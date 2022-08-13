Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sheriff’s office: Driver arrested in Club Rodeo incident
The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office says a driver accused of hitting at least three people and over 10 cars after a concert at Club Rodeo has been arrested.
Victim identified in fatal Wichita shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The victim of a deadly shooting in southeast Wichita on Monday has been identified by Wichita police. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says 49-year-old Dennis Haynes of Wichita was shot and killed when two men entered his home in the 5200 block of E. Gilbert St. and shot him. Haynes was […]
KWCH.com
Man arrested in Club Rodeo incident
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man accused of hitting several people and vehicles with an SUV in the parking lot of a south Wichita club has been arrested. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said 42-year-old Jason Beard was arrested and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on Monday on four counts of aggravated assault, criminal damage to property and failing to stop at the scene of an injury accident.
Police: Flock system helped in capture of 2 Kan. murder suspects
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal weekend shooting were able to quickly take two suspects in custody by using information they received from a unique camera security system. Just after 1:30a.m. Sunday, police working part-time in the Old Town area of Wichita heard several gunshots just north of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita man arrested after SUV hits three people and several vehicles at Club Rodeo
An officer said the suspect hit three people, including two bouncers, several vehicles and Club Rodeo with an SUV before taking off.
KAKE TV
Wellington woman charged with murder in boyfriend's stabbing death
WELLINGTON, Kan. (KAKE) - A 33-year-old Kansas woman has been charged with murder four years after the stabbing death of her boyfriend. Ashley Pearson is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Kyle Hill in September 2018. She was arrested after the incident but was released because the prosecutor at the time, Kerwin Spencer, said he believed Pearson acted in self-defense.
Man dead following shooting in southeast Wichita
The Wichita Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on the city's southeast side.
KAKE TV
Police identify man killed in east Wichita shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police have released the name of a 49-year-old man who was shot and killed on the east side Monday morning. Officers responded just before 8 a.m. to the report of a shooting in the 5200 block of East Gilbert, which is south of Kellogg and between Oliver and Edgemoor. they arrived and located Dennis Haynes, of Wichita, unconscious and not breathing. He died at a local hospital.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wichita: two murders in two days
Wichita: two murders in two days Wichita: two murders in two days Wichita: two murders in two days Wichita: two murders in two days Wichita: two murders in two days Wichita: two murders in two days
KAKE TV
1 critically hurt in east Wichita shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One person suffered critical injuries in a shooting in east Wichita on Monday morning. It happened at around 8 a.m. in the 5200 block of East Gilbert, which is south of Kellogg and between Oliver and Edgemoor. A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor confirmed a victim was in extremely critical condition.
kfdi.com
One person killed in southeast Wichita shooting
Police said a 49-year-old man died after a shooting early Monday at a southeast Wichita home. Officers were called to the 5200 block of East Gilbert, near Lincoln and Oliver, around 8 a.m. Police said the victim was in a home with several other people when two men walked into the home and shot him. The suspects than ran from the area. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.
Motorcycle crash in Garden City sends 2 to a Wichita hospital
Garden City Police say a motorcycle crash sent two people to a Wichita hospital.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kfdi.com
Driver injured in crash following chase in south Wichita
A driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after crashing into a concrete barrier during a chase with law enforcement officers in south Wichita. The chase was reported around 11:50 p.m. Monday. A vehicle was being chased westbound on 47th Street South when it hit a barrier near West Street. The car then caught fire after the crash.
One man killed in Old Town shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man in his twenties is dead, after a shooting in Old Town early Sunday morning. Wichita police got a call of shots fired around 1:30 a.m. just north of Mosley and East Douglas. When officers got to the scene, they found a man in his twenties who had been shot. […]
Victim identified, 2 arrested in deadly Old Town shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The victim has been identified in the early Sunday deadly Old Town shooting, and two suspects have been arrested. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), the victim has been identified as 22-year-old Deandre Greenley, of Wichita. Wichita police say each suspect, 21-year-old Christopher Dyas and 24-year-old Saquorea Sweeney, both of […]
Rogers Co. helps Kansas man get back on his feet after arrest
A Kansas man is working towards bettering his life with the help of the Rogers County Sheriff's Office and First United Methodist Church in Claremore.
Crash closes K-42 near 79th Street South
The Kansas Highway Patrol says it happened shortly after 9:15 a.m. on K-42 near 79th Street South, southwest of a Clonmel.
sumnernewscow.com
Ashley Pearson charged with murder in second degree for stabbing that took place nearly 4 years ago
By Tracy McCue, Sumner Newscow — Ashley Pearson, 33, Wellington, has recently been charged with murder in the second degree (reckless indifference to the value of human life), a level 2 felony, for the stabbing of her boyfriend Kyle Hill at 1203 South A Street in Wellington on Sept. 15, 2018.
Wellington woman accused of murder in 2018 stabbing
WELLINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) — A suspect is in custody nearly four years after a Wellington man was killed in a stabbing. Ashley Pearson is currently in the Sumner County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder. She is accused of stabbing 26-year-old Kyle Hill, who later died from the injuries at a hospital. According to court […]
Comments / 0