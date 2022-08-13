Driver in custody following crash where multiple vehicles, a person, and a house were struck

CHELSEA, Mass. — A person is in the custody of police following a multi-vehicle crash in Chelsea.

The crash took place on Williams Street by Arlington Street, Friday evening. Police say that four vehicles were involved in the crash. One of the vehicles struck an elderly woman. A house was also struck.

The woman who was struck was transported to a local hospital for injuries that appear to be non-life threatening, according to police.

The crash is still under investigation, but Chelsea Police say they’ve taken a person into custody for Operating Under the Influence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

