ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Health
Louisville, KY
Government
Louisville, KY
Vaccines
Jefferson County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccines
Louisville, KY
Health
County
Jefferson County, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
Louisville, KY
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Kentucky Vaccines
WLKY.com

Computers donated to Volunteers of America facility aim to address digital divide in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There's a new computer lab with donated computers in west Louisville and it's aimed at addressing the digital divide in the Louisville community. The Volunteers of America facility – at 4303 W Broadway – now has a dedicated space for free computer and internet use. From learning how to use the internet, Word documents, and even social media, the team will be there to assist any resident who needs training.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Monkeypox#Cdc#Family Health#Diseases#General Health
WLKY.com

Chemical mixing accident at Georgetown Toyota plant prompts evacuation

GEORGETOWN, Ky. — Part of the Toyota Plant in Georgetown was evacuated Monday due to an accidental chemical mixing. A spokesperson from Scott County Emergency Management, Michael Hennigan, said there was an accidental mixing of two chemicals in the paint plant area, and that caused the release of some sort of gas.
GEORGETOWN, KY
WLKY.com

Single parents assistance organization asking for donations during Give For Good Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — SPARC Hope is participating in this year'sGive For Good Louisville charitable donation event. SPARC, which stands for Single Parent Resource Center, states that their vision is to be a premier resource for single parents that enables and empowers them to become self-supporting to achieve a better quality of life for themselves and their children.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

WATCH: Louisville first responders escort 9/11 memorial to fairgrounds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — First responders in Louisville escorted a mobile exhibit commemorating 9/11 through Louisville on Tuesday. Watch it move through town in the player above. The truck housing the "9/11 NEVER FORGET" mobile exhibit started its escort at 1:30 p.m. and made it to the Kentucky Exposition Center around 2 p.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
WLKY.com

Mentors, youth needed for YMCA program helping kids with parents in jail

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The YMCA is looking for volunteers and youth participants for their 10-month mentorship program helping kids that have a parent in jail. Kentucky has the second highest rate in the nation of parents who are incarcerated. Three in 20 kids' parents are incarcerated in the Commonwealth as of 2021.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Police ask for help finding Louisville man who disappeared in June

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for help finding a man who has been missing for more than a month and is believed to be in danger. LMPD's Missing Persons Unit issued an "Operation Return Home" for David Floyd, who they say has not been seen since June 29. They say they are concerned for his safety.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Portion of I-64 renamed in honor of fallen LMPD officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Police officer killed in the line of duty was honored on Monday. Twenty-nine-year-old Zachary Cottongim was hit and killed in December while responding to an abandoned car on Interstate 64. "He was a shining example of what a police officer should be," Sen....
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy