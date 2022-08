Teal Street police activity Jacksonville Sheriff's Office investigating on Teal Street.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting in the 2400 block of Teal Street on Friday.

Details are limited at this time but JSO is expected to hold a briefing at a later time.

Action News Jax will bring you updates once more information becomes available.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]