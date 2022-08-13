ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariah Carey, Usher, And SZA To Perform At 2022 Global Citizen Festival

By DeMicia Inman
 4 days ago

Global Citizen has revealed its lineup for the 10th anniversary of the Global Citizen Festival. Set to take place on Sept. 24, 2022, in New York City and Accra, Ghana, the event boasts its diverse list of talent to amplify the organization’s mission.

As performers, the musicians are tasked with not only delivering their fan-favorite songs but also sending a message to global leaders, major corporations, and foundations to empower women and girls, take climate action, alleviate the global food crisis, and provide financial assistance for those in debt.

Mariah Carey , Usher , SZA , H.E.R., Tems , Mickey Guyton, and more are all named as performers for the action-based festival. Global Citizen Festival: NYC will be hosted by actor, producer, author, and Global Citizen ambassador Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

“Decades of systemic and political failures have led humanity into the midst of converging and rapidly deteriorating crises – climate, hunger, health, war, and conflict,” expressed Hugh Evans, co-founder and CEO of Global Citizen.

“The most marginalized populations are paying the price of the stagnant inaction of our leaders, and now millions of lives, and the future of our planet, are at stake. We refuse to just stand by and watch! We refuse to accept the starvation of multitudes when solutions are readily at hand. We demand a secure future for girls everywhere. We demand governments keep their promises on climate funding. We demand relief from debts unjustly crushing economies. And we demand action NOW, while there’s still time to change our collective trajectory.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IsGgq_0hFT12wP00

World Leaders supporting the campaign include Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission; Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados; Nana Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana; Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives; Stanley Kakubo, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Zambia; Chuck Schumer, U.S. Senate Majority Leader; and more.

“Ghana is honored to host this year’s edition of the Global Citizens Festival. I look forward to welcoming each and every one of you to Accra, capital of the country at the centre of the world,” expressed President Akufo-Addo.

“Together, let us join hands and help accelerate progress towards the realization of the SDGs. We owe to the next generation to live in a world free from poverty, disease, and the degradation of the environment. The time to help make a change is now. We must align forces to make an impact in Africa, and help end extreme poverty. I have called colleague African leaders to join me in September, and help break these systemic barriers that have been affecting our people. Let us build a strong foundation for future generations.”

The 2022 Global Citizen Festival will be broadcasted and streamed from Central Park in New York City and Black Star Square in Accra on ABC, ABC News Live, FX, Hulu, iHeartRadio, TimesLIVE, Twitter, YouTube, and more. The event will also air on Saturday, Sept. 24, with an additional primetime special, Global Citizen Festival: Take Action NOW , will air on ABC on Sept. 25.

View the full lineup for the 2022 Global Citizen Festival are as follows:

  • New York City : Metallica, Charlie Puth, Jonas Brothers, Måneskin, Mariah Carey, Mickey Guyton, and Rosalía, with more to be announced.

  • Accra, Ghana: Usher, SZA, Stormzy, Gyaki, H.E.R., Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and Tems, with more to be announced.

Tickets to the festivals are free and can be earned by downloading the Global Citizen app or visiting Globalcitizen.org .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EETxE_0hFT12wP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gwN5w_0hFT12wP00

