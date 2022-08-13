VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (Aug. 15, 2022) – The Regent University Board of Trustees has voted to officially change the name of the Student Center to the Dede Robertson Student Center, in honor of the late wife of Dr. M.G. “Pat” Robertson. The university will also break ground on a new expansion project at the Dede Robertson Student Center this September. A new patio addition will be developed on the west side of the building, outside of Café Moka.

