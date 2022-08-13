ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Pressure on Frost to make big jump in 5th year at Nebraska

It’s make or break for Scott Frost. Nebraska is mired in its worst stretch of football in over 60 years, and through four seasons Frost has failed to deliver anything close to what was expected when he made his celebrated return to his home state and the school he quarterbacked to a share of a national championship. Athletic director Trev Alberts announced late in last year’s 3-9 season he would bring Frost back, but the 47-year-old coach had to take a $1 million pay cut and fire four offensive assistants. “We had a good enough team last year to do better than we did,” Frost said. “That falls on me. It falls on the whole coaching staff. It falls on the whole team.”
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
Lincoln, NE
Sports
City
Washington, NE
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
State
Nebraska State
3 News Now

Nebraska volleyball team ranked #1 in preseason coaches' poll

LINCOLN (KMTV) — The Nebraska volleyball team is ranked #1 in the AVCA preseason poll that was released on Monday afternoon. Behind the Huskers is Texas, Wisconsin, Louisville & Minnesota to round out the Top 5. Pitt is 6th, followed by Ohio State, Washington, Georgia Tech & BYU. This...
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Father and son to be recognized for conservation in agriculture

SEWARD COUNTY -- The Daake family has been farming in Nebraska for generations. Today, Dave Daake and his son, Alex, continue that tradition by farming and practicing conservation on the family’s 1,100 acres, which lie between Goehner, Utica and Beaver Crossing. Due to their commitment to smart stewardship of...
SEWARD COUNTY, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Washington
3 News Now

2022 Pigskin Preview: Omaha Westside Warriors

OMAHA (KMTV) — Omaha Westside will have a new head coach roaming the sidelines this season. Paul Limongi takes over for the retired Brett Froendt. Limongi will now lead the Warriors after spending the last 16 seasons as the head coach of Omaha Burke. Westside has played for the...
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Transfer#Ireland#Dublin#American Football#College Football#Huskers
3 News Now

Huskers head coach Frost pleased with offensive line two weeks before opener

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — With just two weeks until the Nebraska football team's season opener against Northwestern and the offensive line is definitely one of the biggest question marks for the Huskers. But following Saturday's practice, head coach Scott Frost let the compliments flow for not only that position...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Nebraska troopers cited over 300 drivers in speeding campaign

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol wrapped up a statewide campaign that ended with over 70 speeding citations. From July 20-August 14 with other law enforcement, the Stop Speeding Before It Stops You campaign’s goal is to raise awareness of speeding and increase police presence throughout Nebraska according to the release.
klin.com

Dr. Rick Thompson Named New President Of Nebraska Heart Hospital

CHI Health has announced that Dr. Rick Thompson is the new president of Nebraska Heart in Lincoln. He will oversee the 23 physicians and many nurses, providers and support staff at the hospital. In addition to his leadership role, Dr. Thompson will also continue caring for patients as a cardiothoracic surgeon.
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
3 News Now

2022 Pigskin Preview: Bellevue West Thunderbirds

BELLEVUE (KMTV) — Bellevue West hopes to continue its recent success this season. The T-Birds soared to yet another state semifinal appearance this past year, while also winning ten games along the way. Michael Huffman's team features a pair of Division I recruits in quarterback Danny Kaelin and wide...
BELLEVUE, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Scott Frost’s comments on the offensive line raises a big question

When it comes to the potential success of the Nebraska football team, most fans tend to agree that the offensive line is going to play a big part. It makes sense, considering that the offensive line has played more than its fair share of a role in the struggles the Huskers have seen in the last four or five years. That is, after all, one of the reasons that Greg Austin was fired and Donovan Raiola was hired last year.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Eligible Nebraska families to receive P-EBT benefits this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will disburse P-EBT benefits this Tuesday. The P-EBT program assists families with children that are eligible for free or reduced-price meals and were affected by COVID-related absences in school. The program was authorized by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy