Wichita, KS

KSN News

Victim identified in fatal Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The victim of a deadly shooting in southeast Wichita on Monday has been identified by Wichita police. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says 49-year-old Dennis Haynes of Wichita was shot and killed when two men entered his home in the 5200 block of E. Gilbert St. and shot him. Haynes was […]
KWCH.com

Man arrested in Club Rodeo incident

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man accused of hitting several people and vehicles with an SUV in the parking lot of a south Wichita club has been arrested. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said 42-year-old Jason Beard was arrested and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on Monday on four counts of aggravated assault, criminal damage to property and failing to stop at the scene of an injury accident.
KAKE TV

Wellington woman charged with murder in boyfriend's stabbing death

WELLINGTON, Kan. (KAKE) - A 33-year-old Kansas woman has been charged with murder four years after the stabbing death of her boyfriend. Ashley Pearson is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Kyle Hill in September 2018. She was arrested after the incident but was released because the prosecutor at the time, Kerwin Spencer, said he believed Pearson acted in self-defense.
KAKE TV

Police identify man killed in east Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police have released the name of a 49-year-old man who was shot and killed on the east side Monday morning. Officers responded just before 8 a.m. to the report of a shooting in the 5200 block of East Gilbert, which is south of Kellogg and between Oliver and Edgemoor. they arrived and located Dennis Haynes, of Wichita, unconscious and not breathing. He died at a local hospital.
KNSS Radio

Wichita: two murders in two days

KAKE TV

1 critically hurt in east Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One person suffered critical injuries in a shooting in east Wichita on Monday morning. It happened at around 8 a.m. in the 5200 block of East Gilbert, which is south of Kellogg and between Oliver and Edgemoor. A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor confirmed a victim was in extremely critical condition.
kfdi.com

One person killed in southeast Wichita shooting

Police said a 49-year-old man died after a shooting early Monday at a southeast Wichita home. Officers were called to the 5200 block of East Gilbert, near Lincoln and Oliver, around 8 a.m. Police said the victim was in a home with several other people when two men walked into the home and shot him. The suspects than ran from the area. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.
kfdi.com

Driver injured in crash following chase in south Wichita

A driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after crashing into a concrete barrier during a chase with law enforcement officers in south Wichita. The chase was reported around 11:50 p.m. Monday. A vehicle was being chased westbound on 47th Street South when it hit a barrier near West Street. The car then caught fire after the crash.
KSN News

One man killed in Old Town shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man in his twenties is dead, after a shooting in Old Town early Sunday morning. Wichita police got a call of shots fired around 1:30 a.m. just north of Mosley and East Douglas. When officers got to the scene, they found a man in his twenties who had been shot. […]
KSN News

Victim identified, 2 arrested in deadly Old Town shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The victim has been identified in the early Sunday deadly Old Town shooting, and two suspects have been arrested. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), the victim has been identified as 22-year-old Deandre Greenley, of Wichita. Wichita police say each suspect, 21-year-old Christopher Dyas and 24-year-old Saquorea Sweeney, both of […]
KSN News

Wellington woman accused of murder in 2018 stabbing

WELLINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) — A suspect is in custody nearly four years after a Wellington man was killed in a stabbing. Ashley Pearson is currently in the Sumner County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder. She is accused of stabbing 26-year-old Kyle Hill, who later died from the injuries at a hospital. According to court […]
WELLINGTON, KS

