ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Herald & Review

Watch now: Parkgoers flee, police run in after Six Flags shooting in Gurnee

Three people who were injured, including two who were shot, in the parking lot of Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Ill., Sunday evening, are expected to survive. Authorities have reported the injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening. The park, which closes at 8 p.m., was cleared of visitors and staff after some inside initially sheltered in place.
GURNEE, IL
Herald & Review

3 hurt in shooting at Six Flags amusement park near Chicago

GURNEE, Ill. (AP) — Three people were injured in a shooting in a parking lot of an amusement park north of Chicago that sent visitors scrambling for safety, authorities said. Officers responded about 7:50 p.m. Sunday after 911 calls reporting shots fired at Six Flags Great America, about 45...
GURNEE, IL
Herald & Review

Suburban man found guilty for a second time of killing his wife in 2014

GENEVA - A Geneva man has been convicted for a second time of murdering his wife in 2014. Kane County Judge John Barsanti ruled Friday in a bench trial that Shadwick King killed his wife in July 2014 and then staged her body on railroad tracks in the city, Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office officials said in a news release.
GENEVA, IL
Herald & Review

Grains mixed, Livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. rose 5.50 cents at $7.9550 a bushel; Sep. corn was off 4 cents at $6.1350 a bushel; Sep. oats was up 4.75 cents at $4.5475 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans lost 4 cents at 14.6025 a bushel.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Herald & Review

BC-Merc Table

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Tue:. 40,000 lbs.; cents per lb. 50,000 lbs.; cents per lb. 40,000 lbs.; cents per lb. 40,000 lbs.; cents per lb. No open contracts. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast,...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy