EZ Mart store on Main Street and held a clerk at gunpoint.
EXETER, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
114K+
Followers
122K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy