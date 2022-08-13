ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

WAVY News 10

An urgent effort in Portsmouth to take back the community

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Carlton Copeland and Tye Cuffee grew up together in the Cavalier Manor section of Portsmouth. The mid-century development was among first in the south: a middle-class neighborhood built for Black doctors, attorneys, teachers, and preachers. Many of the streets are named for Black icons. The city’s first Black Mayor, Jim Holley, […]
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach businesses declare sign war

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — If you happen to drive through the Haygood area of Virginia Beach you might notice a bit of a war going on between some of the businesses. It’s a sign war!. Don’t worry. It’s all in good fun. It started with...
regent.edu

Regent University Names Dede Robertson Student Center and Announces Expansion Plans

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (Aug. 15, 2022) – The Regent University Board of Trustees has voted to officially change the name of the Student Center to the Dede Robertson Student Center, in honor of the late wife of Dr. M.G. “Pat” Robertson. The university will also break ground on a new expansion project at the Dede Robertson Student Center this September. A new patio addition will be developed on the west side of the building, outside of Café Moka.
13News Now

Free rides for impaired drivers: Drive Safe Hampton Roads partnering with Lyft on Labor Day

NORFOLK, Va. — Those impaired by alcohol in Virginia Beach, Williamsburg and Norfolk on Labor Day will have the option to take a free Lyft ride. Drive Safe Hampton Roads said it will sponsor '757 Sober Ride,' so that people in those three cities can get a free Lyft ride up to $15 if they enter a code from 4 p.m. on September 5 through 4 a.m. on September 6.
13News Now

13News Now

