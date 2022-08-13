Police: Three suspects wanted in armed robbery of woman at Detroit business

DETROIT (WWJ) Detroit Police are seeking the public’s help to identify three suspects in an armed robbery at a business on the city’s eastside.

In a Twitter post, police said the victim was at a Project Green Light partner business on Gratiot near Harper (9900 block) on Thursday around 2 a.m. when three men robbed her at gunpoint.

Authorities did not say whether she was hurt, nor reveal her age or name.

Photo credit Detroit Police

The name of the business was also not revealed, but the only business listed as a Green Light partner on the police department’s Project Green Light map is Prince Liquor. However, the police have not confirmed this.

The three men drove away in the woman’s 2002 Silver Saturn, according to police.

Detroit Police describe Project Green Light as a "crime-fighting partnership" between the city, law enforcement and community groups-- that started with eight gas stations installing "real-time cameras" with connections to DPD headquarters in 2015, and has since expanded to more than 400 businesses across the city. Incidents have violent crime has decreased by nearly 25% at all Project Green Light sites and 48% at the original eight since joining the program, according to police.

If you recognize these men or know their whereabouts, please call Detroit Police at 313-596-2555 or 1-800-Speak-Up.