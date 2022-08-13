Read full article on original website
It’s make or break for Scott Frost. Nebraska is mired in its worst stretch of football in over 60 years, and through four seasons Frost has failed to deliver anything close to what was expected when he made his celebrated return to his home state and the school he quarterbacked to a share of a national championship. Athletic director Trev Alberts announced late in last year’s 3-9 season he would bring Frost back, but the 47-year-old coach had to take a $1 million pay cut and fire four offensive assistants. “We had a good enough team last year to do better than we did,” Frost said. “That falls on me. It falls on the whole coaching staff. It falls on the whole team.”
Nebraska’s Alternate Uniform: Good Execution, Odd Timing
It’s a well-done throwback to the 1983 team, but why now?
Nebraska volleyball team ranked #1 in preseason coaches' poll
LINCOLN (KMTV) — The Nebraska volleyball team is ranked #1 in the AVCA preseason poll that was released on Monday afternoon. Behind the Huskers is Texas, Wisconsin, Louisville & Minnesota to round out the Top 5. Pitt is 6th, followed by Ohio State, Washington, Georgia Tech & BYU. This...
Nebraska volleyball earns top spot, Creighton also ranked in preseason coaches poll
The Huskers will open the 2022 NCAA volleyball season as the team to beat. Nebraska earned the top spot in the preseason coaches poll, which was released Monday. NU received 24 first-place votes, three fewer than No. 2 Texas, but the Huskers had more total points. Wisconsin (12), Louisville (1)...
Father and son to be recognized for conservation in agriculture
SEWARD COUNTY -- The Daake family has been farming in Nebraska for generations. Today, Dave Daake and his son, Alex, continue that tradition by farming and practicing conservation on the family’s 1,100 acres, which lie between Goehner, Utica and Beaver Crossing. Due to their commitment to smart stewardship of...
NU volleyball notes: Cook says Husker freshmen 'get after it'; need for new leaders; recruiting rankings
When John Cook gives praise to a freshman player, it's often followed by a reminder that they still have room to improve. After about one week of practice, the Nebraska volleyball coach is feeling good about the Huskers' freshmen middle blockers — one of them will likely be a starter when Nebraska opens the season in 10 days.
Corn Nation
Nebraska Football’s 2022 Alternate Uniform Will Honor 1983’s Scoring Explosion
Well on a slow news day, Nebraska has announced it’s alternates for the 2022 season. They have decided to honor one of the greatest non-national championship team in school history with the 1983 “Scoring Explosion.”. That team was known for having Turner Gill, Irving Fryar and Heisman winning...
