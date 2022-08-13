ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

NW Prepper
4d ago

Because they’re down on staffing due to Herr Inslee’s proclamation that hospital staff must be Guinea pigs in his medical experiments.

Mary Colorossi
4d ago

Another reason is because our government our state government the Federal government won't give enough to have decent housing for seniors who need care so they're in the hospital because they can't live alone and they have nobody to care for.

KIRO 7 Seattle

Harborview Medical Center over 130% capacity; no longer admitting non-emergency patients

SEATTLE — Harborview Medical Center leadership says they are over 130% capacity as of Thursday afternoon. Their CEO, Sommer Kleweno Walley, says the hospital can usually hold up to 413 patients; however, 563 are being treated inside. Because of the rise in patients and lack of staff to accommodate, Walley says the hospital has decided to not take in any non-emergency patients for a moment.
