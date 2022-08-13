ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lions offense opens preseason with a bang. Defense with a dud.

By Will Burchfield
97.1 The Ticket
97.1 The Ticket
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WIqkU_0hFT0pdC00

Jared Goff and the Lions’ starting offense kicked off preseason last year with three plays for negative 11 yards and a punt. It would be a sign of things to come. They kicked off preseason this year with 10 plays for 79 yards and a touchdown Friday night against the Falcons.

A sign? We’ll see.

At the very least, it was another reason to believe in a unit that’s poised to make noise — and it will have to for the Lions to make strides. Because on the ensuing drive, the starting defense allowed the Falcons and journeyman QB Marcus Mariota to march 12 plays for 82 yards and a touchdown.

Nothing like the first quarter of preseason to confirm everything we thought we knew.

The offense, which looks like the clear strength of this team , came out firing. Goff's first pass went 18 yards down the middle to tight end Brock Wright. Jamaal Williams' first run went nine yards up the middle. Amon-Ra St. Brown's first catch went for nine yards to the right sideline. His second went for 20 to the left -- and set up D'Andre Swift's nine-yard touchdown run.

The offensive line was as stout as the Lions expect it to be . It paved the way on the ground and kept the pocket clean for Goff. Detroit averaged 5.3 yards per rush and 7.9 yards per play. That'll do.

That was all for the first-team offense, which got the rest of the night off. They had shown enough. The hype is rising under first-year offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who wants to 'attack.' If the Lions keep attacking like that, they might have something to play for in 2022.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Michael Irvin Believes 1 NFL Team Could Go Undefeated This Year

Michael Irvin is known to let his Cowboys and University of Miami fandom get the best of him, and that showed itself once again on Monday. Appearing on ESPN's "First Take" for Stephen A. Smith's return, a fired up Michael Irvin said that his former team has a chance of catching the undefeated '72 Dolphins with one caveat:
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut Monday

Ahead of tomorrow's deadline to cut down to an 85-man roster, the Jacksonville Jaguars waived five players this afternoon. Among the roster cuts was reserve quarterback Jake Luton, who was a sixth-round pick of the Jaguars in 2020. Luton signed a futures deal with the team back in February after spending 2021 with the Seahawks and Dolphins.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleaders Locker Room Video

New locker room reveal videos aren't just for football teams. They're for cheerleaders, too. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders unveiled their new 2022 locker room earlier this month. It was pretty emotional. "First look at our 2022 locker room reveal," the Cowboys cheerleaders wrote. Cowboys fans are loving it. "Time for...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
The Spun

Dolphins Have Reportedly Suffered Crushing Injury Loss

The Miami Dolphins have reportedly suffered a crushing injury loss following Game 1 of the preseason. According to reports out of Miami, the Dolphins have lost a defensive player to a torn ACL. "Trill Williams tore his ACL in last night’s preseason game, per source. Unfortunate injury for a player...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Surprise Team To Watch This Season

Much of the college football world is selling its Auburn stock, but not Paul Finebaum. The ESPN personality made his regular appearance on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning," telling the hosts that he wouldn't be shocked if the Tigers surprise some folks this season. The prelude of the season...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Not Happy With NFL: Fans React

The NFL's preseason got fully underway this weekend, with teams from across the league beginning their 2022 campaigns. Not everyone got to watch the games they wanted, though. Legendary NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. sounded off on the league's blackout rules this weekend. It looks like Dale Jr. wasn't able...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon

Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Mariota
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin's Bold Prediction

Are the Dallas Cowboys facing a potential dynasty team within their own division?. One Cowboys legend believes so. Former Cowboys great Michael Irvin believes the Jalen Hurts-led Eagles could be a dynasty in the making. Fans aren't completely buying in, though. "The last time Michael Irvin had us in a...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Mike Tomlin, Bill Belichick Drama

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked to name his top five NFL coaches. One prominent coach was left out. The Steelers head coach didn't include Patriots head coach Bill Belichick in his list of the top five coaches in the National Football League. That's...suspicious. Where is the legendary...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Christian McCaffrey's Racy Boat Photos

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and his girlfriend, Olivia Culpo, recently enjoyed a day in the ocean. Over the weekend, Culpo shared photos of them on a boat. In one of the pictures, it looks like McCaffrey is trying to bite her. Culpo, a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, used...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dud#American Football#Falcons#Lions Tv Network
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bowl game projections for all 14 SEC teams

Though the college football season has not yet started, it is never too early to begin making projections for the postseason. A lot can happen over the course of the season that can impact a program’s chances of making a competitive bowl. The goal is to be one of the four teams that are selected to the College Football Playoff to compete for a national championship.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

Ian Rapoport reacts to Jimmy Garoppolo report

The rumors of the Cleveland Browns trading for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo may be off the table, at least according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport who said on the Pat McAfee Show that the deal could be dead. “I’ve seen the reports but I just don’t...
CLEVELAND, OH
97.1 The Ticket

97.1 The Ticket

Detroit, MI
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Detroit, including the Lions, Pistons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/971theticket

Comments / 0

Community Policy