Three people who were injured, including two who were shot, in the parking lot of Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Ill., Sunday evening, are expected to survive. Authorities have reported the injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening. The park, which closes at 8 p.m., was cleared of visitors and staff after some inside initially sheltered in place.

GURNEE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO