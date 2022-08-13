Read full article on original website
'Backyard Games' Raffle winner announced
Potsdam Athletics Booster Club had a “Backyard Games” Raffle during the recent Potsdam’s SummerFest. The winner was Kay Weller, pictured above. She won a handmade cornhole board set, ladder ball game, Spike Ball game, and a Kan Jam set. Picture was taken by Booster Club Representative Sarah Bullard.
New Massena Hall of Famer
Chris Kormanyos, on the right, was one of five individuals inducted in the Massena Central School Hall of Fame. The 32nd annual Hall of Fame ceremony was held Aug. 6. On the left is Gavin Regan, Massena Central School Athletic Director who submitted the photo.
Major League Fishing Tournament in Massena
The six-day Major League TITLE Pro Circuit championship kicked off this morning (Aug. 16) at Massena Intake. The event is drawing 50 anglers from across the country. Here, onlookers watch the competitors take off at 7 a.m. For more, see earlier story. NCNow photo.
Free meal program ends at Massena Central School District
MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Free meals for students will no longer be provided this fall in the Massena Central School District. According to Massena’s Food Services Department, because the federal program that funded school meals during COVID-19 has ended, families will once again be responsible for paying for school meals.
Owls visit Potsdam
Bentley Glasgow holds an eastern screech owl at North Country Children’s Museum, Potsdam, Sunday, Aug. 14. He attended the Adirondack Raptors presentation by Mark Manske while visiting Potsdam from Michigan. Multiple showings were held because of its popularity. NCNow photo.
Norwood Kiwanis induct a new member
At a July 8 meeting at the Lobster House, Norwood Kiwanis inducted Margo Vivlamore as their newest member. Vivlamore worked as a certified Occupational Therapy Assistant for.
Potsdam Public Museum receives donation
Tools used by Edwin McCormick (1840-1921), who was a Potsdam wheelwright, inventor, blacksmith and Civil War veteran, were recently donated to the Potsdam Public Museum. .From left, examining some of the tools, are Hans Kuno, Mary Gilbert, Hunter Crary, museum staff, Stan Maine, Civil War enthusiast, and Sanders. For more details, see earlier story. Photo submitted by Mimi Van Deusen.
Spotlight on Grasse River Hemp in Canton
St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce will host a Business Spotlight on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at Grasse River Hemp, 6900 County Route 27, Canton, from 5 to 7 p.m. There is a $5 admission at the door, with door prizes, food and networking. For more info: (315) 386-4000. Here, Joe and Madison, of Grasse River Hemp, show off their hemp plants and tractor at Northern Limits Farm in Canton. STLC photo.
“Potty Town” Plunges Depths of Upstate Man’s 18 Year Revenge Feud
There are a ton of movies about a person wronged seeking their just revenge: John Wick, True Grit, most Tarantino movies. Now one Upstate feud between a man and the village he lives in is getting the feature length treatment as a documentary. It started in 2004 when the Potsdam...
Pirate Days return to Alexandria Bay
Alexandria Bay, New York (WWNY) - If you see people running around with swords and pirate hats in Alexandria Bay this weekend, have no fear. That’s all part of Pirate Days. After being forced to walk the plank last year, Alexandria Bay’s pirate days are back. Scoundrels and scallywags alike have come together for a weekend of crafts, contests, cuisine, and plenty of entertainment.
Massena man allegedly caught in Nebraska with 258 lbs of cocaine
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (WWNY) - A Massena man is in a Nebraska jail after police allegedly found more than 250 pounds of cocaine in his vehicle. Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol say they pulled over a vehicle on Interstate 80 driven by 31-year-old Steven Windoloski for a license plate violation late Thursday morning.
Rejected solar project would have meant big money for towns, school
TOWN OF BRASHER, New York (WWNY) - Three St. Lawrence County towns and a school district won’t be seeing tens of millions of dollars in tax revenue after the state rejected a proposed solar project. “It’s up to the developer to want to appeal or to have a re-application...
Crews battle fire at popular northern New York restaurant
SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. — Crews worked overnight to fight a fire at a popular Saranac Lake restaurant. The Saranac Lake Police Department said a fire broke out at McKenzie's Grille on Lake Flower Avenue last night. Officials said the fire is out, and the roadway surrounding the restaurant has...
Ogdensburg resident arrested on prison contraband charges
CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — An Ogdensburg resident has been arrested following an incident at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 28-year-old Taylor L. Teriele on August 8 in connection to an incident at the facility that occurred on April 13, 2022.
North Country man charged with felony offense in wake of shoplifting investigation
LERAY- A North Country man is faced with a felony offense in the wake of a shoplifting investigation, authorities say. Travis J. Dailey, 38, of Carthage, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Watertown) Thursday afternoon. He is officially charged with one felony count of grand larceny in the fourth-degree (property value exceeding $1,000).
Ogdensburg traffic stop leads to drug arrest
OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A traffic stop lead to a drug arrest in the City of Ogdensburg. According to NYSP, 45-year-old Jason A. Montroy of Canton was pulled over on State Route 37 in Ogdensburg on August 11 for speeding. However, when pulled over, Montroy was found to be...
