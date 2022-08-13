ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armed man who targeted Cincinnati FBI field office, had Omaha ties

By KMTV Staff
 4 days ago
An armed man accused of trying to force his way into an FBI field office in Cincinnati yesterday was killed after investigators said he led them on a chase.

He's identified as Ricky Shiffer and social media posts – which investigators believe he made – show Shiffer may have been motivated by the agency’s search at Mar-a-Lago.

"All of our members of this committee are in full support of the men and women who, every day work to keep our nation safe at the FBI and Department of Justice," said Rep. Michael Turner (R) Ohio.

"When it comes to violence of any kind, we will condemn it, including when it's towards law enforcement,” Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary.

According to Douglas County Court documents, Shiffer was involved in a minor court case in the county about 10 years ago and listed as living at an address near 22nd and Jones. Owners of the building say they do not have a record of him living there.

