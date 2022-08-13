ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsburg, WV

State of emergency in West Virginia due to correctional officer shortage

By Skyler Sales
DC News Now
DC News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FGYZf_0hFT1GDK00

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Governor Jim Justice declared a state of emergency for West Virginia. The reason: not enough correctional officers at state prisons.

This state of emergency comes after governor justice tried to push through a bill to give correction officers in the eastern panhandle a 10,000 dollar raise but, that bill was stalled in the house of delegates.

“During the last legislative period, we had a bipartisan group that we tried to get through to do a regional pay differential to folks in certain areas like the eastern panhandle where the shortages are off the charts,” West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice explained.

The problem has been around for several years but became worse during Covid. Recruiting at the regional jail in Martinsburg right now is a challenge.

“They’re not able to hire people, because of the salary that’s offered, you can almost get paid at sheets for the same amount of money and not have anywhere near the responsibility you would have at a correction facility,” former state senator, John Unger said.

West Virginia homeland security has increased recruitment efforts as well as offered more advancement for the officers they already have.

“The governor issued a state of emergency to bring in some support from the national guard to support the staffing shortage, to help alleviate the staffing shortages,” Unger said.

“In the eastern regional jail and other jails until such time, that it could be addressed on a more permanent basis by making salaries and benefits more competitive.”

Until they recruit more correctional officers, the national guard and police will fill vacant spots.

“It’s really important that we do this right now we’re going to end up with a bad situation that could end up the really bad stuff,” Governor Justice said.

“We’ll continue to try to hire the folks and may have to revisit some type of regional title.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 7

Doug EEE
4d ago

Can't make these good paying jobs with benefits because it's ALL about money. Privately owned prisons should be abolished immediately. Goggle PENNSYLVANIA KIDS FOR CASH and this will explain exactly how these institutions operate. It's absolutely 💯 percent wrong

Reply(3)
4
Related
DC News Now

Justice declares State of Emergency in Kanawha and Fayette counties

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice declared a State of Emergency in Kanawha and Fayette counties after flooding hit the Mountain State. Justice says in Kanawha, Putnam and Fayette counties four to six inches of rain fell overnight, flooding several roads. Emergency crews are dealing with a number of water rescues, including […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
woay.com

Senators Manchin and Capito announce funding for two West Virginia housing programs

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will allocate $221,419 for two West Virginia housing authorities. The purpose of the funding is to help provide quality housing for all West Virginians, specifically supporting households that include people with disabilities.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WOWK

West Virginia looking for thousands of Election Day poll workers

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Believe it or not, we are just 84 days away from the November election and West Virginia, like many other states, is looking for people to work the polls on Election Day. With that in mind, today is “National Poll Worker Recruitment Day.”. In...
ELECTIONS
WTRF- 7News

Kroger claims immunity in West Virginia COVID vaccine suit

On August 11, the Kroger Company filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed against them by the parents of a teenage boy who received an undiluted COVID-19 vaccine dose at a Parkersburg, West Virginia store. The company claims that federal and state laws make them immune from liability. The motion was filed in U.S. […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
State
Washington State
Martinsburg, WV
Government
City
Washington, WV
City
Martinsburg, WV
WBOY 12 News

Judge says plea deal was ‘strikingly deficient’ for couple arrested in West Virginia after trying to sell nuclear secrets

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Navy nuclear engineer and his wife withdrew their guilty pleas Tuesday in a case involving an alleged plot to sell secrets about American nuclear-powered warships after a federal judge rejected plea agreements that had called for specific sentencing guidelines. Jonathan and Diana Toebbe of Annapolis, Maryland, pleaded guilty in February […]
ANNAPOLIS, MD
wchstv.com

Dr. Rahul Gupta, the nation's drug czar, to visit West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Dr. Rahul Gupta, a former top state health official in West Virginia who is the White House drug czar, will be traveling to the Mountain State beginning Tuesday to meet with those on the frontlines of the overdose epidemic. Gupta, the director of the White...
CHARLESTON, WV
wvpublic.org

A Dairy Birthing Center And Manchin's Role In The Inflation Reduction Act, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, the Inflation Reduction Act is headed to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature, but it came from a deal crafted by U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Curtis Tate spoke with Sam Workman, director of the Institute for Policy Research and Public Affairs at West Virginia University, about Manchin’s role in the legislation and how it fits into his legacy.
AGRICULTURE
natureworldnews.com

Raging Flood Inundates Towns in West Virginia; State of Emergency Declared

Flood due to heavy rain once again submerged several towns in West Virginia from Sunday evening to Monday morning, August 14 to August 15. While there were no immediate reports of casualties, the floodwaters affected around hundreds of homes in at least two counties. Furthermore, it also damaged or destroyed...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
Person
John Unger
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia providing free COVID tests, vaccines at schools

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s health agency has bought 16 vans to provide free COVID-19 testing and vaccines at school and community events, officials said. A grant from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention paid for the vans, the state Department of Health and Human Resources said in a news release Monday. […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOWK 13 News

Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program to phase out COVID-19 emergency rental assistance in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program phase out its emergency rental assistance created during the COVID-19 pandemic and focus on its next phase. The West Virginia Housing Development Fund created the Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program in March 2021 to help West Virginia residents get emergency assistance with their rent and utility payments […]
HOUSE RENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Correctional Facility#State Of Emergency#Correctional Officers#Politics State
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Governor says Voters shouldn’t decide abortion law

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice scoffed Monday at a suggestion by Democratic lawmakers to let voters decide whether abortion should continue to be allowed in the state. The Republican governor said the state’s abortion law falls under the scrutiny of the Legislature and the attorney general. During a legislative special session […]
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia is 2nd most affordable state to live in

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A new WalletHub study named its best states to live in in 2022. The financial website has a history of ranking West Virginia toward the bottom of similar lists it’s made, declaring the Mountain State the worst economy in the country, the least fun state and recently, one of the worst […]
REAL ESTATE
wvpublic.org

W.Va. Contractors See Construction Boom, Challenges Ahead

West Virginia contractors and builders say they have never been so busy and have never had so many challenges. They say the future will only bring more work and more concern. Randy Yohe talked about the current and future state of construction with Mike Clowser, Executive Director of the Contractors Association of West Virginia. The organization represents 450 members, from bridge builders to bankers.
CONSTRUCTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
fox5dc.com

School Masking Policies in DC, Maryland and Virginia: What you need to know

School districts across the DMV are announcing their masking policies for the upcoming year. In D.C. Public Schools, masks are optional, but vaccinations are required for students over 12. Stafford County Public Schools has adopted a mask optional policy. In Prince William County, masks are optional for students and staff,...
MARYLAND STATE
Lootpress

More storms forecast for flooded areas of West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — More thunderstorms were forecast this week for much of West Virginia, including areas that flooded Monday after up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) of rain fell in some areas, the National Weather Service said. Storms were expected to develop Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia offering online service to speed REAL ID

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles is making it easier for residents to get a REAL ID ahead of the May 3 federal deadline. The department recently announced a new online service that offers a guided path through pre-enrollment and cuts the time spent at the DMV, according to a […]
TECHNOLOGY
DC News Now

DC News Now

16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy