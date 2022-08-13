ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Wants to Increase Amount of Renewable Energy Used by the State 100 Percent by 2050

By Florida Daily
 4 days ago
This week, Commissioner Nikki Fried and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) announced the finalization of the new statewide renewable energy rules.

Florida statute authorizes FDACS, which oversees Florida’s Office of Energy, to establish goals and rules to increase the use of renewable energy in the state.

The new rules seek to increase the amount of renewable energy used by the state to 100 percent by 2050. They also require each electric utility in the state to annually report the amount of renewable energy they produce or purchase, and require FDACS to annually review these reports and provide the state Public Service Commission with comments as to whether each utility will meet these goals.

“Climate change is one of the most urgent issues of our time, and Florida is ground zero,” Fried said. “For the past two legislative sessions, I’ve introduced comprehensive climate change mitigation legislation, which has been completely ignored by Republicans in the Legislature. That’s why I’ve decided to take matters into my own hands and issue these new statewide renewable energy rules. We can’t afford to wait any longer to take action to protect our planet.”

Fried announced her intent to issue new statewide renewable energy goals in April in collaboration with Our Children’s Trust, which issued a petition seeking similar goals.

The new rules can be read here.

John Cockrell
3d ago

With renewable energy I can see they'll never keep up ....their data is not sound and rolling blackouts will become the norm from this technology.

Reply
BranchingOut Nurseries
3d ago

I thought we wanted "green" energy. We doing more nuclear, cuz not only are wind and solar not reliable, but their manufacturing and end of life disposal are as problematic due to their pollution and environmentally harmful breakdowns. Where does one put billions of tons of depleted batteries?

Reply
