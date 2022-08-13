ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Anne Heche legally dead, remains on life support for donor evaluation

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f7efq_0hFT18El00

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anne Heche remains on life support and under evaluation for organ donation after a car crash that led to her brain death, a representative for the actor said Friday.

Under current California law, death can be determined by the loss of all brain function and in accordance with accepted medical standards.

While Heche is legally dead, she’s on life support and “her heart is still beating” so that the nonprofit organization OneLegacy can determine if she can be a donor, spokeswoman Holly Baird said in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cm4kq_0hFT18El00
FILE – Anne Heche arrives at the 74th annual Directors Guild of America Awards on March 12, 2022, in Beverly Hills, Calif. A spokesperson for Heche says the actor is on life support after suffering a brain injury in a fiery crash a week ago and isn’t expected to survive. The statement released on behalf of her family said she is being kept on life support to determine if she is a viable organ donor. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

The process, which involves assessing which organs are viable and finding an appropriate recipient, could take from one day to several days, Baird told The Associated Press.

In the U.S., most organ transplants are done after the donor has been declared brain-dead.

Anne Heche declared ‘brain dead,’ loved ones say goodbye

The actor suffered a “severe anoxic brain injury,” caused by a lack of oxygen, when her car crashed into a Los Angeles area home Aug. 5 and fire erupted, according to a statement released Thursday that said she wasn’t expected to survive.

She’s been hospitalized at a Los Angeles burn center.

“This is a sad day. I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love,” Ellen DeGeneres said Friday on Twitter amid reports of Heche’s dire condition. They were a couple from 1997 to 2000.

Detectives investigating the crash said narcotics were found in a blood sample taken from Heche, though toxicology tests still had to be performed to differentiate them from drugs she was given for her injuries, Los Angeles police said.

A native of Ohio, Heche first came to prominence on the NBC soap opera “Another World” from 1987 to 1991. She won a Daytime Emmy Award for the role of twins Marley and Vicky.

In the late 1990s she became one of the hottest actors in Hollywood, a constant on magazine covers and in big-budget films. In 1997 alone, she played opposite Johnny Depp as his wife in “Donnie Brasco” and Tommy Lee Jones in “Volcano” and was part of the ensemble cast in the original “I Know What You Did Last Summer.”

The following year, she starred with Harrison Ford in “Six Days, Seven Nights” and appeared with Vince Vaughn and Joaquin Phoenix in “Return to Paradise.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Woman punches nail salon worker after being asked to pay: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman attacked a nail salon employee in Brooklyn after he stopped her from leaving without paying, police said on Friday. The woman received services in a salon on St. John’s Place near Utica Avenue at around 1 p.m. on Aug. 2 and refused to pay, according to police. When […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Neurologist convicted of raping patients kills himself at Rikers jail

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A prominent neurologist who was recently convicted of raping several female patients killed himself at a Rikers jail facility Monday, according to officials and reports. Dr. Ricardo Cruciani, 68, was found unresponsive in the shower area at the Eric M. Taylor Center at around 6:30 a.m., officials said. He was found […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider

It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Beverly Hills, CA
State
Ohio State
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
musictimes.com

Naomi Judd Still Alive 'For Minutes' After Shooting Herself, Ashley Judd Claims in New Lawsuit

A new lawsuit filed by Ashley Judd revealed that she was still able to find Naomi Judd alive after the late singer shot herself. In pursuit of blocking the release of autopsy and toxicology reports of Naomi, Ashley submitted a new court filing on Friday months after her mother's death. Aside from preventing the publication of private details, she also revealed once-unknown information about the singer's passing.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Charles Manson wrote Sharon Tate's sister letter from prison branding himself an 'outlaw' who wouldn't 'rat' on accomplices - but included map with 'x' that may mark burial grounds

Charles Manson sent a creepy letter to Sharon Tate's sister insisting he couldn't reveal details of further crimes - only to send her a drawing that appeared to hint at the location of hidden-corpses. Debra Tate, 69, who has long been a victim's advocate and has represented the Tate family...
ENTERTAINMENT
RadarOnline

Teddy Ray's Cause Of Death: Comedian Found Floating In Swimming Pool After Apparent Drowning

Wild 'n Out alum Teddy Ray's potential cause of death has been revealed days after he died Friday at the age of 32.Radar has learned he died in an apparent drowning.RadarOnline.com can confirm that an autopsy has yet to be completed, but will be wrapped up today or tomorrow. The results are expected to take several weeks.The Riverside County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call last Friday around 10 AM at a private residence in Rancho Mirage. A maintenance worker reported finding a man floating in the swimming pool, noting there were no obvious signs of foul play.The...
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harrison Ford
Person
Tommy Lee Jones
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Person
Joaquin Phoenix
Person
Vince Vaughn
Person
Marley
Person
Anne Heche
Person
Donnie Brasco
TheDailyBeast

‘Empire’ Actress’ Sodium Nitrite Suicide Is Part of a Disturbing Trend

A medical examiner report revealed this week that Empire actress Lindsey Pearlman died by suicide in February from sodium nitrite poisoning—and she’s not alone. Her death is part of an alarming trend that’s left officials scrambling and family members of victims suing Amazon for selling the substance, a common food preservative that can have fatal consequences when ingested in large amounts.Pearlman was found dead in her car on Feb. 13, authorities said, after a five-day search for the actress, who appeared on TV shows like Chicago Justice and General Hospital. While family member’s alluded to her death as a suicide...
TV SHOWS
PIX11

Man struggles with apparent shark on Fire Island beach

FIRE ISLAND, NY (PIX11) — A man hooked what appears to be a shark at Smith Point Beach on Fire Island on Sunday, video shows. The man pulled the shark onto the shore to try and cut it free, eyewitness Emily Murray said. Video shows him pull the struggling shark by what seems to be […]
ACCIDENTS
PIX11

Brooklyn boy, 12, ambushed by 2 home invaders, police say

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Two assailants dressed as construction workers struck a 12-year-old boy Friday during an attempted home invasion in Brooklyn, police said. The incident occurred at a multi-dwelling apartment near 61st Street and Sixth Avenue in Bay Ridge at around 8 p.m. The two suspects entered the building through an unlocked door and hid […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man, 19, fatally shot in the leg in Inwood: NYPD

INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 19-year-old man was fatally shot in the leg Saturday night in Manhattan, police said. The victim was at a barbecue near 3761 10th Ave. in Inwood when shots rang out just before 11 p.m., police said. Cops found the man with a gunshot wound to the leg and he was […]
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Organ Donation#Organ Transplants#Life Support#Brain Dead#Onelegacy#The Associated Press
PIX11

New York sending out maximum SNAP benefits in August

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — All New York State residents enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive the maximum level of food benefits for the month of August. Gov. Kathy Hochul made the announcement Monday, saying all households in the program will get a supplemental allotment in August, even if they have already […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

FDNY firefighter seriously injured in Staten Island house fire

BULLS HEAD, Staten Island (PIX11) – A routine house fire on Staten Island almost cost a firefighter his life. Dominic Ventolora, 35, of Engine 166 on Staten Island, is an eight-year veteran. On Friday night he rushed to a house fire on Gary Court when, as the lead firefighter on the hose, the equipment malfunctioned. […]
STATEN ISLAND, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
PIX11

Suspect sought in chokehold robbery in Long Island City

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (PIX11) — A suspect put a 54-year-old man in a chokehold before robbing him in Queens earlier this month, police said Monday. The incident occurred in front of 38-26 21st St. in Long Island City on Aug. 8 at around 3:30 a.m. The suspect approached the victim and put him in […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

PIX11

44K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy