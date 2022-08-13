ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

UC Football Team Reacts to Desmond Ridder TD; Former NFL Star WR  Praises QB

By Russ Heltman
 4 days ago

The rookie showed plenty of potential during his NFL debut.

CINCINNATI — The UC football team made sure to watch Desmond Ridder's debut as a team at Camp Higher Ground and went ballistic for his first touchdown against the Detroit Lions.

Watch the team react below as Ridder got off to a nice start in his first NFL game action.

Former NFL star wide receiver Dez Bryant also loved what he saw from Ridder. He praised the rookie on Twitter with multiple thoughts on his future.

