Lompoc Record
Lompoc Rotary makes $40K donation to Lompoc Theatre Project
The Lompoc Rotary Club recently donated $40,000 to the Lompoc Theatre Project to aid in the nonprofit's mission to fundraise for the restoration and reopening of Lompoc’s landmark theater. "We have been wanting to make a substantial donation for a long time," said Heather Bedford, Lompoc Rotary president. “We...
Lompoc Record
Juggling children, treatment, exercise, Sara Nesper meets cancer head-on
Cancer used to be spoken about only in hushed tones, alluded to but only fearfully stated. Today, cancer patients face their diagnoses head on, learning from past patients, living their lives to the fullest while going about improved treatment and forging ahead with life with support from their families and communities.
Lompoc Record
'Beautiful first day': Lompoc campuses welcome return of students
Students across the Lompoc Unified School District returned to classrooms Monday after a two-month summer break, for the comeback of early morning alarm clocks, bus stops and the school bell. One mother of three said her morning was a tad stressful with twin boys starting sixth grade and a daughter...
Lompoc Record
Monkeypox focus of webinar Wednesday with five Santa Barbara County doctors
Santa Barbara County residents can learn more about monkeypox in a free virtual town hall meeting set for Wednesday evening by a collection of health agencies and nonprofit organizations. Five doctors will provide information about the emerging disease in the Zoom meeting set for 7 p.m., said Luz Reyes-Martin, vice...
Lompoc Record
Cypress Gallery hosts 'PIECEWORK: An exhibition of patchwork paintings'
“Piecework: An Exhibition of Patchwork Paintings,” will be on view from Sept. 1-25 at the Cypress Gallery, 119 E. Cypress Ave., in Lompoc. The work by Elizabeth Monks Hack is comprised of oil and mixed media on sewn canvas, a new direction for the artist. Monks Hack works in the style of contemporary realism, often incorporating abstract geometries into her compositions, emphasizing edges and other linear elements.
Lompoc Record
Lompoc native trains to be a U.S. Navy future warfighter
Lompoc native Seaman Eric Xiong is learning the necessary skills to be a U.S. Navy future warfighter as a hull technician. As a hull technician, Xiong will be responsible for maintaining the integrity of a ship, conducting repairs and ensuring its mission capability, according to Navy officials. Xiong is a...
Lompoc Record
$1M California Lottery winning ticket purchased at Chumash Gas Station in Santa Ynez
One man is $1 million dollars richer after purchasing a winning California State Lottery 50X Fortune Scratcher for $10 at the Chumash Gas Station in Santa Ynez on May 31. A guest known as Jason B., who reportedly did not provide comment on his big win, hit the jackpot without needing to step inside the neighboring Chumash Casino Resort, a resort spokesman said.
