Local drivers are finding gas for less than $3 a gallon

cheap gas in Gilmer County The sign in front of Diane’s Country Store in Ellijay has a gallon of regular at only $2.99. (WSBTV.com News Staff)

$2.99 a gallon for gas? It happened in Ellijay.

Kathy Chaney says she had to look twice. “Well, at first I didn’t really believe it!,” she said.

She didn’t believe her own eyes. The sign in front of Diane’s Country Store along Boardtown Road in Ellijay has a gallon of regular at only $2.99. “Oh, it’s great, it’s great. I filled up my truck and my gas can,” longtime customer Emory Jones said.

Nobody around here can remember the last time prices were this low.

“I’ve got a ton of customers coming in and they’re shaking our hands, telling us thank you,” store employee Tammy Forsyth said.

That’s because the store’s owner dropped the price himself, by a lot. They recently installed new gas pumps. It was a big job and they couldn’t sell any fuel for four months, but loyal customers kept coming in. Kathy Chaney saved about $12. “I’m like, how did they do that? But if it’s $2.99, I don’t really care,” said Chaney.

The owners say they will try to keep the price as low as they can for as long as they can.

