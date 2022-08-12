ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wutv29.com

Crowds pack Erie County fair despite higher cost of food

HAMBURG, N.Y. – It’s day six of the Erie County Fair and while fairgoers are happy to be back, one thing they’re noticing is the increased cost of food. According to the Consumer Price Index, the cost of gas and energy dropped in July, but the price of food continued to rise, reaching 10.9 percent – the largest 12-month increase since 1979.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

New York approves first 15 cannabis processor licenses

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, the Cannabis Control Board approved licenses for 15 cannabis processors in New York State. Of those 15, three are in the Western New York area. These processors will turn cannabis being grown by New York farmers into adult-use cannabis through the Seeding Opportunity Initiative, which positions people who themselves or a family member has had a prior cannabis-related criminal offenses.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Niagara County pizzerias called to enter 3rd annual 'Festival of Slice'

Registration is now open for the third annual “Festival of Slice” pizza celebration, set for 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Niagara Falls Convention Center. Organizers said, “In a city where people take their pizza very seriously, there will be fierce competition for top honors in the categories of Best Cheese Slice, Best Specialty Slice and a People’s Choice Award.”
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Popular Restaurant Getting A New Owner In East Aurora

East Aurora has become a very popular place for people to go out to eat. Now, a well-known restaurant there is changing hands. If you've been to the Time Warner Cable Winter Classic Ice Rink in East Aurora on Riley Street, chances are you've either been to Riley Street Station or, at the very least, been past it. It's always been a really cool place to stop in for a nice dinner or some drinks on a cold night at the rink.
EAST AURORA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Nationwide teacher shortage hits home as WNY school districts struggle to fill teacher positions ahead of school year

(WIVB) — With only a few weeks before the start of the school year, districts throughout Western New York are scrambling to find enough substitute teachers and staff. Niagara Falls School Superintendent Mark Laurrie said the district went from having around 80 substitute teachers to now having less than 10. With school around the corner, […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

UB study finds your dog can do more than just tricks

AMHERST, N.Y. — There’s a list of tricks we typically teach our dogs, such as sit, stay, roll over and shake. But what if someone told you your dog can do more than that? That they can even come up with a trick or two themselves? A recent study from University at Buffalo found that is possible.
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

NY State investigates House of Mercy following fatal stabbing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York State is investigating a homeless shelter in Rochester that shut down a week ago after a resident was killed and another was injured during a brutal stabbing incident. Those left homeless after the horrific crime have been lingering outside the building, waiting for the...
ROCHESTER, NY

