WLKY.com
3 bats with rabies found in Jefferson County; health officials urge caution
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three bats have tested positive for rabies in Jefferson County, the Department of Public Health and Wellness said, and they plan to talk about precautions. LMPHW will held a news conference Tuesday to discuss the positive tests they've found this year. They said one of the bats was found in a Jeffersontown area code.
WLKY.com
As JCPS continues with mask mandate, AG Cameron urges board to end it
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ky. — A vote to discuss Jefferson County Public Schools mask mandate at its board meeting on Tuesday failed, meaning the policy will stick around for now. And now the state's attorney general is weighing in on the matter, calling on the district to end it. District...
WLKY.com
Meet K9 Callie: Four-legged hero helped recover eastern Kentucky flood victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A four-legged hero is back in Louisville after helping recover victims from the eastern Kentucky flooding. K9 Callie is the first search and rescue dog in the entire U.S. Military and an official member of the Kentucky Air National Guard. The 5-year-old Dutch Shepherd returned to...
WLKY.com
New Baptist Health facility, combining ER and Urgent Care, now open in Jeffersonville
A new hybrid health care facility is now open in southern Indiana. Baptist Health officially opened its new concept, which combines an urgent care center with an emergency room, on Monday. The idea of the new facility is to provide patients with faster care than ever before. The same kind...
WLKY.com
VIDEO: Louisville toddler finally leaves hospital after getting heart transplant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Monday marked a celebratory and heartfelt occasion for one Louisville toddler who has defied the odds since birth. After 283 days in the hospital and receiving a heart transplant, Clay Goodwin was able to go home, but not without a parade from the Norton Children's Hospital staff.
WLKY.com
Computers donated to Volunteers of America facility aim to address digital divide in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There's a new computer lab with donated computers in west Louisville and it's aimed at addressing the digital divide in the Louisville community. The Volunteers of America facility – at 4303 W Broadway – now has a dedicated space for free computer and internet use. From learning how to use the internet, Word documents, and even social media, the team will be there to assist any resident who needs training.
WLKY.com
JCPS superintendent discusses challenges with education committee in Frankfort
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools superintendent Marty Pollio addressed the Interim Joint Committee on Education Tuesday in Frankfort just days into the start of the school year. "It's been a challenge and it's been a tough time to be a leader," Pollio said. "I don't know if...
WLKY.com
Louisville man sues JBS Pork Plant for 'unpleasant' odor in Butchertown area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville resident is suing the JBS pork processing plant claiming the facility is responsible for the foul odor in the Butchertown neighborhood. Nicholas Vail filed a federal lawsuit against the meat-packing giant, whose plant on Story Avenue produces an array of pork products. According to...
WLKY.com
Chemical mixing accident at Georgetown Toyota plant prompts evacuation
GEORGETOWN, Ky. — Part of the Toyota Plant in Georgetown was evacuated Monday due to an accidental chemical mixing. A spokesperson from Scott County Emergency Management, Michael Hennigan, said there was an accidental mixing of two chemicals in the paint plant area, and that caused the release of some sort of gas.
WLKY.com
Single parents assistance organization asking for donations during Give For Good Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — SPARC Hope is participating in this year'sGive For Good Louisville charitable donation event. SPARC, which stands for Single Parent Resource Center, states that their vision is to be a premier resource for single parents that enables and empowers them to become self-supporting to achieve a better quality of life for themselves and their children.
WLKY.com
What's in the water? Investigators say chemical spill turned Indiana creek bright blue
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Investigators say a chemical spill into a New Albany Creek is not harmful to fish or wildlife. A spill that resulted in bright blue water in Fall Run Creek was reported around 11:30 a.m. Friday, said Kent Barrow, director of Floyd County Emergency Management. Cleanup...
WLKY.com
WATCH: Louisville first responders escort 9/11 memorial to fairgrounds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — First responders in Louisville escorted a mobile exhibit commemorating 9/11 through Louisville on Tuesday. Watch it move through town in the player above. The truck housing the "9/11 NEVER FORGET" mobile exhibit started its escort at 1:30 p.m. and made it to the Kentucky Exposition Center around 2 p.m.
WLKY.com
Oldham County School's absence policy causing concern for parents
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — An old attendance policy is causing a stir in Oldham County Schools as the superintendent's office has decided to more strictly enforce the policy. The policy in question, OCBE 9010, states as follows;. "A student may receive an excused absence for good cause upon receipt...
WLKY.com
Mentors, youth needed for YMCA program helping kids with parents in jail
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The YMCA is looking for volunteers and youth participants for their 10-month mentorship program helping kids that have a parent in jail. Kentucky has the second highest rate in the nation of parents who are incarcerated. Three in 20 kids' parents are incarcerated in the Commonwealth as of 2021.
WLKY.com
University of Louisville opens 'New Residence Hall' two days before students arrive
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials from the University of Louisville gathered outside the university's newest investment on Tuesday, to cut the ribbon and welcome in the 2026 class to their new residence hall. It's literally named "The New Residence Hall", but its amenities are anything but unoriginal. Standing in the...
WLKY.com
Clark County democrats call for leadership changes after jail sued by 28 women
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — There are new calls for changes to leadership at the Clark County, Indiana jail after two separate lawsuits were filed by 28 female inmates. The women claim they were sexually assaulted, physically attacked or threatened last October by male inmates. A corrections officer, David Lowe,...
WLKY.com
Police ask for help finding Louisville man who disappeared in June
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for help finding a man who has been missing for more than a month and is believed to be in danger. LMPD's Missing Persons Unit issued an "Operation Return Home" for David Floyd, who they say has not been seen since June 29. They say they are concerned for his safety.
WLKY.com
Kentucky AG files motion to permanently dismiss challenge to controversial abortion law
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has filed a motion asking a federal district court to permanently dismiss a challenge to a controversial abortion law. He's asking the court to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a Louisville abortion clinic against a 2018 law, House Bill 454. The...
WLKY.com
Portion of I-64 renamed in honor of fallen LMPD officer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Police officer killed in the line of duty was honored on Monday. Twenty-nine-year-old Zachary Cottongim was hit and killed in December while responding to an abandoned car on Interstate 64. "He was a shining example of what a police officer should be," Sen....
WLKY.com
Lawsuit alleges 17-year-old died because he was confidential informant for LMPD
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A wrongful death lawsuit claims a 17-year-old boy who was fatally shot in a fast-food restaurant parking lot last year died because he was working as a confidential informant for Louisville Metro police. The lawsuit, filed on Monday by the mother of Devor Stoner, also alleges...
