Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Portsmouth City Council votes to name a street after hometown hero Missy ElliottCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia (Opinion)Terry MansfieldChesapeake, VA
Chesapeake, VA Comedian Donates Game Show Winnings to Children's HospitalChannelocityChesapeake, VA
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Virginia on August 4thKristen WaltersNorfolk, VA
5 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
Food Bank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore to host drive-thru event in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on July 7, 2022. Inflation continues to cause strain on Americans, whether they're filling up at the pump or going to the grocery store. This reality, combined with the fact that...
No phones in class? Virginia Beach School Board set to vote on proposed policy
On Tuesday, August 23, a proposed policy regarding cell phones will be voted on during the Virginia Beach School Board meeting.
An urgent effort in Portsmouth to take back the community
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Carlton Copeland and Tye Cuffee grew up together in the Cavalier Manor section of Portsmouth. The mid-century development was among first in the south: a middle-class neighborhood built for Black doctors, attorneys, teachers, and preachers. Many of the streets are named for Black icons. The city’s first Black Mayor, Jim Holley, […]
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach businesses declare sign war
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — If you happen to drive through the Haygood area of Virginia Beach you might notice a bit of a war going on between some of the businesses. It’s a sign war!. Don’t worry. It’s all in good fun. It started with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Officers 'making progress' in search for missing Newport News mother
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Wednesday marks one month since Newport News mother Shanitia Eure-Lewis went missing. Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said detectives are “making progress” in the search for Eure-Lewis and he’s getting weekly updates on the case. Eure-Lewis’s children last saw her arguing...
Rivers Casino Portsmouth unveils businesses that will operate at casino site
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Seven new businesses are set to fill Rivers Casino Portsmouth, a gaming and entertainment complex that's opening in 2023 and expected to bring big economic benefits to the city. Roy Corby, the general manager of the casino, announced those businesses Tuesday morning. The casino will feature...
regent.edu
Regent University Names Dede Robertson Student Center and Announces Expansion Plans
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (Aug. 15, 2022) – The Regent University Board of Trustees has voted to officially change the name of the Student Center to the Dede Robertson Student Center, in honor of the late wife of Dr. M.G. “Pat” Robertson. The university will also break ground on a new expansion project at the Dede Robertson Student Center this September. A new patio addition will be developed on the west side of the building, outside of Café Moka.
Late night parking changes, nixing of bottle service among suggestions after latest downtown Norfolk shooting
Residents, business owners and city leaders alike are trying to figure out what additional measures can be taken to try and stem violence from occurring in the heart of the city's cultural arts and entertainment district.
IN THIS ARTICLE
getnews.info
Master Certified Home Inspector In Virginia Beach Shares His Checklist For VA Home Inspections
This Master Certified home inspector in Virginia Beach, VA shares his checklist for VA home inspections to ensure one is doing everything they can to ensure the home one wants to buy is sound and truly of value. When searching for a home inspector in Virginia Beach, it’s pertinent that...
Norfolk interim police chief shares plan to tackle crime in the city, especially downtown
NORFOLK, Va. — On Monday, Norfolk Interim Police Chief Michael Goldsmith shared what the police department is doing to tackle crime in the downtown area. Chief Goldsmith joined several city council members to discuss solutions with the Downtown Norfolk Civic League. They have hit the streets, literally, in search...
Back-to-school event Thursday for all Hampton students
The community event is open to and free for all HCS students. It's being held from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Thursday, August 18 at Phoebus high school, located at 100 Ireland St.
Rivers Casino Portsmouth unveils 7 new incoming restaurants
Hampton Roads’ first casino will host its grand opening in less than a year, with more to offer than just slot machines.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Virginia Beach City Council gives update on new election system
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach voters will soon get a letter to try and clarify how the school board and council will be elected this fall. The confusion was created by a court decision that ruled the city's at-large election system disadvantages minorities, and a second ruling that said it does not.
Person shot on Tappahannock Drive in Norfolk
A person was shot in the leg Tuesday on Tappahannock Drive in the Roland Park area of Norfolk.
Free rides for impaired drivers: Drive Safe Hampton Roads partnering with Lyft on Labor Day
NORFOLK, Va. — Those impaired by alcohol in Virginia Beach, Williamsburg and Norfolk on Labor Day will have the option to take a free Lyft ride. Drive Safe Hampton Roads said it will sponsor '757 Sober Ride,' so that people in those three cities can get a free Lyft ride up to $15 if they enter a code from 4 p.m. on September 5 through 4 a.m. on September 6.
Virginia Beach businesses poke fun at each other in sign war
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on May 4, 2020. If you've driven by the Haygood Skating Center in Virginia Beach, chances are you've noticed something odd about its sign. It keeps on changing, all while making...
Chesapeake man previously arrested in Philadelphia now faces Jan. 6 charges
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake man was arrested for his involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to the Dept. of Justice. On Tuesday, Antonio Lamotta was charged with the following:. Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds. Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or...
Community activist says she hopes shooting death of toddler serves as a wake-up call for Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Residents of Deep Creek Boulevard in Portsmouth are going about their day less than a week after a shooting involving a 2-year-old happened inside one of the townhomes. However, for community activists like LaKesha Onyx Hicks, what happened in this area isn't something she can simply...
Virginia Beach unveils 3 proposals to redevelop Rudee Loop at Oceanfront
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The City of Virginia Beach unveiled three proposals for Rudee Loop on Friday, the latest step in efforts to redevelop the cul-de-sac and parking space at the Oceanfront's southern tip. The proposals came from Bruce Smith Enterprises, local developer Bruce Thompson's Gold Key PHR and...
FBI warns the public about cybercrimes impacting Hampton Roads
Right now criminals abroad and here in the United States are working to try and access your bank account information to steal your money and the FBI wants to warn you about it.
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 0