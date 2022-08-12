Read full article on original website
wutv29.com
Crowds pack Erie County fair despite higher cost of food
HAMBURG, N.Y. – It’s day six of the Erie County Fair and while fairgoers are happy to be back, one thing they’re noticing is the increased cost of food. According to the Consumer Price Index, the cost of gas and energy dropped in July, but the price of food continued to rise, reaching 10.9 percent – the largest 12-month increase since 1979.
24 Foods That Are Missing From The Erie County Fair
It’s the time of year that we have all been waiting for: the Best 12 Days of the Summer. A lot of us go for the animals, others for the rides, but whatever you seek at the Erie County Fair, most visits end with one thing in particular. The...
The Fall Foliage Train Is Coming Back to Western New York
Every year when the Erie County Fair comes to the Hamburg Fairgrounds, Western New York residents can see a glimmer of light that signals that autumn is in the distance. Once the fair ends, most people look forward to fall and everything that comes with it. Technically, fall doesn't start...
Landlord sentenced for knowingly exposing tenants to unsafe levels of lead
A Buffalo landlord has been sentenced for knowingly exposing tenants to unsafe levels of lead in violation of a county health department order.
Pedestrians say they fear for their lives crossing Lake Avenue in Hamburg
Passing through the Southtowns you'll come across Lake Avenue, but some neighbors know it by a different name.
Winners announced for the Erie County Fair's new food showdown
HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Erie County Fair is underway at the Hamburg Fairgrounds. If you're looking to try some new foods at the fair this summer, here are the winners of this year's new food showdown. Three winners were selected from three different categories: new food, sweets and treats and healthy option.
'I Got It': An Erie County Fair staple
Many Western New Yorkers come back time-and-time again for one staple at the Erie County Fair every year. That happens to be the “I Got It” tent, everyone’s favorite Bingo-themed game. Read more here:
New York approves first 15 cannabis processor licenses
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, the Cannabis Control Board approved licenses for 15 cannabis processors in New York State. Of those 15, three are in the Western New York area. These processors will turn cannabis being grown by New York farmers into adult-use cannabis through the Seeding Opportunity Initiative, which positions people who themselves or a family member has had a prior cannabis-related criminal offenses.
Buffalo: Next port city for cruise ships?
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced early Monday morning she is making efforts to get cruise ships to make an extra stop to Buffalo. Read more here:
wnypapers.com
Niagara County pizzerias called to enter 3rd annual 'Festival of Slice'
Registration is now open for the third annual “Festival of Slice” pizza celebration, set for 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Niagara Falls Convention Center. Organizers said, “In a city where people take their pizza very seriously, there will be fierce competition for top honors in the categories of Best Cheese Slice, Best Specialty Slice and a People’s Choice Award.”
Popular Restaurant Getting A New Owner In East Aurora
East Aurora has become a very popular place for people to go out to eat. Now, a well-known restaurant there is changing hands. If you've been to the Time Warner Cable Winter Classic Ice Rink in East Aurora on Riley Street, chances are you've either been to Riley Street Station or, at the very least, been past it. It's always been a really cool place to stop in for a nice dinner or some drinks on a cold night at the rink.
Legendary Performer’s Last Show At Erie County Fair
This weekend was bittersweet at the Erie County Fair as one of the most beloved performers called it a career. This weekend was the last time Gary The Silent Clown was set to perform at the Erie County Fair. Gary The Silent Clown first performed at the Erie County Fair in 1989.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Violence in Rochester compounds problem of overcrowded emergency departments
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Violence is just one of the factors turning emergency departments into places so crowded, that some are afraid to go there. Stretchers stretched down hallways and staffing levels struggling to keep up. It was common at the height of the pandemic, but things are still that way.
westsidenewsny.com
Area hospitals recognized for efforts to improve outcomes for those with heart disease and stroke
There are 2,600 hospitals nationwide that participate in the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® initiative to improve outcomes for Americans who experience heart disease or stroke. Several received awards, including five in this area. Heart disease and stroke are the No. 1 and No. 5 causes...
Gov. Hochul announces major waterfront projects in Buffalo
$10 million will go toward rebuilding Wilkeson Pointe, a place Hochul says will be "the real epicenter of activity down on our waterfront."
Nationwide teacher shortage hits home as WNY school districts struggle to fill teacher positions ahead of school year
(WIVB) — With only a few weeks before the start of the school year, districts throughout Western New York are scrambling to find enough substitute teachers and staff. Niagara Falls School Superintendent Mark Laurrie said the district went from having around 80 substitute teachers to now having less than 10. With school around the corner, […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
UB study finds your dog can do more than just tricks
AMHERST, N.Y. — There’s a list of tricks we typically teach our dogs, such as sit, stay, roll over and shake. But what if someone told you your dog can do more than that? That they can even come up with a trick or two themselves? A recent study from University at Buffalo found that is possible.
3 arrests stem from Outlaw Music Festival at Darien Lake
All three people were given court appearance tickets for the afternoon of September 16.
spectrumlocalnews.com
NY State investigates House of Mercy following fatal stabbing
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York State is investigating a homeless shelter in Rochester that shut down a week ago after a resident was killed and another was injured during a brutal stabbing incident. Those left homeless after the horrific crime have been lingering outside the building, waiting for the...
