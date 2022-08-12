JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Kelly Tshibaka, her GOP rival who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, advanced from Tuesday’s primary, while Republican Sarah Palin, seeking a return to elected office after more than a decade, was among the candidates advancing to the November general election in the race for Alaska’s only House seat. Murkowski had expressed confidence she would advance and earlier in the day told reporters that “what matters is winning in November.” Tshibaka called the results “the first step in breaking the Murkowski monarchy’s grip on Alaska.” A Murkowski has held the Senate seat since 1981; before Lisa Murkowski, who has been in the Senate since late 2002, it was her father, Frank Murkowski. Under a voter-approved elections process being used for the first time in Alaska elections this year, party primaries have been scrapped and ranked choice voting is being used in general elections. The top four vote-getters in a primary race, regardless of party affiliation, are to advance to the general election.

ALASKA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO