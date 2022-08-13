Read full article on original website
NW Prepper
4d ago
Because they’re down on staffing due to Herr Inslee’s proclamation that hospital staff must be Guinea pigs in his medical experiments.
Reply(1)
10
Mary Colorossi
4d ago
Another reason is because our government our state government the Federal government won't give enough to have decent housing for seniors who need care so they're in the hospital because they can't live alone and they have nobody to care for.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Daily
UW Medicine Town Hall sheds light on Harborview crisis
At the Aug. 12 UW Medicine Town Hall, one of the most pressing topics of conversation was the ongoing bed shortage at Harborview Medical Center and the hospital’s decision to divert non-serious, basic life support (BLS) patients. Harborview is set up for 413 beds under normal operations. At its...
Local moms band together, push for change after losing sons to overdoses
SEATTLE — The most recent data from the Center for Disease Control shows more than 100,000 people died from drug overdoses last year. On Monday, organizations from 24 states came together to remember loved ones and ask for change in policy. "This is Andrew when he was, oh, gosh,...
KING-5
Free veterinary service serves south Seattle homeless communities
SEATTLE — Dana Yin has been homeless since the pandemic started two years ago. But despite his situation, he finds a way to take good care of his two dogs. Yin traveled from west to south Seattle to make sure his dogs could get healthcare. "Gas is expensive... To...
What’s behind Harborview Medical Center’s capacity crisis
SEATTLE — On Friday, fire department aid units arrived at Harborview Medical Center, the state’s only level one trauma center, with critical patients. Less-critical patients, who are transported by private ambulance, are mostly going to other Seattle-area hospitals, like Virginia Mason and Swedish. The basic life support diversion...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lynnwoodtimes.com
BREAKING: Snohomish County to purchase second hotel for homeless
Snohomish County, Wash., August 15, 2022 – Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers announced that the County is using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to purchase a second hotel to convert to time-limited bridge housing with wraparound services. The America’s Best Value Inn in Edmonds will provide 55 new units of time-limited, bridge housing for individuals living without shelter.
KING-5
UW program gets students, teens involved in mental health treatement
A University of Washington program has students already providing support to those looking for mental health help. The program has been a resounding success so far.
q13fox.com
Tacoma humane society at capacity, adoption fees drastically lowered
TACOMA, Wash. - The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is offering lowered adoption fees as a part of a nationwide campaign to "Clear The Shelters." The shelter said it is currently caring for over 700 animals, and they need to boost adoptions and clear space. From August 16-31,...
q13fox.com
'Unprecedented:' Harborview Medical Center says hospital is 30% over capacity with patients
SEATTLE - Harborview Medical Center officials on Thursday said the hospital is over capacity by about 150 patients and will have to stop admitting patients with less acute conditions. According to UW Medicine officials, Harborview Medical Center has 560 inpatients when the facility's licensed capacity is 413. Officials said more...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Harborview Medical Center over 130% capacity; no longer admitting non-emergency patients
SEATTLE — Harborview Medical Center leadership says they are over 130% capacity as of Thursday afternoon. Their CEO, Sommer Kleweno Walley, says the hospital can usually hold up to 413 patients; however, 563 are being treated inside. Because of the rise in patients and lack of staff to accommodate, Walley says the hospital has decided to not take in any non-emergency patients for a moment.
q13fox.com
Crews investigate cause of early morning building fire in Kitsap County
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. - An investigation is underway after the Olalla Bay Market and Landing building caught on fire early Tuesday morning. According to South Kitsap Fire and Rescue (SKFR), before 3:00 a.m., firefighters responded to a commercial structure fire near the corner of Banner Rd. SE AND Crescent Valley Rd. SE.
Impact to Seattle-area hospitals, community after 9 shot in 5 separate incidents overnight
SEATTLE — Authorities are investigating five separate shooting incidents that left one man dead and eight others injured across Seattle and Renton Friday night. Seattle police say that included a shooting in South Seattle, where a 21-year-old woman and 27-year-old man were shot; a shooting near Occidental Avenue South and Edgar Martinez Drive South where a 14-year-old girl was shot in the leg; a shooting in Pioneer Square where a man was shot; and a shooting near Cal Anderson Park where a man was shot and killed.
Woman who died trapped between train and platform at Mount Baker station identified; ruled accident
SEATTLE — A woman who died after she was trapped between a light rail train and a platform at the Mount Baker station on Sunday has been identified by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office. Nicole Stephanie Lyons of Seattle died of multiple blunt force injuries. She was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
downtownbellevue.com
Bellevue Rent Reaches New High in July 2022
Rental platform, Zumper, recently published their latest Seattle Metro Report. The report covered 14 cities in the area to highlight the most and least expensive cities for rent and cities with the fastest growing rents. The Washington one-bedroom median rent was $1,537. Bellevue ranked as the most expensive city to...
Double Shooting in Maple Valley; Victims Airlifted to Hospital
Maple Valley, King County, WA: In the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 14, King County Sheriff’s deputies and paramedics responded to a reported shooting on the 27900 block of 227th Court SE, in the city of Maple Valley. Upon arrival at a home at the location, EMS crews...
q13fox.com
SR-9 in Snohomish will be closed for several days as crews start roundabout construction
SNOHOMISH, Wash. - Starting Tuesday night until Monday morning, State Route 9 in Snohomish will be closed as Washington State Department crews build a roundabout. The closure will be between 2nd Street and 30th Street of SR-9. Work is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. Tuesday through Monday at 5...
Southbound I-5 reopens in Tacoma following multi-vehicle crash
TACOMA, Wash. — All lanes of southbound Interstate 5 in Tacoma reopened following a crash involving three cars and a motorcycle Tuesday morning. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) first reported the crash near South 56th Street just before 1 a.m. The roadway reopened to traffic around 7:45 a.m.
Fire spreads to all 3 levels of West Seattle home
SEATTLE — A fire spread to all three levels of a house in West Seattle overnight. Seattle fire tweeted photos of the fire in the 4000 block of 35th Avenue Southwest, which was reported at around 2:30 a.m. on Monday. Crews quickly got the fire under control. No injuries...
KING-5
Everett's only cidery serves up apple juice for grownups
EVERETT, Wash. — Robert and Regina Fontaine opened Soundbite Cider three years ago, and it's quickly become a Snohomish County hotspot. All of their cider is produced on site. They use about 5,000 gallons of fresh Washington apple juice every month. The ciders are all-natural and gluten-free. They serve...
These areas of WA are likely to get hotter – but people keep moving there
Already this year, the Tri-Cities saw a record-breaking heat wave of 100 degrees or higher for 11 straight days.
WATCH: Black bear, nursing elk among animals seen on I-90 wildlife crossings
Near SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Video from the Washington State Department of Transportation shows the amount of activity on the Interstate 90 wildlife crossings this summer. WSDOT tweeted the video last week, which showed an elk calf nursing, a black bear running and a herd of 55 elk. The...
Comments / 11